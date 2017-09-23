CPR Class

by AVA News Service, September 23, 2017

[Oct 28]

Come join us and learn to save a life by attending the FREE Hands-Only CPR Class being held at the Elk Community Center on Saturday, October 28th at 10am. The class will only take about an hour and you'll also get a bonus demonstration on how to use the Automated External Defibrillators (AED) that are showing up in more communities. The class will be taught by Theresa Gowan from Medstar Ambulance of Mendocino County, Inc, a non-profit community service. So bring a friend, or a few friends and learn to save the life of a loved one. Email Jane at jsinclair@mcn.org to reserve your spot.

