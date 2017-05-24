Bird’s Eye View (May 24, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, May 24, 2017

One of the Valley’s best organized and enjoyable occasions of the year came and went last Saturday. but unfortunately far too many Valley folks missed it. I am referring to the Heroes of Health and Safety event put on by our local Fire and Ambulance volunteers, along with various county organizations and services. It took place at the Boonville Fairgrounds and was designed to enhance public relations, educate/provide interactive/meaningful information, and career exploration in health and safety professions. It was a great day out for the family with many fun and free activities including a scavenger hunt for prizes; visits with the the folks from the California Recreation Alliance; ATV Demo Safety Rides; close up views of the rescue helicopters; and talks with the pilots and crews from REACH, CalStar, Henry 1 and other rescue organizations. There was also the Fish and Wildlife trailer with lots of exhibits, and folks could visit the smoke trailer and learn more about fires. All of these activities and many more were free and expertly organized. In my opinion, and that of may others, this is a great event and far more interesting and beneficial to the kids than carnival rides at the County Fair. not that there is anything wrong with those of course! Let’s hope for a great turnout next year. everyone involved with the event deserves our support.

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend and there are many things going on in the Valley so perhaps we should reflect for a moment on why we get this holiday to enjoy all of these events in the first place. It is to commemorate US soldiers who have died while serving in the military. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars. With US servicemen and women continuing to perish in various theaters of war, and whether you agree with the country’s foreign policies or not, I suggest we all take a moment to think about this and ensure that their efforts have not been in vain and are deeply appreciated by those of us who live on.

In a lighter vein: Turkey Vulture’s update on “Evening Dining in the Valley.” This does not include all eight of the local restaurants this week. Lauren’s Restaurant features Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef every Monday evening from 4.30-9pm; regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, opens every day from 10am-9pm, except Sundays, serving breakfast on Saturdays. The Buckhorn serves weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm weekdays at 11am and closed on Tuesdays. The Q and Aquarelle, has a new “Santa Maria BBQ” menu added to previous favorites. Open 4-8pm from Friday thru” Taco Tuesday. Down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-9pm and Sunday 11.30am-7pm.

Public Service Announcements. #546. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo, twice next month. Thursdays, June 1 and 15. New customers and their pets are always welcome. If you call ahead at 462-8833 the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #547. On Saturday, May 27, it’s the Open Mic at Lauren's Restaurant in downtown Boonville. Dinner served 5 to 9 before the Open mic starts at 9 pm. All are welcome. musicians, singers, poets, writers, impressionists, magicians, comedians, exotic dancers, animal callers, etc. No clowns. apparently they would scare any kids who might be there, and no mimes, please. they scare almost everyone else! For more information call 895-3869. #548. Sunday, May 28 is the Elder Home Fundraiser hosted by the AV Lion’s featuring a Tri-Tip and Chicken BBQ from 4.30-7.30pm in the Redwood Grove at the Fairgrounds. In addition to the great food (including a vegetarian option) and a big silent auction, music will be provided by The Ukeholics and The Tiny Orchestra of Boonville. Tickets, available at AV Market, All That Good Stuff & Lemons” Market, are $18 at the door, $15 in advance and $12 for kids & seniors. #549. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, May 30 (alternate Tuesdays). Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #550. The AV Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way — a great way to spend a couple hours on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West!”

Here is the menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, May 25, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken Alfredo Fettuccine with Caramel Mudslide Dessert. Then, next Tuesday, May 30, the lunch will feature BBQ Tri-Tip followed by Peach Cobbler for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value you’ll get all week! Tuesday and Thursday from 9-9.45am the Center offers “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco. Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am, and Thursdays at 11am-Noon is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday. Sign up early at 489-1175.

I’m outtahere — gotta see a man about a sheep. So, be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts. Remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, Let us prey.

Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Skylark. read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Everything cool with you, O.J.? Of course it is.

Share this:



Tweet



