Bird’s Eye View (Aug. 16, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, August 16, 2017

‘Trump Thing,” aka The US Presidency. “I would not be a president who took vacations,” said Trump when he began his campaign in 2015. But he began a 17-day working break last week at his golf club (one that he owns) in Bedminster, New Jersey, a place he has often spent time at during his first six months in the White House. He shared with several club members why he frequently visits Bedminster, saying, “That White House is a real dump.” The underlying problem is that the president has no respect for the institution of the presidency. He has no respect for the People's House, where Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy strode the halls, just like he has no respect for democratic norms or the rule of law or the word of the president. Other presidents have drawn profound inspiration from the White House, and reflected on the immense honor of occupying it. All this president can see is that the facilities are sorely lacking in gold leaf. And beyond all that grand mumbo-jumbo, there are dozens of workers—hundreds, probably—who show up every day to make the White House what it is. He dismissed their work while out golfing with some rich guys who pretend to be his friends whenever he drives over the green to greet them. (Yes, as I have mentioned here before, Trump drives his golf cart across putting greens. Clueless!)

Evening Dining in the Valley, aka, “The Nighttime Nine.” Bruxo, the brightly colored, high-end food truck owned and operated by Brooks Schmitt moves between the Brewery Visitor Center. Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm; the Boonville Hotel. Wednesday, noon to 8pm; and at Balo Winery on Thursdays. Saturday remains a mystery. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef on Monday evenings from 5-9pm, regular hours: Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant downtown, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, serving breakfast on Saturday, closed on Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight, serving weekend brunch each day from 10am-3pm. They are open weekdays at 11am, closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday-Monday evenings. Reservations: 895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle’s Santa Maria BBQ menu plus old favorites is available 4-8pm from Friday -Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, 6am-8pm every day! Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open from Noon to 8pm Thursday to Monday. The Bewildered Pig in the DeepEnd is open Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-5.30pm Happy Hour with supper served from 5.30-9pm; Sunday brunch from 11am-2.30pm followed by dinner from 5.30-9pm as usual.

Public Service Announcements. #543. The Mendocino County Fair Sheep Dog Elimination Trial will be held at the Fairgrounds this Saturday, August 19 at 9.30am. The top eight dogs will make it through to the Finals that will be held at the County Fair in September. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will back next month: Thursdays, September 14 and 28, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. #545. The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on A.V. Way: “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #546. The Bookmobile returns Tuesday, August 22. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. 45 minutes at: Navarro Store (30 min.) at 9am; the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Saturday 9.30am-noon, at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Call Cindy at 895-2949.

Here Community lunch menu next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors; $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and crew at Noon, is Tostadas: Chicken or Beef, with Fruit Nachos for dessert. Tuesday, August 22, the lunch featured Chicken and Kale followed by Raspberry Whip dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Diabetes Workshop on Thursdays in English from 1-3pm; Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm. Hosted by the Health Center. Call 707-895-3477 to register. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9am is “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures. Water Color Painting Group Thursdays at 9am; Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Center’s Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday. Sign up early at 489-1175.

Topics and Valley events under discussion this week at The Three-Dot Lounge.

…Yes, that is a sporty, albeit somewhat weathered, Mercedes that can be seen in the AV.Advertiser’s parking lot on frequent occasions these days. Surely the long-held socialist leanings of the newspaper’s powers-that-be have not softened over time and now they have found the comforts of the so called “Best or nothing” vehicle made by the descendants of one of the world’s earliest worldwide capitalists just too tempting to ignore? One can only hope that it was an unwelcome visitor, but if that is the case why does he kept returning? I think we should be told.

…Talking of parking in the Valley, apart from where the shoulder is narrow, as it is outside The Buckhorn and Farrer Building next door, when are folks going to realize that we do parallel parking here? I suppose local businesses such as the AV Market, Pic ‘n Pay, and Lemons Market in Philo, are going to have to put up signs indicating this or else the tourists will never get it right.

…Latest news on “The Principals” issue. Following the departure of the two most recent “leaders” from our local schools, only one has been replaced so far. Jim “Good Guy” Snyder taking over from the inadequate Keri St. Joer at the High School. We await the appointment of the new Elementary School head. Rumors have it that there is some consideration being given to the idea of some sort of leadership-by-committee. There are good people at the school so that may work. Besides, it can’t be any worse than the regime of Ms./‘Dr” K. Reddick that just ended, not a day too soon in the opinion of many.

…My fellow eating and drinking buddy, Steve Sparks, informs me that he is planning to start up a new version of the very popular and useful AV Grange Newsletter. the Valley information sheet that stopped publication a few years ago. Steve hopes to produce the “AV Community Bulletin” every month (rather than the Newsletter’s quarterly appearance) and to include even more useful details about the Valley’s social events, organizations, meetings, services, eateries, wineries, and general information. It will be a free, four-page handout of which 600 copies will distributed throughout the Valley each month at many locations. Steve hopes to have the first issue ready for October. Anyone interested in making sure information appears for their organization/meeting/event/etc, or wishing to be one of just ten local businesses who will get an advertising spot in this new publication, can call Steve at the Bulletin’s number, 353-0369, or email at avcbulletin@gmail.com. Hopefully he will walk the walk after taking the talk with me on this subject over several beers and shots of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey!

Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you, and remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; keep the faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

