by AVA News Service, July 15, 2017

[Sep 4]

Summer is almost over and it’s time to celebrate with a nice cold Root Beer Float at the Yorkville Ice Cream Social

Please join in on Labor Day Monday for a day of fun and frivolity. We’ll have ice cream & root beer floats and lots of yummy salads and Baked Goods. There is always the famous BarBQ oysters and delicious grilled burgers, sausages and outstanding pulled pork sandwiches. But get there early ‘cause the pulled pork runs out fast!

One of the highlights of the Social is the Cake Walk. Imagine musical chairs without chairs. You stroll around a numbered circle to great music, when the music stops, if you’re on the right numbered spot, you Win A Cake! An entire cake!

Get there early and get the first crack at the book sale. Hundreds of books for only $1 an inch! You can’t beat that. There are always really great new releases and bestsellers this year. You can pick up some great CDs, movie DVDs and books on tape too.

Stock up at the Farm Stand - featuring Yorkville’s finest fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers of the season.

The BIG Draw is a great raffle for you to take home some wonderful prizes from all over the Anderson Valley - wine, gift certificates for local restaurants and services, t-shirts and art too.

And the best part... you get to socialize with friends and neighbors from all over the valley. Come catch up on the happenings, take a ride in our fire engine and just have fun. The kids always have a good time too, they can cool off in shower of cool water from the fire hose, eat hot dogs and learn all about bugs and wild stuff at the Galbreath Preserve Education Station.

All the proceeds from the Ice Cream Social benefit the Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department and the YCBA Scholarship Fund. If you’d like to donate something or your time, give us a call 707-391-4928. We are lookin’ for cakes, pies, cookies salads and raffle items.

Date: Monday Sept. 4th

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Yorkville Post Office and Fire Station

25400 Highway 128, Yorkville, CA 95494

