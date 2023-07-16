Mendocino County Today: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Hot Interior | Noyo Gull | Strike Vote | Big Redwood | Skyhawk Warning | BOS Priorities | Trail Workshop | Kennels Full | Winter Sculpture | Antique Museum | Suspicious Caller | Rabbani Carving | Ed Notes | Surgical Revenge | Ukiah Construction | Immigrant Exhibit | Conductor Nies | Travel Agent | Yesterday's Catch | Affirmative Action | Agave | Doing Nothing | Former Wannabe | Shall Do | Marco Radio | Red Balloon | Covid Rising | Guru Wachter | Pulling Flagellum | Grander Destabilization | Immortal Speech | Paddy Wagon | Fun Day | Titanic Survivors | Cocaine Mystery | Ukraine | Spring 1938

TEMPERATURES WILL PEAK today across the interior with high of 100F to 112F. Excessive Heat Warning for Trinity, interior Mendocino and Lake counties remains on track. Seasonably temperatures are forecast to persist along the coast with the onshore see breeze and stratus clearing each afternoon. Otherwise, no rain is forecast to occur during the next seven days. (NWS)

STEPHEN DUNLAP (Fort Bragg): On the coast this Saturday morning I am going with 55F & patchy fog. It is dark at 5:21am so hard to tell for sure. The fog remains right along the coast so like yesterday it will likely play tag with us thru the day. The NWS is calling for sunnier days & windy for next week, again.

YESTERDAY'S HIGHS: Covelo 103°, Ukiah 103°, Yorkville 102°, Laytonville 100°, Boonville 94°, Fort Bragg 61°

Gull, Noyo Harbor (Jeff Goll)

COUNTY OFFERS ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’ to employees; strike vote underway.

SEIU 1021 Mendocino County Chapter

Update: The Official News Source for Negotiations / July 13, 2023

Dear Mendocino County coworkers,

We met with the County again this morning [Thursday, July 13] for negotiations. The County finally provided a written response to our proposals. But most of the team said it felt like “a slap in the face.” The County proposed 0% this year, 1% July 2024 and 3% July 2025. They refused to move longevity pay up to what other bargaining units at the County are getting. They want employees to pay for the 12.26% increase In health insurance January 1st. They will not increase the paltry on-call rates [for CPS, largely]. They reject our proposals to improve the pension. And they are refusing to add extra steps to the 21 classifications that had steps deleted in the last contract because they were so low. With the projected increases in the employee health plan costs and increases next July in employee pension costs, this will still be a pay cut even before you consider inflation.

We recognize the County is experiencing financial and leadership challenges, but we have repeatedly explained to them how they can be financially prudent while still supporting their employees. In fact, not supporting their employees will put the County in an even deeper hole. The County has rainy day funds for a crisis [probably a reference to the $28 million general fund reserve]. We are in a crisis. It is time to tap those funds. The County has acknowledged that they have failed to collect millions in revenue that is due to the County. This is money that should and can be providing staff with a living wage and affordable benefits.

The Board is just not hearing us or recognizing the seriousness of this situation. You should be receiving your Strike Vote ballots in the mail this week. Make sure to fill them out and mail them back or bring them to the BBQ in Ukiah on Thursday, July 20. The Negotiating Committee is recommending that members vote VES to authorize a strike.

We will be counting ballots at the Union Hall on Friday, July 28. Until the Board of Supervisors takes us frontline workers seriously and listens to our recommendations, the County will continue to drift and flounder.

Mark your calendars for the next Board of Supervisors meeting: Tuesday, July 25 at 9am, before the supervisors take a month off for their “summer recess.”

Our next negotiating session with the County is set for Thursday, July 27. Remember to wear purple!

For the Union,

Julie Beardsley, Ryan Bushnell, Leif Farr, Jacqueline Otis, Tracy Wright and Patrick Hickey, Mendocino County Chapter Negotiating Committee. “Stronger together.”

VIA EVERETT LILJEBERG

WHOSE PAIN? NOT TED’S

Editor:

I’m reading right now, The Major’s report on Supervisor Williams proposing to balance County Budget, by slashing staffing levels in already depleted, bare bones departments. I may be the last person in the County who remembers or even cares how candidate Williams glammed the voters with his razzle dazzle talk in 2018 when we were both candidates for the 5th District seat. At that time the Supervisors had just voted themselves a hefty pay raise that provoked a lot of resentment against them and a lot of pressure on us as candidates to vow that we wouldn’t take it. To which Williams breezily stated “I don’t need it.” Williams, it is widely assumed, had well-positioned investments when tech started taking off and he made a LOT of money.

When he and I were both with the Albion Little River Fire Protection District he would often be away for periods of time as he worked on Verifone pay machines.

All this is to point out that Williams is obviously a well-heeled man, and has through his tech savvy investments, and his tech nerdiness positioned himself as “not needing” a pay raise, then moved to cutting from the County payroll actual working people, which will hurt County residents; with no indication that he is willing to share anyone’s pain.

Beware this man.

Chris Skyhawk

Fort Bragg

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY #1

Of course Photo-Op Mo supports the Great Redwood trail, she needs a new picture to post on her Facebook account! She is probably the one who suggested the Ad-Hoc Committee for the HR Director, Ad-Hocs are her second most favorite thing to do. She suggests these committees that never get anything done, but form a good excuse. When she is asked about failure she replies, “You know we formed an Ad-Hoc Committee, you should go talk to them.” And did you notice Haschak admits he was just on a Ad-Hoc Committee with McGourty that accomplished nothing.

Every time this board meets they just prove their name, Board Of Stupid! But let’s talk Rail Trail, while our employees form picket lines at the Courthouse and threaten to strike. Priorities People!

SCAMARAMA MAGNIFICO!

CROWDED MENDOCINO COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER ASKS FOR PUBLIC’S HELP

With its dog kennels nearly full for several months, the Mendocino County Animal Care Services shelter in Ukiah is asking for the public’s assistance to avoid the need to euthanize dogs in order to free up space for new strays, county officials announced this week.

“Mendocino County Animal Shelter dog kennels have been at almost 100-percent occupancy for many months and this is the new norm,” officials explained in a press release. “Dogs are staying here longer, not being reclaimed by their owners and not being adopted, (placing) the Animal Shelter in the difficult position of euthanizing healthy dogs to make room for the other free-roaming stray dogs to come in to the shelter.”

Local officials added that they are not alone, as “animal shelters and animal rescues throughout the country are experiencing unprecedented times,” describing the majority of them as “filled up with animals and having very little available space for other stray animals to come into their facilities,” forcing “hundreds of animal shelters (to face) the reality to having to euthanize animals for space.”

County officials also explained that the situation is made worse “when citizens opt to embellish, lie or deceive on the circumstances of the stray dog in order to get the dog picked up by Animal Protection or impounded at the Animal Shelter as a drop off. As an example, we had a couple come to the Animal Shelter this past week and state they found a ‘stray dog,’ (but) when Animal Shelter staff scanned the dog for a microchip, it came back registered to the couple.”

County officials asked residents who find a stray dog to “please be prepared to hold the dog for several days if the Animal Shelter is full with dogs. With your assistance we can upload a picture of the dog on our ‘Lost & Found’ webpage in an effort to get the dog reconnected with their owner. When kennel space becomes available, we will contact you to bring the dog to the Animal Shelter. If you are adamant that we take the stray dog, other shelter dogs are subject to be euthanized for space to accommodate the stray dog.”

Officials further explained that this information is being shared “to make the citizens aware that we are doing the best that we can, but there are many variables causing this situation and unfortunately there are not a lot of answers, thus we need the community’s assistance. When judging or criticizing the Animal Shelter if euthanasia for space has to take place, please remember the decision is not an easy one, we have exhausted all our available options and your fellow county residents that have failed these animals are responsible for the unfortunate outcome.”

In conclusion, county officials requested that “when there is posting on our website indicating that the dog kennels are full, we need immediate assistance with owners reclaiming their stray dogs as soon as possible, or we are running an adoption special to free up kennel space. Please note that if there is minimal response from the community, then healthy dogs will be euthanized for space to free up dog kennels in order for us to take in more stray dogs. In the past we were able to work with other Animal Shelters & Animal Rescues in transferring dogs to them, but due to their facilities also having a high occupancy rate this is not an option.”

(Ukiah Daily Journal)

Johnny Winter sculpture, Navarro Store (Jeff Goll)

LITTLE RIVER MUSEUM ANTIQUE TRAIN & TOY exhibit Saturdays and Sundays, 11 to 4. We're the little white house at the north end of the Van Damme State Park curve 8185 Highway One. The little white house hides the two story assembly hall of the Good Templars. Summer exhibits include the Little River Pioneer Cemetery and Civil War Veterans map, Pomo Indian, bottle dump, local wildlife, the train exhibit and much more. Admission is FREE.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR FORT BRAGG INTRUDER CAUGHT ON CAMERA CARRYING AN AX AND DUCT TAPE

by Matt LaFever

The unidentified man who intruded on a Fort Bragg residence this morning. He is visibly carrying a roll of duct tape and an ax.

A Fort Bragg resident’s security camera captured an unidentified man this morning as he intruded on the property. The stranger rang the doorbell several times before vacating the premises. The most troubling aspect of the sighting was what he carried in his hands: a roll of duct tape and an ax.

The resident, who asked to not be identified, lives near the location of the old firehouse near the intersection of State Route 20 and Babcock Lane. They told us the man appeared on their property around 8:15 this morning.

Upon noticing the trespasser, the resident sounded their car’s alarm to alert the man he was being watched. He proceeded to ring their resident’s doorbell several times, which elicited a robotic warning, “Hi! You are being recorded.” At that point, the man vacated the property.

Quincy Cromer, the Public Information Officer for the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed deputies responded to the area immediately after getting reports of a suspicious person. As of 4:30 p.m. today, the subject has not been located but extra deputies are patrolling the area “until we are able to locate and identify the subject. “

The surveillance images depict what appears to be a white male adult with a baseball cap wearing a blue hooded jacket, possibly a blue/white flannel tied around his waist, blue/gray pants, a blue backpack, and black/white shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 463-4411

JEFF GOLL: I hadn't got a photo of the Johnny Winter sculpture at the Navarro Store, so after taking a picture of that, I went to Elk and in front of the Artists' Collective there was Rabbani Kenyon doing his wood carving. He created amazing wood sculptures in his past and is still working his craft today. He mentioned he now lives inland from Point Arena (the Coastal abodes he said are $750 - a week). He had a difficult time with the decline of health and eventual passing of his wife Cleo. Though as I was talking with Rabbani during a carving pause, folks stopped by and talked so he is still very engaged with folks.

Rabbani Kenyon, Elk (Jeff Goll)

ED NOTES

“I’M BEATING BIDEN in the Polls by the biggest margins ever. I assume that means there’ll be another Indictment & Arrest coming down the tracks very soon. These Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists are destroying our Country but, have no fear, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” -Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

THIS STATEMENT reflects no known reality, but somehow resonates with the Trump base. There are no radical left Democrats. Bernie would be about as far left as Democrats go, and he's the tamest socialist in the history of socialism. Communists and Marxists? If, combined, there are a hundred thousand I'd be surprised. Fascists? Lots and lots. I think, though, that Orange Man, in wild, nonsensical statements like this, is talking in code, that, decoded, his statement, which he often repeats, means everything gone awry in the country, from lawlessness to gender bending.

AT RANDOM: The Caltrans “interchange” on 101 at Redwood Valley wiped out 169 acres of pleasing semi-rural landscape and tripled the number of roads at the site.

SUPERVISORS get elected, bumble through their terms, then disappear from the public life of Mendocino County.

TOM LUCIER, the amiable Willits Republican and mortician known around town as “The Jolly Reaper” is still collecting North County corpses, but he’s as silent as his clients. Colfax? McCowen, Shoemaker? Carrie Brown? And on and on. Norman deVall still keeps a public eye on things, as does Johnny Pinches, but other than these two the rest of the former county leadership is long gone. Can’t say that they’re missed, but collectively, the silent ones represent how unserious they were and are.

THE ADOLESCENT YEARS have, as we all know, become almost a literal minefield in this country. Young people drink, they drive, they drug themselves; they even drive, drink, drug, and shoot each other all at once so often it doesn’t even surprise us when we read about versions of it every morning. Ditto for mass shootings. And now fentanyl.

EVERY KID who ever lived doesn’t figure out until he’s about 30 that he isn’t bulletproof, that he can die, that his life, everyone’s lives, dangle from a very thin thread.

NOT a single Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said they opposed Biden’s decision to sell cluster bombs to Ukraine, even though the sale is in contravention of US law. But some 50 Democrats have opposed the sale.

OK, YOU CONVINCED ME. I'll stop. An MSNBC op-ed claims that regular exercise is linked to far-right politics and says that exercising at home is just the latest fascist trend that glamorizes hyper-masculinity. Cynthia Miller-Idriss claimed that “white supremacists' latest scheme to valorize violence and hypermasculinity has gone digital.”

YOU'D THINK lib media like MSNBC would be more careful about giving dingbats air time, but then given the air time given over to dingbats on Fox and the rest of neo-fascist media it all probably evens out.

BILL BOGNER at Jack's Valley Store, commented the other day that he hasn't seen swallows “the last coupla years.” At Bill's mention, it occurred to me that I haven't seen any either, so I went out at dusk one evening last week specifically in search of the charming little winged creatures, dipping and soaring on their sundown rounds, so much a part of the natural vistas we so take their presence for granted we may not notice when they're gone. I spotted a few bats but no swallows. Readers?

WHEN a young person dies in a public way as often happens in Mendocino County as it does everywhere in the United States, the grieving never seems to include the specific culpability of the other persons involved such as, for example, the person who gave the pretty young woman the drug that caused her to drop dead near the entrance to the Boonville Fairgrounds a few short weeks ago. The rumors say it was cocaine cut with fentanyl, and it was the fentanyl that killed her. Where did she get it? It's been almost a month but no announcement that this terrible death of a young woman still not 30 is being criminally investigated.

UKIAH CONSTRUCTION UPDATE for the Week of July 17th

The sewer main line has been installed between Norton and Gobbi and work is now underway to replace the laterals (the part that connects the main line to each of the buildings). During the week of 7/17-7/21, the laterals will likely be completed and work will begin on replacing the storm drains. As with the other parts of the project, this work will begin on the north side near Norton and progress to the south. No driveway closures or interruptions of sewer service are anticipated.

At the current pace, the sewer crews may begin work on the 100 block of Scott Street on July 24th. During that work, that block will be closed to traffic during the day, open at night. When work is occurring in the intersection of Scott and School Streets, there may be adjacent street closures to prevent through traffic, but residents will be allowed to access.

Where will the work occur?

Sewer later work will occur on North State Street between Norton and Henry. Storm drain replacement may also begin next week, beginning near Norton and progressing southerly towards Henry Street.

What are the construction days/hours?

Construction hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Will there be dust and noise?

Yes. There will be some dust and fairly significant noise while trenching and breaking up concrete.

Will there be any disruptions to parking access or streets?

Yes. On-street parking in the construction zone will be closed. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. If there will be any disruption to driveways, advance notice will be provided by the contractors. Through traffic on State Street will be allowed in both directions.

More information can be found online on the City’s website at ukiahstreetscape.com; plus, follow our Facebook page for updates and project photos at www.facebook.com/UkiahStreetscape/.

Have a great weekend!

Shannon Riley, Deputy City Manager, City of Ukiah

Why so noisy? Look how deep these sewer lines are!

The sewer laterals connect the main line (in the street) to the buildings. Typically, this entire section would be the property owner’s responsibility. By replacing them as part of this project, we are reducing the likelihood that these building owners will have expensive repairs in the future!

GRACE HUDSON MUSEUM; SUN HOUSE & WILD GARDENS

Our exhibition "Something's Happening Here: Artistic Reflections on the Back to the the Land Movement" has been open for almost 2 months! So, what's it all about?

Imagine living among the oaks, manzanitas, and pines, growing your own food, and living a life more connected to nature.

That’s what a crowd of newcomers, mostly white and college educated, envisioned as they made their way to Mendocino County in the late 1960s through the early 1980s. Often from cities, they were fleeing consumerism and conformity, seeking lives they could define on their own terms in the country, which offered affordable land and a sense of freedom. They were idealistic, determined, free-thinking, and a bit naïve. They didn’t arrive as an organized group nor were they homogeneous.

Many wanted to live on the land, build their own homes, grow gardens, can vegetables, and raise chickens. Some wanted to live together communally, while others came together less formally. They helped each other, founded alternative schools, and combined their efforts to create theatre, music, and community celebrations. Several developed crafts as a way to live simply and be self-sufficient. Some explored new ways of thinking using psychedelics, others grew pot to help make a living, and others avoided drugs altogether. Some sought alternative spirituality. Many advocated for social and environmental causes. Some considered themselves hippies, while others disliked the term and identified more closely as counterculture; many embraced the idea of being back-to-landers, and still others did not identify with any of those terms.

At first they were outsiders, which sometimes led to conflicts with those who were already here. Over time they became part of the fabric of the community, and eventually many of them moved into town. They have certainly left their imprint, establishing Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op, Plowshares, Real Goods (Solar Living Center), Willits Center for the Arts, art galleries, theater organizations, alternative schools, non-profits, and businesses.

This exhibition explores the Back to the Land Movement in Mendocino County through art and crafts. It does not pretend to be comprehensive, either as a history of the time nor in its exploration of art from that period. Rather, it offers a glimpse into the lives and art of those who were part of a migration that forever changed and shaped our community.

Stay tuned as over the following months, we share the art and stories of those featured in this exhibition. We hope, if you're in the area, you'll stop by before it closes on October 15th.

SYMPHONY OF THE REDWOODS: We have invited Bryan Nies to be the new conductor of Symphony of the Redwoods! You will recall that Bryan was the conductor at our April concert set. He treated us to performances of Copland’s Quiet City, Haydn’s Concerto for Trumpet featuring Scott Macomber, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 5. It was a wonderful weekend. Our deepest thanks go to our Search Committee for their thoughtful and thorough work to bring this recommendation to the Symphony Board, taking into account all the input from both our musicians and our audiences.

Bryan Nies

We have already begun meeting to plan our program for the upcoming 2023-24 Symphony Season. We are very excited to begin this new chapter in the nearly 40 year history of our Symphony, and we hope you will join us in welcoming him at a Gala in his honor to be held near the end of September.

COME FLY WITH ME…

Hi Neighbors,

My name is Gabrielle, I live locally in Little River. I wanted to share with you, that I have just started a Travel Agency. Should you or anyone you know be looking to plan a vacation, I would love to be able help you/them to do so.

There is no additional charge to you for using my services. Do not hesitate to reach out to me, if you have any questions.

Please see below for details of the services I offer.

Have a Beautiful Day!

Gabrielle Williams, Owner/Advisor, Truly Tailored Travel, TrulyTTravel@gmail.com, 925.586.9772

Client Consultation: I will discuss with you, your travel preferences, requirements, and budget. Itinerary Planning: Based on your preferences, I can create a detailed travel itinerary that includes destinations, transportation options, accommodations, and activities. This will be based on dates, budget constraints, and any specific requests you might have.

Reservation and Booking: I can handle the booking process for flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel-related services. I will ensure that all bookings are made accurately and efficiently, securing the best available rates and deals for your travel.

Travel Documentation and Logistics: I will ensure you have or recommend that you obtain any necessary travel documents such as passports, visas, and travel insurance. I can handle logistical aspects like seat assignments, baggage allowances, and transportation arrangements.

Knowledge of Destinations: I personally possess knowledge or have resources about various destinations, including popular attractions, local customs, weather conditions, and safety considerations. Customer Service: I offer exceptional customer service throughout the entire travel process. I will address any inquiries, help resolve any issues or concerns that may arise, and provide support during the trip.

CATCH OF THE DAY, Friday, July 13, 2023

Amador, Bowen, Estes

ANTONIO AMADOR, Willits. DUI causing bodily injury.

CHARLES BOWEN JR., Fort Bragg. Trespassing, paraphernalia, resisting, probation violation.

ASHLEIGH ESTES, Garberville/Willits. Probation revocation.

Heine, Ickes, Leslie

COREY HEINE, Ukiah. Vandalism.

COLE ICKES, Fort Bragg. Trespassing, parole violation.

BURGESS LESLIE, Fort Bragg. Probation revocation.

Nguyen, Ough, Philliber

MICHELLE NGUYEN, Upper Lake/Ukiah. DUI, failure to appear.

DYLAN OUGH, Ukiah. Disobeying court order.

CYNTHIA PHILLIBER, Ukiah. Battery, disorderly conduct-alcohol, probation revocation.

Sanchez, Sims, Yamamoto

JONATHAN SANCHEZ, Fort Bragg. Failure to appear, probation revocation.

NAKEA SIMS, Ukiah. Probation revocation.

MARGARETT YAMAMOTO, Santa Rosa/Ukiah. DUI.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND ME: A TALE OF AN OLD BOYS’ NETWORK, TEACHING & POLITICS

by Jonah Raskin

In the late 1980s I felt guilty about using an old boys’ network to secure a teaching position at Sonoma State University (SSU), a branch of the California State University system. I even discussed my sense of guilt in therapy with a psychiatrist at Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic. He suggested that I had done a lot of good in academia after I was hired for a tenure-track position in the communication studies department at SSU. I suppose I did.

I served as the chair of the department for 16 years, coordinated the internship program for students, taught three or four classes a semester and wrote and published three books, as well as dozens of book reviews for newspapers and magazines. I tell my story now because of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning affirmative action.

I do not support that ruling and I also do not mean to boast that I found a loophole and used it to be hired. I might be an exception, though that’s not clear. Others will have to come forward to tell their stories before we know the big picture. Like the military, corporations and the White House, academia breeds secrets and secrecy.

I turned to an old boys network because I had been unable to secure a tenure track position, though I had a Ph.D. and had been a lecturer at SSU for six years, teaching composition and literature, though the chair of the English Department told me, “You’re overqualified.” Bull shit. As a Fulbright scholar, I taught American literature at two Belgian universities for a year and lectured in France about the novels of Alice Walker. When I returned to California I learned that I was no longer in the pool of applicants eligible to teach at SSU and had lost my seniority.

I was hurt and angry, but I didn’t hire a lawyer and go to court. Instead, I called my friend Mark Rosenberg, once a member of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and then a movie producer at Warner Brothers. I told Mark my story and asked if he could help. He promised to contact his friend, Stanley Sheinbaum, a regent at the University of California.

Soon after my conversation with Rosenberg, David Benson, the president of SSU, called me into his office and offered me a tenure-track position in communication studies. “We can’t hire you in English because the department is top heavy with white males, but if you’re willing to move to communications the job is yours,” he said.

The university advertised the position. I was interviewed by a committee of three faculty members. I was hired and at the police department on campus I was fingerprinted and swore to uphold the constitution of the State of California.

I jumped at the opportunity, reinvented my academic career and taught journalism, film, and the history and theory of communications with lots of help from the writings and the ideas of Marshall McLuhan and Malcolm Gladwell. When I met Sheinbaum at a Hollywood party and thanked him for helping me. He smiled and said “You owe me big,” though he never asked for anything in return.

Victor Garlin, a member of the California Faculty Association at SSU, insisted that no one on the campus was ever hired through any old boys’ network, but rather because of one’s academic record and achievements. “We’re a meritocracy,“ he said. Most of my friends outside academia told me, “It’s not what you know, but who you know,” or as they said, “who you blow.”

I like to think that in my case it was some of both. For years, what I knew and what I wrote hadn’t worked for me.

Because of affirmative action the SSU English Department hired women and some members of minority groups, though no Blacks. Students told me that they were inspired and given confidence when a teacher looked like them and had come from a similar background or ethnic group.

Through an old boys’ network, the university also hired controversial figures such as Mario Savio, who had been unable to find a teaching position on a college campus, perhaps because he was white and male and perhaps because of his notoriety as one of the leaders of the Free Speech Movement at Berkeley. Some qualified candidates seem to be discriminated against, not because of gender, ethnicity or class, but because of political beliefs and actions. Savio is a prime example of that.

Academic freedom is supposed to mitigate against discrimination, but academic freedom has never worked perfectly in the U.S., especially during McCarthyism. It was no “ivory tower” then and it’s no “ivory tower” now. It’s also under attack once again and in need of defending. I’ll go to bat for it and for affirmative action, too, though for the time being it looks like a lost cause.

Until 1964, the Free Speech Movement also looked like a lost cause. Lost causes are the kind of causes that need to be embraced now as much as ever. May the playing field be equal and may every student in California and elsewhere have the right to an education. Back doors will always be open, and will always provide a way into academia as a teacher or student. But let’s hope qualified teachers won’t have to do what I did.

Berkeley (Jeff Goll)

ANYBODY OUT THERE?

Chanting to Lord Rama

This is a recommended gem, to replace being stuck in the abominable spiritual bankruptcy of postmodernism, at the heart of the failed American experiment with freedom and democracy. Am sitting easefully at the Ukiah Public Library on computer #1, tap, tap tapping away, not identifying with the body and not identifying with the mind. Hey, I don't give a pile of faecal pig matter who the next president of the United States of America will be. Who cares? Nobody is going to shut down in time the coastal nuclear power plants, (in lieu of the eventuality of rising sea water inundating them due to global warming). Earth First! isn't capable of accomplishing that! Nobody is. And I do not believe that Divine Intervention will happen, although it could. Focus on the fact that you are the Divine Absolute, the Eternal Witness of the mental factory, and of the passing show of samsara.

I've nothing whatever to do here in Mendocino County, save one more post-operative appointment with Adventist Health Cardiology-Ukiah next Thursday afternoon. The body-mind complex sleeps at Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center and otherwise is at the public library, and when it is closed, walks around reciting vedic sourced mantrams. Otherwise, nobody makes contact to actually do anything. Nobody sends money (except "Tech Guy" who sent via PayPal $20). And it is heat wave time. The only good news is that the local MTA buses are air conditioned.

Isn't it clear that something else, something much deeper than this mundane stupidity is going on right now? What do you know that to be? Hello...anybody out there? 😃

Craig Louis Stehr

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY #2

I was alive in the 50’s, and the only really bad part of it that I remember was the apartheid that was in place here in the south. Black people were openly discriminated against, and I can remember riding buses with signs up stating that black folks rode in the back of the bus. And the bus stations had four separate public bathrooms instead of two. Blacks weren’t allowed in public swimming pools and many restaurants and motels were closed to them. That was the one thing that needed to be changed. I’ve got no complaints about anything else, and as far as I can tell the insanity really started taking hold in the late sixties when I became a short lived feminist dope smoking wannabe hippie.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHALL DO

Love the earth and sun and the animals, despise riches, give alms to every one that asks, stand up for the stupid and crazy, devote your income and labor to others, hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people, take off your hat to nothing known or unknown or to any man or number of men, go freely with powerful uneducated persons and with the young and with the mothers of families, read these leaves in the open air every season of every year of your life, re-examine all you have been told at school or church or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul, and your very flesh shall be a great poem and have the richest fluency not only in its words but in the silent lines of its lips and face and between the lashes of your eyes and in every motion and joint of your body.

— Walt Whitman, Preface to Leaves of Grass, 1855

MEMO OF THE AIR: Good Night Radio show is on all night tonight!

Fuzzy deadline to email your writing for tonight's (Friday night's) MOTA show is somewhere around 6 or 7pm. If you can't make that, send it whenever it's done and I'll read it on the radio next week. There's no pressure on you. I have plenty of material; I'd just like yours, too. I have more recordings to play tonight from Bill Mulvihill's project of digitally archiving 1970s great local performers and putting the music on Soundcloud. Speaking of which, that's here, and there's more here all the time: https://soundcloud.com/arts-mendocino

Tonight I'll be playing on MOTA something that isn't yet on the project's page: An hour-long recording of Judy Mayhan singing and Diane DiPrima reading poetry one night in January, 1977 at the fabled Toad Hall. I'm not sure when I'll put it on. Probably at the end. I guess I'm still not feeling 100-percent and I want the option to go as long as I can, reading stories, and then wrap it up with the gold (Judy Mayhan, Diane DiPrima), whatever time that turns out to be.

Memo of the Air: Good Night Radio is every Friday, 9pm to 5am PST on 107.7fm KNYO-LP Fort Bragg as well as via KNYO.org. Also the schedule is there for KNYO's many other terrific shows.

Furthermore, any day or night you can go to https://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com and hear last week's MOTA show. By Saturday night I'll put up the recording of tonight's show. And besides all that, there you'll find plenty of enjoyably educational material to occupy yourself with until showtime, or any time, such as:

The BBC presents the logical bassoon, the high-speed bassoon of the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TFxtLIr-V0

"They were just ordinary troublemakers as long as they lived, but they returned from beyond the grave with superhuman powers, unleashing an unholy reign of terror that holds an entire community in the grip of psychomania!" (via b3ta)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc8bHG4VB2w

And how to save a soaking-wet book. We tried a simplified freezer method many years ago on a Thomas Brothers map book-- that's how long ago it was. No plastic bag, and no book-squeezing press; just using how the freezer tends to freeze things dry to do the job. It came out a bit rumpled but usable.

https://theawesomer.com/how-to-save-wet-books/483568/

Marco McClean, memo@mcn.org, https://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com

PS. Previously I announced on various vehicles for announcement that I'd be playing at some point on tonight's show a recording of Judy Mayhan and Diane DiPrima that was made at Toad Hall in 1977. It turns out I can't do it, for reasons. On some future show, for sure but, for now, sorry. The whole rest of the show's lineup is unchanged. I'll put on Firesign Theater or Boston Blackie or Chandu The Magician or something for that place.

Memo of the Air: Good Night Radio is every Friday, 9pm to 5am PST on 107.7fm KNYO-LP Fort Bragg as well as via KNYO.org. Also the schedule is there for KNYO's many other terrific shows.

IS CALIFORNIA’S COVID CALM COMING TO AN END? Here’s what the numbers show

Declines in hospitalizations and ICU admissions have leveled off while the test positivity rate is rising.

by Aidin Vaziri

California’s period of relative calm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic may be drawing to a close. Whether it’s the renowned UCSF physician, Dr. Bob Wachter, a coworker, or even your neighbor, it feels like COVID-19 cases are starting to pop up again.

It turns out the numbers back that up.

After months of falling hospitalizations and ICU admissions, declines have leveled off, while the state’s rising test positivity rate suggest a possible growth in new infections.

This reflects a broader national trend where key pandemic metrics are either stalling or reversing. While new weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions have plummeted by 86% since the beginning of the year, they have now plateaued in most regions of the United States. Two areas — the South and the Pacific Northwest — have seen increases for two consecutive weeks.

Infections among nursing home residents, another early indicator of previous surges, are also increasing. In three southern parts of the country where past waves of COVID-19 have originated, the concentration of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater is rising, though it still remains relatively low compared to previous periods. Emergency department visits for COVID were up 2% from a week ago, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s the cycle of the virus — we’ve reached a point where immunity, particularly among older individuals, is waning,” explained Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF. “Wastewater and nursing homes serve as sentinel indicators of what’s to come.”…

sfchronicle.com/health/article/numbers-show-california-s-period-covid-calm-18201207.php

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY #3

So, big Covid Guru Wachter contracted Covid himself, despite all the precautions he took. What does this tell us? Covid will eventually get you, no matter how hard you try to avoid it! And that’s what the data tell us as well. Sweden, a country that did not shut down like US or most other European countries did, had no more Covid deaths than other countries. But the shutdowns caused serious problems for children, people who were isolated and couldn’t see their families for a long time, people with other diseases who couldn’t get treatment. Most of the Covid measures, except for vaccinations, were a disaster, and medical experts like Wachter are responsible for that.

Nevertheless, I wish Wachter a speedy recovery.

PUBLIC HEALTH UNDER THE GUN

via Betsy Cawn

How a Combination of Covid Lawsuits and Media Coverage Keeps Misinformation Churning (kffhealthnews.org.)

“For public health officials, it’s not merely the potential outcome of the courts’ rulings but also the publicizing of the theories that poses a risk.

“‘Even one win, despite countless losses, for some will provide supposed evidence and vindication that questions need to be answered, liability needs to be assigned, or a wrong needs to be righted,’ Castrucci told KFF Health News. ‘But the decision of any one trial can’t and shouldn’t supplant the findings of clinical trials enrolling nearly 70,000 Americans.’

“‘I think this is part of a grander destabilization of public health, through the judicial system,’ Castrucci said.”

(Brian Castrucci is president of the de Beaumont Foundation, a public health nonprofit, and cited in the article as a public health advocate.)

DARLING, for a speech to be immortal it need not be interminable.

— Mrs. Hubert Humphrey

A FUN DAY

by James Kunstler

NATO has lost this war. Biden has lost this war. The lunatic Democrats have lost this war. The uni-party warmongers have lost this war. The EU has lost this war. Ukraine and Zelensky have lost this war. — Kim Dotcom

Somebody in the “Joe Biden” White House apparently thinks that the operations already underway are not enough to destroy our country fast enough, so a little extra push, such as nuclear annihilation, might get’er done.

By operations underway I mean things like mRNA vaccines stealthily deleting kin, friends, and public figures from the scene… decriminalizing crime… undermining the oil industry by a thousand cuts… liquidating small business… making little children insane over sex… flooding the land with illegal immigrants… devaluing the currency… queering elections — all of these things done on purpose, by the way. And if you complain about any of it, here comes the FBI or the IRS knocking on your door.

So, to make sure that a collapse of the USA comes on-schedule, there is the useful fracas created by our government geniuses over in Ukraine that creeps day-by-day toward a quick American assisted suicide. Just to remind you, here’s how that started: In 2014, the US fomented a coup against Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. In short order, the Russian language was banned (despite the fact that Most Ukrainians speak Russian). A piqued Russia re-po’d the Crimean Peninsula. When ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine (the Donbas provinces) tried to go their own way, Ukraine shelled and rocketed them for eight years. That was the setup.

All of the above was absolutely unnecessary, you understand. Ukraine had been going about its business the best it could since 1991 as a shlub nation with an aged-out Soviet infrastructure, some US-sponsored bioweapons labs, and no energy resources. It had been collecting royalties for allowing Russia to run oil pipelines across its fruited plain — of which, a lot of gas was siphoned off in transit by bandits. Ukraine attempted to compensate for its disadvantages by being an international money laundromat, though that only benefited its oligarch class (and the extended “Joe Biden” family).

After “Joe Biden” got “elected” in 2020, and news of his family’s sketchy business activities in Ukraine and elsewhere finally dribbled out, Ukraine was turned into a giant grenade and “JB” (or persons acting on his behalf) pulled the pin. NATO was dragooned into the quarrel as backup against its better judgment. If the objective was to weaken Russia, as stated by one of our strategic geniuses, SecDef Loyd Austin, it didn’t work out. Rather, it exposed the USA as a reckless global psychopath bent on wrecking every country it pretends to help — including the major countries in NATO.

Two-thirds of the world’s other nations then started backpedaling away from the US and its protective services to form an economic and security coalition around the BRICs group, as led by Russia and China. The Ukraine campaign itself was a loser from the get-go, relying utterly, as it did, on US and NATO support. This week’s NATO meet-up in Vilnius, Lithuania, showed how that’s going now: Not too well. The Ukraine army is shredded. It’s out of munitions. The US is also out of those very artillery shells most in demand. What to do?

The answer to that, as “Joe Biden” returns from Europe to a White House haunted by a cocaine-snorting ghost, is to send three-thousand fresh reserve troops to Europe and promise a bunch of F-16 fighter planes. Said planes, which were introduced in the early 1970s, will come out of our country’s “high-mileage” inventory. These F-16s will require a suite of highly technical ground support infrastructure. They will not come with the latest avionics upgrades and will be no match for Russian air defenses. Good luck with that, President Z!

It’s all fakery, of course. What do we aim to do with those three-thousand US reservists? Send them into battle in Priyutnoye? I’m sure…. At this point, we can only pretend to prolong this stupid and unnecessary conflict with such lame gestures. Germany and France know this is a lost cause. The United Kingdom (so called) is such a mess that it literally doesn’t know what it’s doing in far off and irrelevant (to it) Ukraine. Without those countries, there is no NATO, really. So, the whole vaudeville this week was a sham — led by a US President who was too puny to attend the opening night banquet with fellow NATO leaders, and too incoherent to make a point on departure.

Anyway, “Joe Biden’s” entire act is unspooling. He is a prank that the Democratic Party played on the American people. Sometime before Halloween he will have to exit the scene in disgrace, gruesome as the prospect might seem, with Kamala Harris anxiously draining vodka bottles as she awaits history’s call at the old Naval Observatory. That will be a fun day in the USA, all righty.

(kunstler.com)

TITANIC SURVIVORS Charlotte Collyer and her 8-year-old daughter Marjorie after they finally made it back to America, 1912.

MAUREEN CALLAHAN: Make no mistake: The Biden administration is laughing at us. We are meant to believe that the United States Secret Service, tasked with protecting the very life of the president, cannot crack the case of who left cocaine in a secure, hard-to-access part of the White House - despite facial recognition cameras, guest-book logs and security all over the most protected building in the Western world. The cover-up, as the Nixon-era saying goes, is always worse than the crime. At least this feels like yet another blatant White House whitewash. Here, in part, is the statement released by the Secret Service on Thursday. See if you can read this with a straight face. 'The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols,' it says, noting that the baggie - which was initially tested for anthrax, its reported location changing three times over one week - was found in a receptacle used to store personal devices before entering the West Wing. But wouldn't you know, according to the Secret Service, there are no security cameras in the hallway that leads to the West Wing, to the Oval Office, to the hub of the most powerful person on Earth.

UKRAINE, FRIDAY, 14TH JULY

The United States is close to a decision on providing Ukraine with ATACMs, which are guided missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles), a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

President Vladimir Putin called the Wagner Group's legal future into question and suggested a new commander for the private military force in remarks to a Russian newspaper.

Russian governors in regions near Ukraine are reporting fresh cross-border drone attacks, while Kyiv said a Russian drone strike hit the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Cannabis might soon be a legal form of treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, as well as other people with serious illnesses after a bill to legalize its use for medical purposes passed its first hurdle in Ukraine’s parliament.