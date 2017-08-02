Bird’s Eye View (Aug. 2, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, August 2, 2017

This ‘Trump Thing’ (formerly the US Presidency). Tensions inside the White House grew tauter as Mr. Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci [he was fired Monday], appeared to accuse the chief of staff, Reince Priebus, of leaking documents. Earlier, in an expletive-filled call to a journalist at the New Yorker, Mr. Scaramucci said that he wanted to “kill all the leakers.” Yes, this country’s national reality show is taking a new and even more implausible turn with the appointment of ‘The Mooch.’ Gliding into an administration full of outsized, often cartoonishly evil figures, this Goodfellas-type character is set on finding The Leakers. Scaramucci called The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza to unleash an extraordinarily vulgar tirade about Reince Priebus whom he accused of being a “paranoid schizophrenic.” Mooch added that he was trying to help the country, not his own self interests; he was no Steve Bannon, who was “trying to suck his own ****.” These were the publicly spoken words and thoughts of The White House Communications Director. How low can this go? It is a national disgrace.

‘Evening Dining in the Valley’ — ‘The Nighttime Nine.’ Bruxo, Brooks Schmitt’s brightly colored, high-end food truck moves between the Brewery Visitor Center (Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm), the Boonville Hotel (Wednesday, noon to 8pm), perhaps a spot in Philo on Thursdays; Saturday remains a weekly mystery.

Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as Guest Chef on Mondays from 5-9pm; regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight, weekend brunch each day 10am-3pm. Open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel’s family-style, prix fixe menu is served Thursday-Monday evenings. Reservations: (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle continues their ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, 4-8pm from Friday. Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In is open 6am-8pm every day! Try the donuts. Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open from Noon to 8pm Thursday to Monday. Down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-5.30pm Happy Hour with supper served from 5.30-9pm; Sunday brunch from 11am-2.30pm with dinner from 5.30-9pm as usual.

Public Service Announcements #543. The monthly Barn Sale at The Big Barn alongside the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Refectory on AV Way, just north of Boonville, is this coming weekend, Saturday/Sunday, August 5/6 from 9am to 3pm each day.#544. The AV Museum is open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a great visit on a weekend afternoon: ‘The Best Little Museum in the West.’ #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo on Thursday, August 10 from 2-4pm. Plus twice in September. #546. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley Tuesday, August 8. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. Alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm.. #547. The Boonville Farmers’ Market continues each Saturday from 9.30am-noon, at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Call Cindy at 895-2949. #548. The 18th Annual Boonville Aviation Knowledge and Folklore Convention, and Potluck Dinner, aka ‘The Airport Party,’ is next Saturday, August 12 at the hangar at Estate Drive and Airport Road in Boonville. Activities start at noon, potluck dinner at 5pm. Please bring your favorite potluck dish. Drinks provided. Pre-party party for the early arrivals on Friday evening, August 11 featuring Happy Hour at the local brewery followed by pizza and goodies in the hangar. For more info: Cindy or Kirk at (707)-895-2949.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Hamburgers and Potato salad, followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Next Tuesday, August 8, the evening meal served at 6pm, features Pineapple-Pepper Chicken with Strawberry Cream Dessert. This is the 2nd Tuesday of the month, so Bingo follows at 7pm. Meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal! Diabetes Workshop on Thursdays in English from 1-3pm and Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm. Hosted by the AV Health Center. Call 707-895-3477 to register. ‘Young at Heart Exercise’ with Linda Boudoures on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9am. Thursdays at 9am it’s the Water Color Painting Group, with Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Center’s Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome!

…After a shaky start the food at The Buckhorn keeps improving. My recent burger, fries, and spicy wings were very good. Pizza is now available and by several accounts it is good. Now if they could just get the only draft Guinness available in the Valley to pour correctly!

…A compliment to a restaurant beyond the Valley.The chef running the open-flamed grill at The Broiler just north of Ukiah, serves up dozens of steaks perfectly cooked to a packed house, a remarkable performance. This guy is a true professional — a classic American dining experience.

…Best strawberries in the County? My vote, not for the first time, goes to the Saechao Strawberry Farm on Highway 101, a couple of exits south of Ukiah. Truly outstanding strawberries, just like they used to taste from Grandma’s garden many decades ago (and nothing at all like those ‘pretend’ strawberries you get from Walmart, Raleys, Safeway, etc).

…Be wary of buying alfalfa hay from the Mendocino Farm Supply in Ukiah. With our local Farm Supply out of stock, I had no choice and trusted these guys to provide good quality stuff, even though the outside of each bale seemed weathered and questionable. Upon my return to the Valley, I discovered that the inside of each was no better and provided very little nutritional value to my sheep. They surely should have been aware of that and should not have been selling such crap. which they were, at $18 a bale. It makes a mockery of the store’s name. Shame on them.

I’m outta here. Gotta see a man about a sheep. Remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle. “Let us prey,” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

