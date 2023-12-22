Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

RAINFALL (past 24 hours): Willits 2.62" - Leggett 2.20" - Yorkville 2.08" - Laytonville 1.96" - Hopland 1.72" - Boonville 1.71" - Ukiah 1.64" - Covelo 1.14"

RAIN WILL TAPER OFF to the south throughout the day while easterly winds increase. A period of dry weather is expected on Thursday before another frontal system brings additional light rain on Friday. Temperatures lower over the weekend while rain chances increase. (NWS)

STEPHEN DUNLAP (Fort Bragg): A rainy 52F on the coast this Humpday morning. Rain will slowly move south into the evening bringing us a clear Thursday. Maybe a shower on Friday then generally clear until mid next week. Or so they say.

Mendocino Keesbury Bay Undergrowth (Jeff Goll)

DELAY IN CUBBISON COURT PROCEEDINGS

by Mike Geniella

Beset by scheduling challenges and an injury, the prosecution of suspended Mendocino County Auditor Chamise Cubbison is grinding to a halt for the holidays.

Cubbison attorney Chris Andrian said a remote conference would be held today (Wednesday) to reschedule proceedings for some time in January. Andrian was scheduled to press his argument at 1:30 p.m. today to have District Attorney David Eyster recused from the case (see below) but that hearing will now be held in January, said the Santa Rosa attorney.

Cubbison this week suffered a serious foot injury, and was unable to make a scheduled hearing Wednesday, according to Andrian. “It’s the last thing she needs at this point, but it has happened, and she is receiving medical care.”

In the meantime, Cubbison’s co-defendant Paula June Kennedy, the county’s former Payroll Manager, entered a not guilty plea as expected on Tuesday to a single felony charge of misappropriation of public funds. Public Defender Mary LeClaire is representing Kennedy.

On Oct. 17 Eyster filed a felony criminal complaint accusing Kennedy of receiving $68,100 in unauthorized extra pay from 2019 to 2022 and blaming Cubbison for using an obscure payroll code to allow the payments to be processed. Both defendants contend the extra pay was for work actually done, and that Cubbison did not personally benefit.

Andrian is seeking to have DA Eyster recused from further prosecuting the Cubbison case because of a history of conflict between him and the duly elected auditor, who began her term in January of this year. Eyster has publicly quarreled with Cubbison over her questioning of his spending of asset forfeiture funds for staff dinners and travel reimbursements, and he took the unprecedented step of opposing her appointment as acting Auditor when then Auditor Lloyd Weer retired early in 2022. Eyster has quarreled with county auditors over spending practices since he took office in 2011.

Cubbison and Kennedy are free on their own recognizance.

* * *

CUBBISON’S ATTORNEY RESPONDS TO AG REFUSAL RECUSE DA FROM CASE

The AG’s opinion issued last week regarding the possible recusal of Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster’s attempt to prosecute a fellow elected official is in dispute. This is not the first time the AG’s Office has waved off concerns about possible prosecution conflicts involving DA Eyster. In 2022, the AG opined that his past ties to the victim in a domestic violence case involving a former probation officer and the subsequently fired Ukiah Police Chief did not constitute a conflict. Eyster subsquently failed to file any criminal complaint against the then Police Chief, who was accused of demanding sex from a woman while on duty and at her home. Have AG attorneys paused, and taken a serious look at the situation in Mendocino County? There is concern that serious conflict issues involving the District Attorney are being overlooked.

* * *

Statement Of The Case

On October 13, 2023, a criminal complaint was filed, charging Defendant Chamise Cubbison in Count l with a felony violation of Penal Code section 424(a), Misappropriation of Public Funds.

Introduction

Ms. Cubbison persists in her assertion that the recusal of District Attorney C. David Eyster is proper and required based on the actual conflict of interest indicated by: (1) Mr. Eyster’s prior treatment of Ms. Cubbison and (2) Mr. Eyster’s retaliatory decision to prosecute Ms. Cubbison for the same misuse of public funds she alleged of him.

Defendant’s Reply To Opposition To Motion To Recuse

Mr. Eyster’s Treatment Of Ms. Cubbison Indicated A Conflict Of Interest Sufficient To Render It Likely She Will Receive Unfair Treatment

In People v. Eubanks, 14 Cal. 4th 580. 592-593, the California Supreme Court explained. “[b]ecause the enactment of section 1424 eliminated the appearance of impropriety as an independent ground for prosecutorial disqualification, our review of the recusal order here must focus on [the creation of] a conflict with the actual likelihood of prejudice to [defendants], rather than on whether [the circumstances would be] “unseemly” or create “the perception of improper influence.” “[A] district attorney’s office could [not] be recused for a mere appearance of impartiality, but could only be recused when there existed an actual likelihood of unfair treatment.” (Spaccia v. Superior Court (2012) 209 Cal.App.4th 93, 104 citing Stark v. Superior Court (201 1) 52 Cal.4th 368, 416.)

Mr. Eyster’s treatment of Ms. Cubbison exceeded the mere appearance of impropriety and created a conflict of interest with the actual likelihood of prejudice. When Ms. Cubbison raised concerns about Mr. Eyster’s use of public asset forfeiture funds with regard to his Broiler Room reimbursement claim, she was in essence implying that Mr. Eyster had misused public funds. (Chris Andrian Declaration at p.2.)

Ms. Cubbison again drew attention to Mr. Eyster’s personal use of County funds when she challenged the validity of his reimbursement claim for the travel expenses of Heidi Larson and Douglas Rhoades. (Chris Andrian Declaration at p.4.)

ln response to Ms. Cubbison shining a light on his misuse of public funds, Mr. Eyster began a campaign against Ms. Cubbison and her job, culminating in the filing of a criminal complaint against Ms. Cubbison alleging the very same misuse of public funds.

Mr. Eyster’s behavior toward Ms. Cubbison goes beyond creating a perception of improper influence. He took action against her after she refused to bend to his will and accept his reimbursement claims. (Chris Andrian Declaration at p.3.)

Mr. Eyster acknowledges in his declaration that he was first briefed by members of County Administration on September 1, 2022, which is roughly one year after he appeared in front of the Board of Supervisors expressing a negative opinion about Ms. Cubbison and objecting to her appointment as Auditor and Controller.

This came on the heels of Ms. Cubbison questioning whether the District Attorney was misusing County funds. Can there be any doubt that prior to receiving the information on September 1, 2022, Mr. Eyster and Ms. Cubbison had a contentious relationship? She in her role as Auditor was questioning Mr. Eyster’s use of funds and now he is pursuing judgment on her use of funds. The assignment of the case to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was a convenient way for Mr. Eyster to attempt to distance himself from the investigation, yet prior to the filing of the criminal complaint his office, by his own admission, took over the investigation.

Defendant Cubbison moves to strike paragraph 16 of Mr. Eyster’s declaration in its entirety. Aside from the fact that it has absolutely no relevance to the recusal motion before the Court, it is not an accurate statement of the facts of the alleged conversation, and more importantly, it is an inadmissible statement which never should have been included in the first place. It is a basic and fundamental rule of law that settlement discussions and potential offers to resolve cases are inadmissible as Evidence. See California Evidence Code Section 1153. A district attorney will not be considered “disinterested if he has...an axe to grind against the defendant, as distinguished from the appropriate interest that members of society have in bringing a defendant to justice with respect to the crime...charged.” (People v. Eubanks supra 14 Cal. 4th at p. 590.) Mr. Eyster’s retaliatory behavior toward Ms. Cubbison clearly demonstrates that he has an axe to grind with her sufficient to indicate conflict with the actual likelihood of prejudice to her case.

Conclusion

In viewing the totality of all the circumstances, can there be any doubt that District Attorney C. David Eyster has an axe to grind against defendant Cubbison?

Dated: December 15, 2023 Andrian & Gallenson

Chris P. Andrian

Attorneys for Defendant Chamise Cubbison

MURDER MOST FOUL? COPS WANT INFO

Scott Graves

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division reported they had identified the deceased body after recent dental comparisons were conducted by a Forensic Odontologist.

Dental comparisons confirmed the deceased person found during the December 10, 2023 search efforts as being Scott William Graves, 63, of Laytonville, who had previously been reported missing.

The Coroner's Division and Sheriff's Detectives are continuing investigations in an attempt to determine the manner, cause and circumstances of Graves death.

Anyone who might have information that could assist Sheriff's Detectives in this investigation are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip-Line by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline by calling 800-782-7463.

BOX CUTTER ASSAULT

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at approximately 5:32 A.M., Ukiah Police Department (UPD) Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a possible victim of a stabbing located in the 1200 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California.

After arriving on scene, UPD officers learned the victim sustained injuries consistent with an assault with an edged weapon. Officers also identified the area where the assault took place as the 1300 block of North State Street.

Due to the location of the assault being in the jurisdiction of the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), UPD officers summoned the assistance of MCSO Deputies.

Deputies arrived on scene and took control of the scene and the investigation.

Through the course of their investigation, Deputies learned the victim was a 56-year-old female who was asleep inside a residence belonging to Remelee Guerrero Laxa, 51, of Ukiah. Deputies learned the victim had been staying at the residence for several days as a guest.

Without provocation Laxa attacked the adult female with a utility knife commonly referred to as a “Box cutter.” This attack resulted in serious injury to the adult female.

Deputies responded to the residence and located Laxa who is on Formal Probation out of Mendocino County with terms to include obey all laws, and a search waiver. Deputies also located evidence of a disturbance and the assault.

As a result of the Deputies investigation, they developed probable cause to believe Laxa committed the following crimes: Attempted Murder and Violation of Formal Probation.

Laxa was placed under arrest for the above listed charges and transported to the Mendocino County Jail where she was to be held on a No Bail status.

Remelee Laxa

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Ukiah Police Department and the medical personnel who responded quickly to the call for service in order to render aid to the victim in this case.

THE MENDOCINO COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION agreed to a three-year series of salary increases with the County this week. Year 1 raises their salaries to unspecified “market rates” at a cost to the General Fund of about $600k (for half a year, or $1.2 million per year). Year 2 calls for between 5% and 10% increases depending on rank at an estimated cost to the General Fund of about $1.3 million, and a 3% COLA on top of that will be added in year 3 for about $800k per year. The current DSA contract is estimated to cost the County about $21.3 million.

From the proposed agreement:

“Salary Year 1 (FY 23/24): Effective the first full pay period following the Board of Supervisors approval and ratification, bargaining unit members shall receive the market salaries determined by the County’s total compensation study.

“Salary Year 2 (FY 24/25): Effective in the first full pay period in July of 2024:

• Deputy Sheriff-Coroner I/II, and Sheriff's Sergeants shall receive a 10% increase.

• Corrections Deputy and Corrections Sergeants shall receive a 5% increase.

• All other bargaining unit classifications shall receive a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA).

“Salary Year 3 (FY 25/26): Effective in the first full pay period in July of 2025, bargaining unit members shall receive a 3% COLA, applied to pay rates calculated in FY 24/25.”

The Board and its negotiator (Acting Human Resources Director Cherie Johnson) praised the DSA for their professionalism and cooperation during negotiations, and the DSA rep returned the compliment. Supervisor Gjerde noted that the DSA was much easier to work with than other unions the County is negotiating with, implying annoyance with the much larger Service Employees Union. After the meeting, upon hearing the deal the cops got, an SEIU member observed, “Make us an offer like that and we’d be professional and cooperative too!”

* * *

IT’S JUST ONE EXAMPLE, but what does the following assessment appeal which we found buried in the county’s cybermaze of a website say about the status of Ukiah’s retail businesses? And what does it say about the County’s property tax assessment and revenue projections?

Assessment Appeal Board, Dec. 18, 2023

SUPERVISOR MULHEREN:

(Commenting on a recent Ukiah Daily Journal article by Karen Rifkin about the Board’s refusal to allocate some Measure B money to the Ford Street Project to enlarge their treatment facility.)

“When you are a Supervisor that is showing up to meetings, out interacting with the community and understand the struggles of everyone from the people on the streets to the business owners it’s votes like this that are especially frustrating. One article doesn’t sum up years of silos and finger pointing between agencies. IMO when it comes down to it several Supervisors “took sides” instead of doing what we needed to do which was to serve those in our community most in need of a better future. I hope that Ukiah Recovery Center will find ways to continue to work with County departments because we very much need their services in our community, this is a case where politics got in the way of doing what was right. I’ll continue to support their efforts to find funding and I hope that the two new District Supervisors in 1 and 4 will take the time to show up tour and engage with our service providers.”

ED NOTES

Kelli Johnson

REMEMBER KELLI JOHNSON? Ms. Johnson is the young Sacramento attorney who appeared at the Board of Supervisors meeting on the Coast on September 12, 2023 to complain of mistreatment by Sheriff’s deputies.

CLUTCHING figurative pearls, and addressing the dependably credulous supervisors, Ms Johnson told a harrowing tale of sadistic mistreatment, first by deputies, then recreationally pummeled again and her privates exposed at the County Jail, all of this imposed on her for no reason when she was arrested as she was innocently taking the ocean air on the Mendocino Headlands.

THE BLUE MEANIE brigades instantly mobilized to denounce law enforcement. “My gawd, girl. You're lucky you weren't killed!” And variations thereof.

MS JOHNSON waved photos of her bruises and woofed at the Supervisors that she’d be filing suit against Mendocino County and the Sheriff’s department.

SHERIFF KENDALL calmly responded to Ms. Johnson's fervid allegations that there was much more to the story, and that the interested public should not assume that the imaginative Sacramento attorney was telling the truth. The Sheriff said there were videos of Ms. Johnson's interface with deputies and jailers, both from a civilian witness as well as from the patrol car and jail cameras, which he said he’d be happy to share with the public when the time came.

SINCE the alleged incident we've learned that Ms. Johnson has appeared at several local law enforcement get-togethers where she was bonhomie itself, including one jovial Halloween event where Ms. Johnson arrived in a happy costume, not mentioning her allegedly perilous encounters with Mendo's forces of law and order with whom she exchanged cordial banter.

THREE MONTHS later? Nothing from Ms. Johnson.

UNFORTUNATELY, Ms. Johnson’s original complaint remains as the only public version of events, but the Blue Meanie brigades remain on high alert.

SPEAKING OF REPTILES, that old snake Henry Kissinger might have come in handy these days, as various low ability American reps pledge eternal devotion to Israel as it wipes out Gaza and Gazans as a functioning little country, squeaking as the Israelis carpet bomb one end of Gaza to the other, “Try to avoid civilian casualties.”

AND THE US, which is us, is paralyzed as to what to do about Ukraine beyond feeding it endless funds while much of our own population struggles to get by week-to-week. Kissinger, assuming intelligent direction from the president, which is not presently available, would have surely worked out a ceasefire in Gaza and long ago gotten a viable ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

MEET SUPES CANDIDATE ADAM GASKA

Friday, January 19th Meet and Greet with 1st District Supervisor candidate Adam Gaska.

Time: 5-7 pm

Location: Frey Vineyards new winery at: 11700 West Road, Redwood Valley

Light refreshments will be available. Family/kid friendly.

Come meet Adam, listen to his plan to improve Mendocino County government. Bring your questions, concerns, and issues.

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

Come work for Mendocino County! Tucked away in the headwaters of California’s famed wine country, Mendocino County is a high functioning organization with a dedication to the highest levels of ethical operations. Prospective employees can expect a dynamic environment. Where else can one find such beauty and intrigue!? Your new organization’s Chief Executive Officer and Attorney can be expected to dig in deep finding anything they can to destroy those with whom they find displeasing. No professional courtesy with an issue that should be corrected, it’s a straight referral to our Sheriff, a simple man straight out of ‘No Country for Old Men’. Expect to be stabbed in the back if you find yourself on the outs with the in crowd. Don’t stay too long, as anyone with over ten year’s experience either knows too much or is personally responsible for everything going wrong. Many of our Department Heads are generous with the company card. You yourself could be dodging arraignment before you know it! If you’re able to buy a house here, keep it in good condition as you never know when you might need to sell it quick!

SEASIDE RESURGENCE: The New Horizon for Real Estate on the Mendocino Coast

Dear Editor-

People exploded onto the Mendocino coastline in 2021, discovering its laid-back vibe, good food, and incredible rugged coastline. What had been a sleepy town soon became a tourist destination for weekend warriors from the Bay Area, the Sacramento Valley, and beyond.

I’ve been here 25 years and I believe the Shelter in Place madness of Covid caused people to blast as far away as they could, desperate to escape the cities, congestion, their own homes. Marin and Sonoma beaches hadn’t opened yet, yet Mendocino’s had, and so folks leap-frogged to the North Coast.

These days, the Coast has a steady inflow of visitors drawn to the unique charm of this coastal town, a step-back in time from the hustle of the city into what feels like a different culture, relaxed and quaint and just several hours drive.

The real estate market has changed significantly. If you were lucky enough to have bought in 2020, people weren’t yet realizing the demand, and so you probably got a decent deal, no matter what you purchased. You wouldn’t need a realtor so much as a dart board to pick your place if you were making an investment. If you were hoping for a home, you could still look your realtor square in the eye and say, What else you got?

Not true in 2021. One needed to be a diligent Buyer and move quickly. It made me nervous, but I sometimes wrote offers on properties sight-unseen; every single one closed, so they were successful, but not my favorite approach. There was simply a lack of inventory.

The face of the coast began to change too. Prices were edging up. There was a water shortage. Parking was suddenly an issue. Nobody minded waiting in a line because there was always someone to catch up with – how’s the kids, the float, plans for the holidays? That down-home friendliness was subtly but noticeably changing. The great icons of the town were dying off, the elderly.

The Sellers who weren’t quite prepared to move earlier saw the prices going up and 2022 was suddenly a boom year for all – properties that hadn’t been on the market in years were changing hands. Folks who were seeking to leave anyway became compelled by the higher prices. Not only were these properties bought up, there was often a feeling of stiff competition.

For example, I was representing a strong, all-cash Buyer, who surprisingly found themselves outbid by $700,000. Can you imagine? That’s a whole other home!

The trend continued well into 2023, even pushing through the end-of-year holiday season which is typically a fallow time. Buyers were sitting on the sidelines with cash, waiting for the right properties to appear.

Then a shift became apparent – properties that were less than perfect, or overpriced, began to languish – they began to sit, price adjustments were being made. Now at the end of 2023 (I often ask other realtors), some homes aren’t even being shown.

In the same vein of softening the English language, some agents began calling price reductions “price improvements”. It’s funny how we keep moving further and further away from the meaning of words, and, in this case, it’s misleading. It’s an improvement only for one side of the transaction, the Buyer. Besides, improvement makes me think something was wrong before and now it’s fixed –

Historical patterns have been for homeowners to seek a new home every seven years – we are somewhat predictable apparently. Yet what homeowner is going to shift from a 3% loan into an 8%? That became untenable for many, and with good reason. And so any homes that might have hit the market normally did not, and Sellers elected to stay put.

I am hopeful 2024 will bring a better market for homeowners, both Buyers and Sellers alike. With inland temperatures increasingly unpredictable, the Mendocino Coast is expected to be even more desirable and highly sought after – as a simple necessity of future living in a comfortable clime.

Armchair ramblings from one of the last independent realtors on the coast. Always here for any question you may have – none too small or too large. Give me a call – would love to help you.

Scott Roat (707.331.4120)

(mendofever.com)

Be-Bops, Ukiah

ANDERSON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

(Numbers after names indicate grade level.)

Bronze 3.0-3.49 GPA

Gutierrez, Christopher 9; Zavala-Camacho, Mariana 12; Garibay-Espinoza, Ashley 11; Manzo-Damian, Alex 8; Balandran-Padilla, Briana 12; Ferreyra, Yareli 8; Avalos-Alvarez, David 12; Wilson, Donavin 7; Hernandez-Fuentes, JR., 8; Lopez, Karla 8; Contreras Perez, Juan 9; Ferreyra, Giovani 10; Perez-Medina, Joanna 10; Anguiano, Omar 11; Aguilera Padilla, Alan 12; Anguiano, Anahi 12; Chagoya, Orion 12; Parra, Saul 8; Guerrero, Samuel 12; Martinez, Daniela 10; DeJesus-Gonzalez, Cristian 10; Ramirez, Marisol 10; Guerra Nunez, Cristal 10; Rivera-Ortiz, Yaritza 10; Escalera-Cuevas, Samantha 7; Matson, Kingston 7; Garcia-Parra, Cinthia 11; Sanchez-Preciado, Amalinalli 7; Serna-Chavez, Estrella 7; Bucio-Olmedo, Tania 12; Perez-Reyes, Dariana 11; Gutierrez, Violleth 7; Franco, Evelyn 12; Peters, Khyber 12; Gomez, Jatziri 8; Flores-Almanza, Mariana 12; Ochoa-Rocha, Julian 11; Alvarez-Perez, Marissa 12; Gomez-Flores, Brianna 7; Osornio-Vargas, Ashley 8; Venuto, Logan 8; Barragan Vargas, Monserrat 9; Chagoya, Gryffin 9; Flores-Bailon, Samantha 10; Ramos-Reynoso, Viridiana 10; McDonald, James 12.

Gold Honor Roll 3.50+

Lopez-Jimenez, Melany 8; Espinoza, Samantha 10; Gomez-Flores, Dianna 7; Escobar Gutierrez, Evelyn 9; Delgado, Monica 10; Cruz, Fatima 11; Velasco Velasco, Eric 9; Perez-Rodriguez, Eric 12; Ruiz-Lagunas, Meghan 7; Contreras, Jaquelin 8; Velasco Velasco, Nicole 8; Mendoza-Mendoza, Ethan 10; Fox, Cassidy 7; Gatlin, Analee 7; Sandoval, Vanessa 9; Baird-Green, Violet 10; Lopez-Mendoza, Natalie 11; Anguiano-Rubio, Aliya 9; Soto Perez, Emily 9; Valencia Lua, Alexis 9; Alarcon, Chantel 12; Espinoza, Lucy 12; Irvin, Robert 8; Marcum-Soto, Natalie 11; Espinoza, Keily 11; Espinoza, Nicholas 8; Mendoza, Alan 10; Bautista, Oscar 7; Barajas-Gomez, Emily 9; Bennett, Zoe 9; Solano-Hernandez, Jennifer 9; Garcia-Parra, Ciomary 10; Cornejo, Soleil 11; Boudoures, Aiden 7; Bucio, Leilani 12; Bucio, Leslie 12; Vazquez Ramirez, Adolfo 9; Arbanovella, Gus 7; Franco, Juan 7; Talavera Fernandez, Brianna 9; Crisman, Zoey 10; Kephart III, Guy 10; Gatlin, Wyatt 10; Cornejo, Xiomara 7; Tovar, Allison 7; Arbanovella, Stella 10; Mayne, Ananda 10; Bennett, Emilia 11; Anguiano-Rubio, Tricia 12; Crisman, Kellie 12.

Louise Simson

Superintendent

KRIS KUHL:

Let's pretend it’s 1920 and begin our tour of the State Highway System as it existed then.

Let's begin with Route 1, which today mostly follows US 101 north from San Francisco (at that time you took a ferry) to Marin County, then traveling north and west, you traveled to Healdsburg in Sonoma County where the paved road ended (the highway was under construction) to Cloverdale. You would improvise and find local roads along the Russian River.

North of there, you passed through Willits and later, followed the Eel River towards Eureka. The scenery would be breathtaking as your skirted the Coast Range and made your way through Redwood Country.

Once again, the road ended, just south of Eureka, forcing you to find another way. However, after Eureka, you had a paved road to Arcata where the paved road ends. From there to Crescent City, you would have to find backroads to get you up towards Crescent City. Just south of town, the road is paved.

Your route ends in Crescent City as the extension to Smith River and Oregon does not yet exist.

NEED HELP WITH YOUR ANDROID SMARTPHONE?

Do you have an Android Smartphone? And would you like help using it?

I am looking to set up a 2 hour workshop with 2 people from California Phones/California Connect - Open to all - they did the same training on the iPhone a few months ago. We are looking at scheduling it after the senior lunch on Thursday in January or February at the AV Senior Center.

Please let me know if you are interested ASAP - we need at least 5 participants for it to happen - thank you!

Anica Williams

Anderson Valley Village Coordinator (part-time)

Cell: 707-684-9829

Email: andersonvalleyvillage@gmail.com

Anderson Valley High School from the air, 1969

A HISTORY OF ANDERSON VALLEY SCHOOLS

by Blanche Brown (1959)

Early Schools

When the first settlers arrived in Anderson Valley, they were too occupied with building shelters, clearing, enclosing and planting ground to think of schools, so their children had a long vacation. By the spring of 1858, however, a group of parents in the upper part of the valley decided to start a private school, the site chosen being the spot where the State Highway yard in Boonville is today.

The men put up a one-room log building, and Miss Melinda Buster, whose parents were probably the first settlers on the Archie Schoenahl place, was hired to teach. A few sheets from this teacher's register are today in the possession of Mrs. Alex Willis, giving the dates July 19, 1858 to October 23, 1858, the names and ages of pupils, and the amount of money paid by each parent. In all, $150.05 was collected to pay the teacher for the three months for which we have a record. Most of the family names will be recognized only by people of the older generation, but two or three are familiar today to all.

The list reads: Owens, Plaskett, Pickrel, Ball, Anderson, Tarwater, Rawles. The amusing “Rules of Conduct for Pupils” are still legible.

In 1859, the County of Mendocino was created from the northern portion of Sonoma County, and shortly thereafter, boundaries of school districts were surveyed and recorded. On May 18, 1859, Anderson Elementary School District came into being, one of the first in the county. It is interesting to find that the boundaries at the time were almost identical with those of our Unified District of today.

As time went on, Anderson District was cut up into smaller Districts; Counts, Rancheria (later Yorkville), Indian Creek, Con Creek, Peachland, Signal, Shields, Ornbaun, Gaskill, Anderson, Laurel and Highland. Each little district was an independent unit, with the county superintendent's annual visit the only supervision.

In spite of the community's isolation, many highly trained teachers found their way into our valley and influenced young people to strive for further schooling. School was, in most districts, conducted only during the summer months. Children walked the quiet country roads, some as far as four or five miles, and it did not seem a hardship. Others rode horseback, often with a small brother or sister behind the saddle. The companionship of school was welcome, as homes were far apart and social activities limited.

Growth Of A High School

About 1911 and 1912, many forward thinking people felt the urgent need for a high school. After a struggle, for many believed the cost to be prohibitive, the Anderson Valley Union High School District was formed. Land was purchased on the northwest side-of the highway at Con Creek, and a shed-like one-room building was erected, this remaining in use for over ten years. During this time, no buses could be provided, and pupils reached the high school on foot, on horseback or in buggies. It was a long slow trip from the lower end of the valley or from some of the side roads.

Some older residents today recall how their hands nearly froze on frosty mornings, from holding the reins or bridle. Others say, “The back yard at the school was full of horses.” With the cooperation of the county school department, plans were finally worked out for a new building; the people voted the bonds, and on March 29, 1924, the new school at Con Creek was dedicated.

The board of trustees consisted of Isaac Burke, John Wallach, Willa Rawles, Maude Ingram and Byron Gowan. These with other citizens had fought hard and long to get the bonds passed, but it was worth their efforts, for the high school, in the next two decades did much to unify the people of the valley.

Changes And Unification

During the 30s and early 40s, with Mr. John Taylor was County Superintendent. Newer methods were introduced into all our schools. Trained supervisors brought materials, and helped teachers with special problems; demonstration meetings and study groups for teachers were arranged; a music teacher provided; the bookmobile appeared and various forms of visual education came into use. School lunches were provided where possible, and health was stressed, bringing a school nurse and an immunization program.

A step for greater efficiency in teaching came in the 40s, when Mr. Fred Leonard was supervisor. A union of elementary schools took place, and children of like grades were grouped in fewer schools, eliminating certain buildings.

By 1947, Gaskill voted to join the union, and by action of the Board of Supervisors, in cooperation with the school department, the high school and all elementary schools became the Anderson Valley Unified School District.

Also, while Mr. Dennie Willis was district superintendent, the new elementary school was built, providing comfortable room for the many children whose parents had flocked here when the lumber industry boomed.

CALIFORNIA’S TRAIL OF TEARS COMMEMORATED IN 100-MILE NOME CULT WALK

“The land that you’re on, it came with a price.”

by Sonja Thinn-Miller, Round Valley Indian Tribes

Across the country, national forests are cared for by the Forest Service, but native people have lived, traversed and taken care of these lands long before the land management agency existed. For the Forest Service, it’s important to understand this piece of American history and learn from native communities. The Nome Cult Walk — also known as the Konkow Trail of Tears — was one of many forced removals of Indigenous people from their homelands across what is known today as the Mendocino National Forest. The Nome Cult Walk Cultural Committee invited Forest Service staff to walk the old trail and listen to the stories of the descendants who walked those sorrowful footsteps long ago.

Early on a Sunday morning in September, about 60 people gather in a circle near the Sacramento River just west of Chico, California. Most are wearing good walking shoes, sun hats, and safety vests. The women wear beautiful handmade skirts adorned with ribbons and butterflies. It is the beginning of the 28th annual Nome Cult Walk. This ceremonial walk covers over 100 miles from Chico to Covelo and commemorates the California Indians who were forcibly detained and marched across the valley and North Coast Mountains in September 1863. It was one of many forced marches that occurred in Northern California following the establishment of reservations in the 1850s.

“It started out as just a walk for our ancestors,” says Ronnie Hostler, an elder born and raised at Round Valley Indian Reservation, about the origins of the Nome Cult Walk. “How were they feeling, leaving their home and looking at that mountain, not knowing where they were going?”

Over the course of a week, the Nome Cult Walk participants traverse an average 15-25 miles each day while their supporters drive water, food, camping supplies, and porta-johns alongside them. Support vehicles display handwritten safety messages of “Walkers Ahead!” and flashing lights to slow oncoming traffic.

Each day, organizers prepare walkers for the hard journey, reminding them of the importance of staying hydrated, taking breaks, and applying moleskin to any blisters. During the morning circle, they remember their ancestors who were forced along these roads under the most severe conditions. Each person has their own reasons for doing the journey, and some participants reflect on who they walk for each day.

“I walk for my mom, my grandmother, my father, my son. Now I walk for my granddaughter. So that’s why I that’s why I’m here today,” says Ronnie.

As the day warms, each step becomes heavier, harder. Raw spots become blisters. Physical discomfort mirrors the pain of interior wounds and loved ones now gone. The walkers — supporting each other — push on.

“We’ve been doing a remembrance walk for the Nome Cult Trail. Not just remembering it through story. It’s reliving the history and getting a better idea of what my ancestors had to go through for me to be here today,” says Kyle Miller of Round Valley Indian Tribes.

“This walk is my heritage,” says Brandon Miller, Kyle’s brother and also from Round Valley.

* * *

Past And Present Merge On Nome Cult Walk

That original walk 160 years ago was unimaginably difficult. Native Americans had been rounded up in encampments with little food or water. Many were malnourished and sick before the walk even began. Soldiers guarded them on horseback and brutally forced them, like cattle, to march from Chico, across the valley, over the eastern spur of the North Coast Mountain range, and down into Covelo to the Round Valley Reservation (then called the “Nome Cult Farm”). Of the 461 who began the journey in 1863, only 277 survived.

On the third day of the current Nome Cult Walk, the trail climbs into the foothills. Participants enter lands managed by the Mendocino National Forest along the 23N35 Road, locally known as Mud Flat Road. This is one of the hardest days of the journey. The walkers ascend during the late afternoon, in full sun with no relief from the shade. Memories of their ancestors haunt each step. Leaders of this year’s walk remind participants that this was the section of the trail when soldiers separated the babies from their mothers, then killed the babies with bayonets. This is also where many of the elderly or those who were too sick to continue were left behind.

“People don’t realize how America became America,” says Sonja Thinn-Miller, member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, and mother of Kyle and Brandon Miller. “The land that you’re on, it came with a price.”

As much as the walk is full of physical and spiritual pain, it is also a walk of healing, gratitude and resilience.

“It’s healing our ancestors and ourselves and future generations,” said Jack Cunningham of the Mountain Maidu Tribe, who is on his 16th Nome Cult Walk.

On some nights, singers and dancers share beautiful songs, stories and prayers underneath the stars. In between the songs there is plenty of laughter. As much as it is about remembrance, the Nome Cult Walk has grown into something new, a celebration of life, family and traditions.

“This walk really helps bring us back together,” says Victor Alvarez, member of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “We are mending our family ties that were once broken by generational trauma. I believe it will make us better as a whole, as a family.”

Today the Nome Cult Walk brings together many generations and members of several tribes in the area, including descendants of the Concow Maidu, the Round Valley Indian Tribes, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California, Redding Rancheria, Grindstone Nomlaki, the Mechoopda Tribe, Pit River, Wintu, Nisenan and Greenville Maidu. Over the course of the week, the walkers’ connections to each other grow deeper.

* * *

A Granddaughter Helps Lead The Way

One of the original walkers was only eight years old when he was forced on the journey. Now 14 of his descendants walk a similar path.

“My grandfather was one of the children that were able to make it over into Round Valley,” says Charlotte Bauer, who is Concow and Wailaki, born and raised on the Round Valley Indian Reservation.

Charlotte was one of the “Crazy Eight” who worked with a Forest Service archaeologist in locating the Nome Cult Trail and began the annual commemorative walk in 1996.

“The reason I still do this walk is to not only honor my grandfather but all of the ancestors and also the people that walked with us and are no longer here,” she says.

“I also walk for the future,” Charlotte adds. “We have encouraged, from the beginning, to hand this down to future generations where we want to keep it going on indefinitely.”

For nearly 30 years, tribal members have walked through their ancestral lands to honor the memory and retrace the footsteps of their ancestors, as part of an ongoing healing process. As the walkers descend the mountains toward the Eel River, a new group of young children from Round Valley school joins them. Kyle, great-great grandson of one who was forced on the original march, picks up the lead staff and guides the walkers home to Round Valley.

CALLING ALL JIVAN MUKTAS!

Following a meeting with a staff person at Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center in Ukiah, California this morning, in which I was pleasantly informed that my exit date is March 9th at noon, headed out to the Plowshares Peace & Justice Center for a delicious free meal, and then boarded an MTA bus to the Ukiah Public Library, to use a new Dell public computer. Please allow me to share my retirement plan for your consideration, input, and support. The plan is to set up shop somewhere, and organize effective spiritually based direct action, in response to the abominable situation on the planet earth. The key is to identify with one’s true nature, as opposed to identifying with the body and the mind. This will allow the body-mind complex to be worked through without interference. Calling all Jivan Muktas!

Craig Louis Stehr, craiglouisstehr@gmail.com

JUST IN:

The all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court last night barred Donald Trump from the state's 2024 Republican ballot over his role in the January 6 riot - with legal experts warning they have imperiled American democracy.

The 4-3 decision marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment - which disqualifies insurrectionists from office - has been used to eliminate a presidential candidate. Justices Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Márquez and William W. Hood III said that they had 'little difficulty' in determining that the events of January 6 were an insurrection and that Trump did 'engage' in that alleged rebellion. In the career-defining decision, the justices claimed that they did 'not reach these conclusions lightly' and said they were 'mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions' before them. But legal experts last night warned that the obscure Rocky Mountain judges had lit a fuse under the nation. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley said: 'This country is a powder keg, and this court is just throwing matches at it.'

Trump last night spoke at a rally in Iowa following the landmark decision, branding Biden 'a threat to democracy' and accusing the Democrats of using 'any means necessary' to interfere in the election. His campaign team claimed the Colorado Supreme Court was under the influence of a 'Soros-funded, left-wing scheme'.

— Daily Mail

FACT-CHECKING NEWSGUARD: "AI, THE MISINFORMATION SUPERSPREADER"

The "credibility and transparency" leaders help whip up the latest fake news scare, omitting a few key details

by Matt Taibbi

The Washington Post just published, “The rise of AI fake news is creating a ‘misinformation superspreader.’” Premise: “Websites hosting AI-created false articles have increased by more than 1,000 percent, ballooning from 49 sites to more than 600.” Source: NewsGuard, your friendly neighborhood “trust score” service, whose business of combating “false” news is now the subject of two high-profile lawsuits, and whose own material Rackethas decided to fact-check, since they do it to everybody else. Stories are rated on a scale of 0-4 Satans. Let’s go under the hood:

Story: “AI Is a Misinformation Superspreader”

The Post story is about fly-by-night sites that use AI to generate clicky for-profit content with little human oversight. The requisite jump-scare paragraph is up high:

The heightened churn of polarizing and misleading content may make it difficult to know what is true… Misinformation experts said the rapid growth of these sites is particularly worrisome in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The Post quotes a journalism professor saying it may be “difficult” for governments to “clamp down” on such content for fear of “running afoul of free speech protections,” and that social media platforms “haven’t done a good job” of stopping it. But don’t despair: the Post’schief source NewsGuard by lucky coincidence a special tracker for what it calls “UAINS,” or Unreliable AI-Generated News Websites. (Gah! to yet another ungodly anti-disinformation acronym! UAINS sounds like a rare urethral cancer.)

On its site, NewsGuard’s current lead example of the frightening potential of AI-generated fakery is the one cited by the Post: a story that Benjamin Netanyahu’s psychiatrist died and “left behind a note suggesting the involvement of the Israeli prime minister.” It came from tiny Global Village Space, dubbed a UAINS by NewsGuard.

NewsGuard noted Iran’s Tehran Times, Tasnim News Agency, “and others” cited Global Village in saying “Netanyahu has a ‘psychiatric condition.’” The big offense was chalked up to Mohammadreza Shahbazi, host of Pavaraghi on Iran’s state-sponsored Channel Two, who ran a segment showing the Global Villagestory and claiming, “Netanyahu’s therapist spent years with this man and then went and killed himself.”

I contacted Shabazi, who said Pavaraghi is a “comedy show that makes news fun… There is nothing about serious news and events. I just made a joke with Netanyahu and his psychiatrist.” Obviously that’s to be taken with a grain of salt, especially as Shabazi apparently made multiple versions of the joke (e.g. “What does it take for the therapist of Netanyahu to commit suicide?”). Still, it’s a perspective NewsGuard didn’t bother to get.

AI-generated sites crank out the same bilge human beings always created on the Internet, just more efficiently. But true fakes rarely get huge audiences unless a larger actor “falls” for the hoax. That’s why this picayune “psychiatrist” episode is more an Iranian-media issue than an AI one.

The most dangerous fake news is nearly always officially-sanctioned, like the WMD mess, Susan Rice’s claim that Libyan troops were supplied with Viagra so they could use rape as a weapon against rebels, the pee tape story that somehow snuck into an official U.S. intelligence assessment, or any of a number of other false or idiotic tales relayed by outlets like the Washington Postor New York Timesthat have perfect NewsGuard ratings. These are far more damaging than any little fake news story, as they’re often fanned in pursuit of serious objectives like war. They work because they’re backed by the institutional muscle of governments or legacy media — what outlets like Global Village Newslack — which allows them to stick in the news cycle for weeks or months, long enough to scramble brains at scale.

There’s a related huge problem common to NewsGuard, the #CTIFiles, official U.S. “fact-checking” operations like Polygraph.Info, the Atlantic Council’s “Democratic Defense Against Disinformation” reports, government-aided operations like the Election Integrity Partnership, and agencies like the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which used NewsGuard data to help assemble the “Pillars of Disinformation” country reports we found packing in-boxes in the Twitter Files. All identify Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, etc., as fonts of disinformation, but basically never take issue with U.S. claims.

A person reading NewsGuard-approved media would get the impression that American officials — at least, the non-Trump variety — don’t lie. NewsGuard’s schtick is just a digital version of the George Washington myth.

Now the kicker: NewsGuard failed to mention in either the Poststory or its own “State-Sponsored Disinformation Risk Briefing” on UAINS that that the firm itself employs AI. NewsGuard partners with Blackbird.AI, a self-proclaimed leader in “AI-driven analysis of narratives and social media networks for U.S. national security,” for its Pentagon-funded “Misinformation Fingerprints” program, one of its seemingly countless official government partnerships. Blackbird this summer reportedly received $20 million from a group of investors that included Paul Kurtz, the cybersecurity advisor to Richard Clarke, America’s first “cyber czar.” Clarke also joined the firm’s advisory board. Blackbird.AI’s “Constellation” platform, which Newsguard boasts has a unique ability to help detect hoaxes distributed in “‘propaganda-like’ fashion,” was “initially developed for critical intelligence for the U.S. Department of Defense.”

What’s worse, cheap AI that spews low-wattage tales about Bibi Netanyahu’s fictional dead psychiatrist, or expensive-as-hell AI that identifies all the propaganda on the Internet notapproved by the U.S. Department of Defense? I’d guess the latter, and as for a Washington Poststory that tells me to blow a gasket over little dumb lies and ignore big serious ones, I’d classify that as a story that “contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts”: Three Satans.

(racket.news)

LACK OF PROPORTIONALITY…

Dear Editor,

The news from the Israeli/Hamas War continues to be as terrible as it possibly can be when “dumb bombs” are dropped in dubious response to the criminal rapes, murders, torturing horrible slaughter that marked October 7th, but what Pres. Benjamin Netanahu has carried out is out of proportion. Whatever he says, his nation’s war aims are, he is responsible for what took place on October 7th.

According to the ‘Guardian’ news our Western European allies, Germany and the UK, have criticized Israel for it lack of proportionality. “20,000 casualties.” Gaza hospitals are out of necesary medicines. Only a truce, better yet, a cease fire can bring releases of hostages. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is correct. Israel cannot destroy the freedom movement of a whole nation. What is coming will only be more hatred by the Palestinian people.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa

CAN ISRAEL SURVIVE IF THERE IS NO CEASEFIRE?

The US could stop the war today if the Biden Administration wanted to. But it does not. The question is, why not?

by Dennis Kucinich

Should there be a ceasefire in Gaza? Yes!

Palestinian deaths in Gaza are approaching an horrific 20,000, plus another 55,000 wounded, as Israel expands its violence into the West Bank.

One hundred and fifty-three member nations of the United Nations General Assembly agreed to a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire. The US voted “NO.”

Is Pope Francis correct in saying this has “gone beyond war. This is terrorism” as he describes what is happening in Gaza? The pope was especially focused on the sniper-murders of Nahida Anton and then her daughter trying to carry her to safety inside the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza.

Their offense? Going to the only bathroom available.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has described it “an incident.” Contrary to constant Israeli statements to the contrary there were no warnings, no justification.

Nor were there warnings for Yotem Haim and two other Israeli young men – all former hostages – who appeared shirtless, holding a white surrender flag and calling out in Hebrew who they were. They were also killed by the IDF.

There was no warning for 8-year-old, Adam Somer al-Ghoul killed in the West Bank by the IDF -- the murder caught on video, especially the actions of his frantic friend, trying to pull his lifeless body behind a car.

And, of course, there was no warning given as Israel forced the medical staff and families away from the five babies left to die and decompose in a Gaza Hospital.

There are countless murders occurring in Gaza and the West Bank as the world holds it breath because Israel’s partner in the massacre, the United States, has parked its aircraft carriers nearby in the Gulf.

These deaths come on the heels of Hamas’ Oct. 7 atrocity as the cycle of violence builds year after year with a root cause, the illegal occupation, carefully avoided.

Thirteen of fifteen members of the UN Security Council recently called for a humanitarian cease fire. The US vetoed the resolution, with the UK abstaining. The US veto has protected Israel for decades from international condemnation.

The Biden Administration’s acrobatics over Gaza are a high wire act. One moment they piously intone concern about civilian casualties and the next send tons of additional bombs that kill indiscriminately, and artillery shells to continue the massacre.

Retribution (revenge) has morphed into calculated ethnic cleansing.

True friends would have advised restraint and a path to solve the conflict, not accelerate it, as Israel has done. True friends would have led Israel to address the cause of Oct. 7: The occupation of a people who live without most basic freedoms, further exacerbated by the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The frequent warnings to Mr. Netanyahu from of Washington are theater.

Biden and Netanyahu are in this together. They need each other. Biden gives Netanyahu cover internationally to purge Gaza and the West Bank. Netanyahu gives Biden legitimacy as a defender of Israel in the run up to the 2024 election, especially in those constituencies sensitive to Israel’s concerns.

The Biden Administration and the Netanyahu government are cooperating in advancing a textbook case of genocide against Gazans, in full view of the entire world, daring anyone to step in the way.…

denniskucinich.substack.com/p/can-israel-survive-if-there-is-no

LOVE

I am watching frozen spider webs

crash to the ground

As if they are heavy icicles

To think of the kilometers

I have traversed today

Spreading fertilizer

And some bit of rabbit shit

Energy to this earth.

I didn't realize they were

frozen spider's webs

until just now.

I've seen a few rainbows recently

And today two enormous rabbits

— Quincy Steele