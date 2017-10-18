Bird’s Eye View (Oct. 18, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, October 18, 2017

Local evening dining options. This week in Boonville only. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as Guest Chef on Mondays from 5-9pm, Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant downtown, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn pub and restaurant is open 10am-11pm on Sunday; 11am-11pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 11am-midnight Friday; 10am-midnight on Saturday. Dinner served to 9pm every day; brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm. Closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel’s family-style, prix fixe menu is available Thursday-Monday evenings. For reservations so 895-2210. The Q & Aquarelle’s ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, features ribs and chicken, and many other favorites, from 4-8pm, Friday thru’ Sunday. The Redwood Drive-In is open 6am-8pm every day! Try the donuts.

Public Service Announcements. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital apologize for canceling last week’s visit the Valley due to the number of burnt pets arriving at their hospital in Ukiah following the fires. They are inundated with injured pets, so the next Valley visit is tentatively for twice in November, Thursday Nov. 2 & 16. #545. The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV, — a perfect place to visit on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #546. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, October 17. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. Usually here on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (30 minutes before heading to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Saturdays from 9.30am-noon at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Call Cindy at 895-2949. #548. The annual Senior Center Oktoberfest Fundraiser is Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Big Barn in Philo, next to AV Farm Supply. Happy Hour at 5pm; Dinner at 6pm. Pork sausage, Beer-steeped sauerkraut, German-style warm potato salad with onions and bacon, and dessert. Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks can be purchased. Tickets are $30 for dinner and dessert, a beverage of your choice, and a $10 donation to the Senior Center. Tickets are limited so get them early from the Senior Center (895-3609), Lemons’ Market, or AV Market in Boonville.

Here’s the menu for the Senior Center lunches and dinners at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation for seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, October 19, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken Gloria followed by Bayou Brownies. Next Tuesday, October 24, the evening meal at 6pm features Sausage Skillet with Peanut and Chocolate Bars for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week!

The Old Buzzard’s ‘Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.’

“There seem to be at least two core misunderstandings in the Confederate monument debate. First, there's the notion that the Confederate states seceded from the Union and then fought a Civil War for ‘states' rights.’ Of course, the ‘rights’ they sought to preserve were the rights of certain citizens to own other human beings. Second, there's the idea that tearing down monuments is erasing history. But, we don't really learn history from monuments. we use books and museums. Monuments are for honoring people, and they serve as symbols. In the case of Confederate monuments, they are statements of white supremacy in this society. Obviously it's any private citizen's free speech right to erect a monument to Robert E. Lee or raise a Confederate flag on their own property. But these symbols cannot be given pride of place in public squares, granted the authority of the state, and the tacit approval of this society as they communicate the message that one race of citizens is superior. More than that, they memorialize traitors to the United States of America who committed armed sedition to protect the institution of chattel slavery in this country, at a cost of more than 600,000 American lives. We must try to remember and learn from the whole history—particularly the worst parts. But we do not need to honor the worst with monuments in public parks and squares. Surely they belong in museums with signs alongside stating the historical facts that pertain to them. As long as they remain the symbols of white supremacy and hate groups it is a clear sign that the Apocalypse is fast approaching in this society.”

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle ‘Keep the Faith’; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey”. Sometimes poking, often stroking, and almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com

p.p.s. On the sheep, Grace. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant.

