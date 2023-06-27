Sheriff Byrnes Makes Daring Double Capture

Fort Bragg Chronicle, November 25, 1913 — Like a chapter from the “Old Sleuth” series of dime thrillers or a page from the history of “Doc” Standley, Mendocino County's redoubtable fighting sheriff, reads the story of the latest exploit of Sheriff Ralph Byrnes, when single-handed and unarmed last Sunday he captured two desperate criminals at a lonely mountain cabin deep in the wilds of southeastern Trinity County.

Word had been brought to Covelo by residents of the border land between the two counties of Mendocino and Trinity that two “bad men” had taken possession of an old cabin in the mountains and had entered on a career of thievery that was causing considerable loss to settlers. The men were stealing cattle, burglarizing cabins and killing stock partly for food and partly out of wanton malice. They were said to be well armed and to have made the boast that they would not be captured alive.

One of the settlers who had suffered at their hands came into Covelo the first of last week told of his troubles, and desired the local officers to go out and capture the men. Byrnes heard of it and saying nothing to anyone departed in quest of them. En route he picked up a lad on the Travis ranch and took him along as a guide.

As the two approached the cabin they had to ride down a long hill and the quarry had cognizance of Byrnes' approach long before he was off his mount and on the ground. When Byrnes reached the place he found only one of the men. He then asked if he might stop there for noon and also feed his horses, stating that he was going across the mountains on business. He was told that he might and was shown to the barn. Fearing that if he took his rifle off the saddle he might arouse suspicion, he left the weapon at the barn, trusting that he might by strategy be able to effect the capture of his man. As it turned out, it was lucky that he made no overt move, for, when he went back to the house, the fellow gave a whistle like the call of a quail and his partner came out of the brush where he had been in hiding all the time. He was armed to the teeth with a bowie knife, a rifle and a revolver.

Byrnes and the boy ate dinner with the men and the sheriff engaged them in conversation after the meal. In the course of the conversation Byrnes was handed one man's revolver to examine and after looking at it he laid it on the table.

Whenever one of the men had to go out go get wood or water or for any other reason he took his rifle with him and presently hearing a slight noise at the side of the house where the meat was hanging, one of them got up, taking his rifle, and went out to see what it was. Byrnes followed him out. As the sheriff went out the door he said to the other man, “Lots of deer in those mountains, isn't there? Looks like it ought to be fine hunting.” The fellow followed him out and got to talking about the hunting, leaving his revolver on the table where Byrnes had laid it. The second man then came around the corner of the house from where the meat was hanging and Byrnes asked him what caliber rifle he had. He handed the rifle to the sheriff to examine who thereupon leveled the rifle, covered them, told them who he was and stated that he wanted them both. One made a start for the door, but was promptly notified by Byrnes that he meant business and that there would be no fooling. Thereupon the boy tied the prisoners up and Byrnes straightaway set out for Covelo. He arrived in Ukiah Tuesday evening and landed both men safely in jail.

Their names are Paul Pfaendtner, alias Jack Wilson, and Albert F. Bayles. A search of the cabin revealed half a dozen rifles, two revolvers and sufficient ammunition to have supplied a regiment of soldiers.

They are held under $2000 bail each, which they are unable to furnish.

Both have signified their intention to plead guilty to burglary and take their medicine and the county therefore will be spared the expense of a trial.

During his trip to Covelo Byrnes also arrested Ed Betz, who was indicted by the Mendocino County grand jury last year and whom Byrnes has had located for several weeks in southwestern Trinity. Betz gave bonds at Covelo in the amount of $500 for his appearance before the Superior Court.