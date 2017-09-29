Green Meeting

by AVA News Service, September 29, 2017

[Oct 15]

We, Greens, meet every 3rd Sunday rotating between Ukiah, Willits, the Coast and Boonville. Our next meeting will be Sunday, October 15th, 2pm - 5pm at the front door of the Little Lake Grange in Willits. We need to amend the bylaws to comply with todays reality and therefore must have a quorum of 11 to take action. It's free to attend no matter where you are from or going. Based on real ethical values, Greens are in 156 countries around the world including the USA. The California Greens are active in 35 counties and we just started again in Mendocino. We have a great opportunity to unite with many ideologies to be a voice for non-voters, independents, Peace and Freedom, protest voters, Earth Firstlers and Native Peoples and Peace activists. We need a 3rd party voice where you can participate without stigma or judgment. Join us Sunday October 15th 2pm at the Little Lake Grange!

