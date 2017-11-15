Bird’s Eye View (Nov. 15, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, November 15, 2017

“This Trump Thing,” aka, US Presidency. The US is set to become isolated in its stance on the Paris climate agreement, after reports that Syria is preparing to join the deal. The Paris deal unites the world's nations in tackling climate change and Syria and Nicaragua were the only remaining holdouts. In June the US said it would withdraw, but the rules of the agreement state that this cannot be done until 2020. Meanwhile, French officials said Trump had not been invited to December's climate summit in Paris. So Trump and his cronies believe the US is right and the rest of the world is wrong. It is this kind of narrow and shortsighted politicking and posturing that Trump is so fond of. Unfortunately many folks still agree with him. And there are few in the Republican Party and even less of those in his inner circle who have the gumption to stand up to him. It is sad to see so many folks in power who are so busy with serving themselves. When referring to such people, the slogan should be “Make Americans Great Again.”

‘Evening Dining in the Valley’ — in Boonville this week. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef on Monday evenings from 5-9pm, regular hours are Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s is open Monday to Saturday,10am-9pm, breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn Pub winter hours: Monday and Wednesday: 4pm open, 11pm bar; Thursday: 11am open, 11pm bar; Friday: 11am open, midnight bar; Saturday: 10am open, midnight bar; Sunday: 10am open, 11pm bar; Kitchen open until 9pm; Brunch weekends 10am-3pm; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel’s family-style, prix fixe menu is Thursday - Sunday eveningsReservation at 895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle’s ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, featuring ribs and chicken, is open from 4-8pm, Friday thru’ Sunday. The Redwood Drive-In is open 6am-8pm every day!

Public Service Announcements

#543. The AV Fire and Ambulance Department Open House is this Saturday, November 18, from 11am-4pm. Complimentary burgers until they run out, free burn permits available, and a Bouncy Castle.

#544. Mendocino Animal Hospital vets are in the Valley tomorrow, Thursday, November 16 from 2-4pm. Best to arrive around 3pm. Next visit: Thursday, December 14. New customers and their pets can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them.

#545. Pop-Up ‘Open Mic’ night at Lauren’s Restaurant in Boonville is this Saturday, June 24. Dinner 5 to 9 before the Open Mic at 9 pm. All are welcome. For more info call 895-3869.

#546. The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect place to visit on a weekend afternoon. ‘The Best Little Museum in the West’.

#546. The Unity Club AV Lending Library at the Fairgrounds is open Tuesday 1.30-4.30pm and Saturday 2-4pm.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners over the next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for dinner. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, is Smothered Steak / Holy Cow Cake. Next Tuesday, November 21, lunch is Citrus Cod / Cranberry-Orange Pound Cake for dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Great value for your money! (The Center Next is closed for Thanksgiving.) ALL ages welcome!

Topics and Valley events under discussion this week at The Three-Dot Lounge:

…My ratio of successfully coming up to a green light as opposed to a red one at the traffic stop on Highway 253 is 2-of-77 at this point. Can I assume others are doing any better?. The good news is that the CalTrans workers don't seem to scowl at us menacingly like they used to. I almost miss it.

…Great turnout of 102 people for the Veterans Day of Remembrance held last Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery. Even some dignitaries made it from over the hill. District Attorney C. David Eyster and Supervisor Dan Hamburg. Much appreciated. And it’s not even an election year! (Half joking).

…Why was the Elementary School closed on Monday? Yes, yet another day off. Skeptics who remember the knee-jerk closures last spring due to some inclement rain and wind will be relieved to know it was not due to the rainfall this week. A little bird told me that it was in fact a water issue of a different kind. Apparently, in a move that was long overdue, the head water guy was “let go” a few weeks ago. Has his replacement been hired? If not, why not? Is this actually rocket science? I think we should be told.

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. May your god go with you, your dog too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. On the sheep, Grace. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant.

Share this:



Tweet



