Re-build the Wall!

If Ukiah has a jewel to be proud of, my vote would go to Todd Grove Park, the snug, lush oasis at the top of Walnut, Grove and Maple Streets.

Our main park is a prize in a town with few others. Remember: Some of our finest architectural examples, including two-and three-story Victorian homes have been bulldozed or purposely set afire over the years to make way for newer, cheaper substitutes.

Todd Grove Park, nearing 100 years old, has a playground, picnic areas with barbecue pits, grassy areas for dogs or Sunday concert attendees. Its rocket ship, despite being “improved” by making it safer and uglier, remains iconic.

The rock wall is a marvel unto itself. I’m ashamed I don’t know its history or the name(s) of its builders, but am forever impressed with its craftsmanship and sturdy endurance. We should protect and appreciate it. I can think of no other public edifice that ranks alongside, or even near, the Park and its wall.

The Palace Hotel story will not end well, and nothing is being done to salvage the old Post Office or the soon-to-be-abandoned Courthouse.

Allowing Todd Grove Park to suffer any sorts of indignity or disrespect ought to be a misdemeanor. Anyone speaking ill of the park should be banned from entering it for a period not less than 10 years.

Vandalism? Off With Their Hands!

Have I made myself clear?

You then fully understand my dismay at discovering Todd Grove Park has been the systematic target of vandals in recent weeks. Specifically, the marvelous rock wall that encircles the park has been attacked repeatedly by diseased cretins wielding hammers, pickaxes, crow bars and maybe small amounts of dynamite.

Go look. On the western stretch of the wall nearest the golf course the pier block rock pedestals are being destroyed. There is no other plausible explanation.

I’ve walked Todd Grove Park seven mornings a week and can sometimes see the damage done since the day before: More pedestal corners pried loose; chunks and bits and mortar scattered about.

We need cops. We need surveillance cameras. We need vigilantes. When we catch the vandals we’ll force ‘em to eat all the rocks and cement they’ve loosened, followed by their hammers and chisels for dessert

Good Decision

Learning council member Josefina Duenas was being considered as the city’s new Mayor, I assumed she would not only be rewarded with the job, but also have a statue erected in her honor.

My erroneous assumption was based on misgivings that some council members would allow their PC yearnings to override common sense. I was wrong. I am cheered and relieved. Congratulations to both.

Susan Sher and Mari Rodin set aside leftist inclinations (slogans, virtue signaling) to insist on, at a minimum, competence from the would-be mayor.

Sher’s assessment of her colleague’s abilities were guarded and/or diplomatic; read between the lines:

“We all have the responsibility to be prepared for meetings and to be very familiar with the issues, and to return communications and inquiries from fellow council members, staff and constituents.” She wondered “whether whomever is mayor is ready to take on those duties and has the time and energy and interest in doing it with as conscientious an attitude as possible.”

Translation: Our mayor needs to be able to do the job.

Duenas responded by saying she is “very clear” on the job requirements, and added that she was elected to represent “The Latino immigrants, the deaf, the handicapped and the poor.”

That comment would ordinarily be enough to win the appointment, statue included. But Mari Rodin had her own thoughts, and said “I will not vote for Duenas to be Mayor simply to add Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” to the council.

I’m quietly gratified that some council members, albeit the members I might least expect to take the lead in putting the best interests of the city and her citizens ahead of fuzzy, touchy, meaningless gestures.

Next: Broken Windows, Plywood

Around town the down-the-drain spiral continues. Shops keep closing.

Eden, the funky shop of great charm and a friendly Potter Valley owner is closed at least for the time being which has a way of turning into forever. Rumors drift around that Karen will exit her Mendocino Bounty shop after the holidays.

Rod’s Shoes, where generations of kids, and parents, have found footgear for coming up on 40 years, will close in January. It’s a loss, but no pair deserves a lonnngg break more than Arlynn and Rod Johnson.

Go in and buy some shoes; tell ‘em Tommy sent you and you’ll get a free pair of reversible shoelaces!!

Add the closure of Village Books downtown, the forever empty North State Cafe, the Chinese restaurant(s) on the extreme end of downtown North State, the BBQ Rib joint on West Perkins plus the dead and gone Lido/Sunset Grille across the street means a lot of empty shops.

Wonder how many businesses will go under before the city starts laying off employees in order that top administrators needn’t suffer pay cuts.

(TWK gets the glory for supposedly authoring these columns, but poor old Tom Hine does the hard work, then takes the blame!)

TODD GROVE PARK STONE WALL

Todd Grove Park is a 16-acre park located on Ukiah’s west side, adjacent to the Ukiah Valley Golf Course. Amenities include groves of mature trees, lawns, walking paths, children’s playground, picnic areas, and a bandstand.

In 1940, Works Projects Administration (WPA) relief crews built a low, native stone wall around the park’s perimeter. The wall is 2’ high and 15” thick, made of rough stone bonded with thick cement mortar. At approximately 25’ to 28’ intervals, the wall is interrupted by 33”-high, 17”x17”-wide stone posts. Concrete stamps denoting “WPA 1940” are placed at intervals on each wall.

A stone gate at the end of Grove Street marks the entry to the park. It consists of a bi-leaf wrought-iron vehicular entry, flanked by single-leaf wrought-iron pedestrian entrances. A decorative wrought-iron arch spans the center opening and globe-like wrought-iron fixtures crown each of the outer posts. While the decorative wrought-iron seems atypical of WPA work, the masonry matches the adjacent walls.

(livingnewdeal.org)