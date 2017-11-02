Beethoven in Ukiah

by AVA News Service, November 2, 2017

[Dec 2 & 3]

The Ukiah Symphony presents Margie Rice Conducts! on the weekend of December 2nd and 3rd at the Mendocino College Center Theatre. This conducting debut by the orchestra's longtime and beloved concertmistress and lead violinist features Elena Casanova, piano; Patricia Rice Agee and Jessica Rice Vierra, violin; and Elizabeth Rice Oliver, cello, performing two important works by Ludwig van Beethoven--Piano Concerto No. 3 and Symphony No. 5--as well as Italian composer Arcangelo Corelli's Christmas Concerto.

Margie Rice Conducts! plays Saturday, Dec. 2nd, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3rd, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for ages 18 to 64; $20 for seniors age 65 and up; and free for ASB card holders, everyone under 18, and anyone who has been displaced by the October fires. Tickets are available at www.ukiahsymphony.org; Mendocino Book Company at 102 S. School St. in Ukiah; and Mail Center, Etc. at 207A N. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale. The concert takes place at the Mendocino College Center Theatre in Ukiah, with free parking and handicapped access. For further information please call the Ukiah Symphony hotline at 707 462-0236.

Concertgoers will be invited to make nontaxable cash or check donations to the Redwood Credit Union's Community Fund to aid those who lost loved ones, homes, or businesses to the recent fires in our community.

