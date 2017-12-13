Bird’s Eye View (Dec. 13, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, December 13, 2017

This Trump Thing, or as it had been known previously for nearly 250 years up until now, The US Presidency. Judge Roy Moore is still running for Senate in Alabama, even after nine women accused him of sexual misconduct, many of whom said they were underage at the time of his actions. One said she was 14 when a 32-year-old Moore lured her to his house and tried to get her to touch his genitals. We've also learned Moore was banned from the local mall, and that cops were told to keep him away from cheerleaders at high school football games.

None of this has slowed his march towards the nation's highest legislative chamber much, nor has it stopped his most shameless supporters from publicly backing him. Like, say, the president who is backing this accused child predator in his run for the Senate. Moore defender Jane Porter invited us to consider all the women the good Judge hasn't assaulted. How ridiculous. Nine women have accused him, but the ‘Fake News Media’ keeps ignoring the millions of American women who haven't. As The Tonight Show’s Stephen Colbert pointed out with this ludicrous statement in mind, ”Everyone was so quick to call Jeffrey Dahmer a serial killer and a cannibal but we forget about all the people he didn't eat.” Funny. Not funny is the fact that the continuing Moore candidacy is surely a new low in this country’s politics.

# 544. On Saturday, December 16, it’s Christmas caroling with pianist Lynn Archambault at Lauren's Restaurant in downtown Boonville. Singing starts at 8.30pm with a drop to two of complimentary mulled wine to help your voices along. Song books provided.

#545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit AV Farm Supply north of Philo on Highway 128 tomorrow, Thursday, December 14 from 2-4pm. Best to turn up at around 3pm. you will definitely be seen. They are scheduled to return on Thursdays, January 11 and 25. New customers/pets always welcome; previous visitors can call 462-8833 and they’ll bring your pet’s charts!

#546. The AV Museum is closed for the winter.

#547. The Unity Club’s AV Lending Library at The Fairgrounds is open Tuesday 1.30-4.30pm and Saturday 2-4pm.

Here’s the menu for the Community lunches in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from Seniors for lunches and $7 for non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, December 14, is the final lunch of the year, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, featuring Mustard Roasted Cod with Snickerdoodle Bars for dessert. Meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal! (The Center will be closed for the two weeks of the holidays before re-opening on Tuesday, January 2.) ALL ages are welcome!

Topics and Valley events at The Three-Dot Lounge: “Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors” from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…Tis the season of Holiday parties. Yes, many Valley dwellers are currently enjoying the round of gatherings that take place in the first two or three of weeks of December each year. We have already had a couple of the Valley’s book club shindigs as well as The AV Lions, and this (Wed.) evening the Independent Career Women’s annual bash takes place at the Yorkville Market. This Saturday, it’s the AV Volunteer Fire and Ambulance awards event. Many more over the next week too, all of them by invitation only.

…A very good turnout for last Saturday’s Unity Club Holiday Bazaar this year. Kids lined up for pics with Santa Claus and many affordable gifts available for sale. Well done to one and all.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.”

“America’s Senator Al Franken (Democrat), Representative Trent Franks (Republican) and former congressman Harry Ford junior, until recently a banker at Morgan Stanley, became the latest men to resign following accusations of sexual harassment—some of which they deny. Mr Franken noted bitterly that “a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office’. Good point, and shockingly true. Almost as worrying is that the recent exposing and clear guilt of so many male celebrities, politicians, and other men in powerful positions sees a significant number of men mutter under their breath that it is exaggerated and uncalled for given that some of the claims of abuse are many years ago. That has to be wrong. The actions of these men are simply unacceptable, period. They cannot get away with it and, even though in many cases they have had careers that may have benefitted others or provided entertainment for the masses, their actions cannot be put aside. Certainly those in the entertainment industry seem to have been guilty of perpetuating a pattern of behavior that has lasted for decades. If any good can be culled from this whole, ugly thing, it’s that the Hollywood meat market has been graphically exposed as a glaring sign that the Apocalypse has actually been approaching for a long time and has finally arrived.”

