Quick Covid Quiz 2023

True or False:

1. Covid is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, and countless more elsewhere, as in, it’s not “over,” far from it, sorry.

2. Covid is still spreading locally with outbreaks in/from schools, concerts, films, all kinds of public indoor gatherings, but we don’t really know exactly how much of it is around, so at least indoors, it’s safest to act like it’s right there in your face.

3. Covid virus mutates rapidly to spread easier faster and newer variants get names like “Kraken” because even virologists have a macabre sense of humor/survival.

4. Covid is usually much less serious/lethal than before - unless you are over, say, 65 years old, immune-compromised, unvaccinated/boosted, malnourished, a smoker, or just genetically or otherwise unlucky in the crapshoot that is life.

5. “Red” States or regions where Covid vaccination rates are lower have much higher death rates than those where vaccination rates are high, a weird example of what might sadly be called “political epidemiology” or even “Covid belief Darwinism.”

6. Over a billion people have been Covid-vaccinated and it has not been shown to sicken any but a tiny minority, like other vaccinations most of us got for schooling without problem or protest, and then only for a while, and no, it doesn’t mess with our genes or contain microchips or other nefarious non-science fictions.

7. Boosters are now a complicated thing and individual recommendations vary so it’s best to talk with informed medical pros about what you might now need.

8. Masks DO work to decrease Covid transmission if properly used on your face and indoors, and while you might have read of a big report saying that’s not so, said report was so flawed the otherwise-respected group that issued it had to crawl it back and say Oops, sorry, we didn’t really mean that. Plus they are cheap and we wear them for others, not just ourselves, right?

9. If you do get infected with Covid, Paxlovid is a truly great medication you should get ASAP, within days, to prevent serious illness and maybe longer-term effects too. And there are more meds coming for this too. And you should isolate for at least 5-10 days too. Again, for others, if you’re feeling non-selfish.

10. Some other famous medications like Ivermectin, HCQ, etc., still promoted in some quarters for bizarre reasons, have now been researched very conclusively and don’t help with Covid, but can render you sick or even dead if they keep you from proven therapies. But if you have worms, ivermectin can be very helpful.

11. Boosting your immune system is a good idea even without Covid flying around so look to trusted sources on how to do that (selected hints: sleep, exercise, Vit. D, zinc, and more with decreasing evidence but your results may vary). Alas it seems we can’t count on “natural” immunity from previous infection very long.

12. Even if you are young and brutally healthy, it’s looking like that for some folks repeated infections can constitute an “assault” on our health, with many unknown but potentially serious long-term effects, aka, “long covid,” a still-murky but too often serious condition that can seriously mess up one’s life; so, everyone should avoid the bad bug if at all possible.

13. We don’t truly know 100% where Covid came from, lab or animals or outer space or whatnot; Science keeps an open mind. That said, the bulk of evidence and precedent points to animal vectors. We should treat animals a lot more humanely and safely AND improve lab research safety policies and practices. In any event, wherever it came from doesn’t alter any of the smartest recommendations on prevention and treatment.

14. Covid misinformation was/is a big factor in the spread and toll of this disease, sadly, and while there are always minority voices, even credentialed ones. But eventually truth wins out and they are discredited, as happened with the many AIDS “theories” about origin, spread, treatment, etc., now confined to historical shame and obscurity for all but a few true believers who most see as nuts, but not always harmless ones. And so many clinicians have indeed been heroic in helping their patients, at risk to themselves from both Covid and delusional attacks, even violent ones. Remember howling out windows at 8pm to honor them? Seems like ancient history already, but maybe we should be doing that always.

15. Welcome to the Pandemicine, our era of common and recurring new epidemics of spreading diseases of various severity; it’s always been this way, historically, but the modern world spreads both bugs and (mis)information faster than ever and there will be more and worse pandemics coming, sorry. Hopefully we can all learn from this one, for the benefit of us all. One can dream, right?

(ANSWERS: 1-15: True.)