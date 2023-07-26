Letters (July 26, 2023)

GO PANTHERS!

Editor,

Anderson Valley sports is continuing its comeback after COVID and we are very excited for the upcoming school year. I want to personally send out my heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped to support our student athletes in all their endeavors. Whether you've donated money to Boosters, bought some popcorn from the Snack Shack, watched a game, and cheered on the kids, or followed our new Anderson Valley Athletics page on Facebook, your support has meant the world and we know that we cannot exist without this amazing community. The money that AV Sports Boosters has earned in the past year has gone to help purchase new equipment, fund two scholarships, and support the Athletic Department where our school district cannot.

All that being said, our athletic department continues to be in dire need of your support. The Booster Club wants to ensure that every student who wants to play a sport, can do so. For that, it takes money. Money that the district simply can’t provide. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to make sure that sports are provided for the kids and it’s people and businesses like you and yours that make these things happen.

Some already have a banner proudly hanging in the AVHS gym. We hope they continue to display their banners.

Please send the attached form with payment if you would like to start or keep your banner in the gym. Additionally, if you know of a business who would like to support our athletic program and would like a banner, please let me or our Athletic Director, John Toohey, know.

We have also added another way to show your support for our student athletes. This year, there will be large banners highlighting the current season of sports, hanging outside, in front of our gym. There is advertising space being offered on these banners, which will be 8’ x 24’ in size. If you would rather have your business advertised on these banners, this is also an option.

Thank you for all that you do for our community and especially, the student athletes. If you have any questions, comments, suggestions, always feel free to give me a call.

Shauna Espinoza (707)684-9126

Boonville

[ ] YES! Please keep my banner displayed in the gym, my check is enclosed.

[ ] No, please remove.

[ ] Put our logo on the large seasonal banner!

Annual cost of gym display: $200, due at the beginning of each school year.

Cost of large banner display: $300 per season

Please make checks out to:

AV Sports Boosters

PO Box 104

Boonville, CA 95415

AV Sports Boosters is a 501(c)3 organization and your contribution is tax deductible! Thank you for your support!

Shauna Espinoza Anderson Valley Sports Boosters Anderson Valley Jr / Sr High School Po Box 104 Boonville Ca 95415

PAINT IT WHITE

Editor:

I read with interest a recent article about the white paint that can act as a reflector. In past years, I have read that buildings and roofs should be white versus dark colors to reflect the sun back into space, which would cool the planet to an extent. A good number of years back, when I worked as a civil servant (base carpenter) for the U.S. Coast Guard, a few buildings at the Two Rock training base had white roofs. Among my responsibilities were repairs and maintenance of those roofs. In talking with the occupants of those buildings, I remember they mentioned that in hot weather their building always seemed to be cooler.

After that experience and the information I read about light-colored roofs and buildings being an aid in cooling the earth, I have shared that information with friends, family and legislators. It seems to me there should be a Manhattan Project to do just that across the nation and world. This earth needs all the help it can get.

Jacob W. Boudewijn

Santa Rosa

THE COMPLICATED VETS BUILDING/SENIOR CENTER TRANSFER PROCESS

American Legion and County Negotiations…

American Legion Post 385 [Boonville] is currently negotiating with the County of Mendocino concerning the transfer of a currently county owned parcel containing the Boonville Veterans Building from county ownership to Post 385 ownership.

The County has stated Post 385 qualifies for this transfer at little or no cost. The concern the Post has is if the Post will qualify for property tax exemption. It appears that the Post will be granted exemption, however it is an involved process to obtain a definitive answer.

The Post is in the process of filing a claim for an organizational clearance certificate-veterans’ organization exemption. In order to file this claim the Post must provide formative documents showing the Post is a non-profit and tax exempt organization. These documents have been requested from the CA Sec of State’s office and have yet been delivered.

Once received, the Post will then file the claim for an organizational clearance certificate with the CA Board of Equalization.

If the Certificate is granted then the Post must file an application with the Mendocino County Assessor’s office. They are the entity who will make the final determination regarding the property tax exemption requested by the Post.

If granted, the Post has every intention of continuing negotiations with the County to obtain the said property.

If not granted, the Post will decline to proceed and request the County initiate negotiations with the AVCSD.

That is where we are at this moment. I am hopeful the Post will hear something soon from the Sec. of State. However, I am departing Monday morning on a three week vacation, so I do not expect anything to happen until I return. I have informed the County of my vacation plans and the above outline process I have initiated, and they understand.

Kirk Wilder

Financial Officer, American Legion Post 385

A BRIEF HISTORY OF MENDO POT

Editor,

Forty years ago, a pot bust could cost you your property and your freedom. But in those days, hardcore growers were few and far between.

But as marijuana evolved, the “Gold Rush,” as it was known, replaced the environmentally eliminated lumber and logging business in Mendocino County.

And with that evolution, the money, for many, was worth the risk. The “Back to the Land,” Mom and Pop growers were joined by organized crime, sketchy types, and those looking to make a quick and easy buck.

A county vehicle visiting a non permitted building site or illegal structure parcel could be, at the least, a troublesome logistics issue and, at the worst, dangerous to the County representative.

I have heard that building inspectors would refuse to go to areas of known illegal marijuana activity.

But in the current Mendocino County, the pot business has changed, and perhaps it’s time to revisit the inspection styles of the past.

Dealers choice…

’Lazarus’

Willits

MENDO HUMOR

Editor,

I see they're tearing down the Whitmore Lane building the county so generously bought. Will the comedy never end?

Tim Hemlock

Ukiah

FAIR PLAY FOR ASSANGE

Editor:

The case against Julian Assange is a threat to the First Amendment’s press freedom protections that would criminalize standard journalistic practices. Publishing is not a crime. We need all press outlets to speak up in defense of the First Amendment. Don’t kill the messenger. Our strength as a nation comes from our ability to recognize the flaws and overcome them. If we kill the messenger, we avoid the truth. Assange published truthful information in the public interest. If we want to avoid more tragedies and more stupid wars, we shouldn’t prosecute journalists who seek to shine light on government misdeeds.

Carol Spooner

Santa Rosa

COMMENTS ON CRIME & NO PUNISHMENT

Dear Editor,

Finally an editor has made it clear that California needs to abandon the pandemic-era failure. I took on my own initiative to send a post card to the DOJ requesting that the President of our country go publicly and state the pandemic is over with. Speaking of catch and release do you know who else does this technique? The mental health services, you get held not cuddled, given medication, and if you participate with their programs an early release. If I was the editor I’d suggest as many citizen (s) send a postcard to our governor and request either reimbursement for our troubles as to the huge losses we had to go through, body mind and spirit as well as a honorary been there done that COVID-19 pandemic (honorable discharge) for good behavior for every citizen

Sincerely yours

Greg Crawford

Fort Bragg

PS. What is the definition of Covid?

According to my belief Covid-19 was and is bio- warfare even though it's touted as an accidental occurrence. In bio- warfare those involved are in a paramilitary arenas and we should be acknowledged and compensated accordingly. That is why the honorable discharge as well as we should get VA assistance however the governor would have to acknowledge it. On 9/11 people were compensated this was everyone.

PPS. MENDOCINO FIRE PROTECTION

Here I was am, sitting in Willits Safeway parking lot and what did I see go by? A truck, Mendocino fire protection in tow were (2) jet skis. To me what do these have to do with putting out fires? Maybe rescue since firemen can’t swim. But there aren’t very many lakes unless it’s Clear Lake. But why bring them through Willits, no less highway 20 to Fort Bragg? Maybe training; no clue.

WAY TO GO, HUFF

Editor,

As an airline pilot, I’m glad that Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, valued the input of pilots and safety experts and voted in committee against a proposal to increase the pilot retirement age.

International rules prevent airline pilots over 65 from flying outside the United States. Senior pilots, who mostly fly internationally, would be forced back onto domestic flights, displacing pilots already flying those routes, sparking a chain reaction of pilots who must get retrained to continue flying. Airlines are already suffering from a training backlog, and the added costs and time to retrain pilots would be passed directly to passengers who could see higher fares and flight disruptions.

As a pilot, it is my responsibility to always prioritize safety. I depend on the lawmakers who regulate this industry to share that priority. I appreciate Huffman’s commitment to our shared responsibility for safety. According to numerous studies, there is an increased risk of significant health issues associated with increasing age, which could lead to a disaster if they occur on the flight deck.

Daniel J. Logisz

Petaluma

AMPED IN SANTA CRUZ

Editor,

We don’t have anything like the Skunk here in Santa Cruz. This is such an old postcard, so is the California Wester Railroad still a go?

Geez, I always wanted to go to Northern California. It’s getting pretty amped up in the Monterey Bay area.

But no, I’m 78. I’m stayin’ here. I do get the AVA though, every week.

Thanks for that, anyway.

Pete Jussel

Santa Cruz

NEUTRALITY IS COMPLICITY

Editor:

The recent Israeli military onslaught in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank should concern and distress all Americans, as our annual gift to Israel of $3.8 billion subsidized it, and our government stood by and allowed it to happen. Palestinians are tired of being excluded, oppressed in every way, living as prisoners in their own land under a brutal Israeli military occupation for 56 years. After all, Israel in 2018 made it a law that it is a nation-state for Jews only. What are millions of indigenous Palestinians to do? They will never disappear but will continue to resist with their lives and protect their families and homes. Please, let’s stop calling them “militants.” The oppressors are the militants, not the oppressed.

For decades, Israel has criminalized any resistance to its stranglehold on Palestinian land and its inhabitants. And it’s getting worse. Why shouldn’t Palestinians want to be free? Why shouldn’t they want to live on their own land with equality and dignity? Israel’s illegal occupation and theft of the West Bank, Gaza and Palestinian East Jerusalem is the root cause of the problem and the ongoing violence. Our neutrality is complicity and worse.

Therese Mughannam-Walrath

Sebastopol

CAFES

Good morning;

I am going to spend some time venting about a little peace I have going on; about social behaviors inside cafes, coffee houses, etc; one of the nice things about my life right now; is I have the time to hang out in cafes; and while SSDI hardly makes me rich, I can afford a daily ritual of coffee paired with cafe fare; I can pleasantly sit and organize my personal affairs and various community projects, and enjoy visiting with various locals and the occasional interesting tourist; And I think it’s cool that many people these days can work online from cafes; here comes the pet peeve part.

These people sometimes forget they are in a public space ; and they get louder and louder; with all that I've been through, I'm pretty Zen these days but.... HEY! YO! News Flash, Ass hat; the whole damn cafe does NOT need to know that Suzie, in shipping, did not get the damn package out on time.. Lets normalize talking at normal levels while in public spaces… Huh? OK? Thanks.

Chris Skyhawk

Fort Bragg

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Editor:

When I was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, there was violent racial turmoil in the South: Gov. Orville Faubus’ defiance in Arkansas, Emmitt Till’s murder, assaults on sit-in protesters. The issue was segregation, the Jim Crow development that allowed Black people to be treated as second class.

How could this happen under the Constitution? The Southern states claimed that segregation was a choice made under the states’ rights concept. I saw it as an undisguised cover for hate and discrimination.

Our current Supreme Court agreed with states’ rights in the Dobbs decision. States are allowed to remove the choice of not becoming a mother. Even more, there can be draconian punishment for the woman (none for the father) or anyone else who helps her.

This return to the bad old days of state-sanctioned discrimination is an echo of the Jim Crow era. I thought the rejection of John C. Calhoun’s 1830s “nullification” theory and the results of the 1860s Civil War had cemented citizens’ federal rights. Instead, the court offers us chaotic political entropy — the breaking apart of national constitutional law. We are retreating from being the “United” States.

Phil Weil

Santa Rosa

WANDA TINASKY ON THE ELECTIONS

(June 13, 1984)

Dear Mr. Anderson:

Hitching along Highway One lately, I've been finding this litter that looks like kiddie porn… and here’s a guy with a dog in the act… and Omigawd, this one’s got a FISH! Izzat POSSIBLE? No, wait a minute… these are candidates for public office… prospective public servants, so to speak… They don’t say they think it might be fun to have the power or the money… nobody’s out to square an old touch… a nice, dull bunch… I'll sleep more securely in the woods tonight.

Some kidding aside, I was glad to see Judge Heeb [Ten Mile Court Judge at the time] re-elected here on the coast; it reaffirmed my notion that the folks here are, by and large, the clearest-headed people I’ve come across in the USA. I figure the people hereabout voted for Judge Heeb for two reasons: a) they appreciate his decency; and b) they had no yen to be low rungs on Mr. Kubanis’ ladder to success.

I think Judge Heeb found out he was going to win from all the people he talked to the week before the election… (He was patrolling the downtown streets of Fort Bragg like the beaver twins) because when I was in the Fort Bragg Safeway the Sunday before the election trying to boost a new pair of tennis shoes, Judge Heeb was in there buying several cases of Cragmont Cola (2 litres, 79 cents)… I suppose, for a victory celebration.

It was nice that Judge Heeb really buried Mr. Kubanis, as far as I personally am concerned, because when an election is close, I usually have a nasty suspicion that it was fudged, although where I get this feeling I don’t know… There seems to be very little about it in the present-day propaganda media… an occasional story about a ballot box bobbing up in Lake Michigan or the Gulf of Mexico or some exotic place like that… And folks seem to feel that elections around the country are pretty honest, if they feel anything about it at all.

Still, I remember a year or so ago when Country Joe McDonald’s mom was up here, running for some State office, she was on a call-in program on K-Dump Radio and some guy called in and started talking about when Ronzo Reagan was first elected President, and how the people on national TV would take the first few votes in a State, much too small a sample to be significant (“As anyone who knows anything about statistics could tell you,” he said) and they would say, “Well, there's another one for the Gipper,” and they would concede the state to Ronzo, and they were never wrong, and this guy asked mom McDonald if she thought anybody really counted the votes, and she walked around that for a while and ended by saying she thought the system was very corrupt.

I think the only well-publicized case of an American election being stolen was what is politely called the Tilden-Hayes Controversy. when Samuel Tilden, a Democratic candidate. was elected to the Presidency and the Republican incumbent, President Grant, who commanded the machinery of government and the loyalty of the armed services, said No. we won't count the votes that elected Mr. Hayes; we will count the votes for Mr. Hayes. and this was the way it went down. This occurred in 1876: Gore Vidal wrote a novel about it with that name ‘1876’ published in 1976. (This was the Gore Vidal who ran for the US Senate here in California a few years ago.)

But this thing really happened, nor like the Bob Hope story that had Joseph Kennedy telling his son JFK, “Just win… I’m not going to pay for a landslide!”

If you want to take a shot at it, here’s a droll Story I think you might be able to work up into something for a Pulitzer Prize... I think the Pulitzer Prize committee sometimes gets within a hundred years of a touchy subject: In a certain San Francisco city and county election… I forget the year, but it was the first time the honorable Joseph Alioto was elected mayor of San Francisco… It cost practically nothing to register as a candidate, & people were feeling pretty perky, so a lot of people registered as clown candidates for mayor and supervisor… One of Owsley’s salesmen was a candidate, as I remember… and some of these candidates were extremely obscure and stayed that way, whereas some ran heavy campaigns.

In the election results, as published by the San Francisco Chronicle, the obscure mayoral candidates received a few dozen votes apiece, whereas EVERY supervisorial candidate, no matter how obscure, received AT LEAST one thousand votes, which seems peculiar unless someone was just being kind to the supervisorial candidates… But if that was the case, why didn’t they extend the same consideration to the mayoral candidates as well?

The San Francisco Chronicle and its readers are, of course, notable for erring on the side of kindness in relation to political figures. I remember the Republican convention held in San Francisco nominated Senator Goldwater as its Presidential candidate, and I remember Nelson Rockefeller being hooted off the podium when he attempted to address those delegates, and I remember the San Francisco Chronicle front page headline the following day that said, ROCKY READS THE RIOT ACT TO THE CONVENTION… the diametric opposite of what everyone knew had actually happened, and no one thought it strange.

Someone (Rexroth, actually) once observed that most of the people who could vote in the United States just don’t vote. He thought that this was because they know they would be participating in a hoax, but I think it’s more that they just don’t give a damn. I think one example of people being interested enough to vote occurred recently in Portland, Oregon, where a man was elected mayor on the strength of the notice he gained from appearing on a nationally-distributed picture poster. I saw one of these posters on Main Street in Mendocino… I think in Zacha’s front window… and you saw a rear view of this man, wearing no trousers, holding his raincoat open in front of a statue of a nude lady, and the caption said, “Expose yourself to Art.” This man said he thought it might be fun to be mayor of Portland, Oregon.

I think these two examples indicate where most of the American voters are at. And anyone who wants to unseat Chormin’ Norman [de Vall] before he moves up to Sacramento will either have to act more decent than he does or do a better imitation of Jimmy Stewart in ‘Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.’

Wanda Tinasky

Highway One

Fort Bragg

GENDER BENDING

Editor,

This is concerning June Keefer’s letter about “pressuring” children to go through life-altering procedures for sex reassignment. As a physician, I have learned much in my almost 40 years of practicing that has been surprising and often counterintuitive. The scientific method is painstaking and iterative. It often takes years to clearly define cause and effect of drugs and/or actions.

The debate on gender dysphoria is currently in the public sphere only because Republicans are dragging it into the spotlight as they lack any clear idea of how to improve our lives. This issue is extremely personal. There are no parents forcing or grooming their children to change their birth sex — just imagine how difficult and heartbreaking this process is.

This has been studied extensively by the scientific community and pediatricians, who have arrived at guidelines to help this extremely small minority of the population cope with an issue that has historically been something no one could talk about. This issue deserves to be left in the personal space and not abused by feckless politicians.

Dr. Gerry Lazzareschi

Healdsburg