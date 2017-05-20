Comptche BBQ

by AVA News Service, May 20, 2017

[Jun 18]

Join Us for Our 52nd Annual Father's Day Chicken Dinner BBQ. Noon to 4pm at the Beautiful Comptche Firehouse Park (8491 Flynn Creek Road, Comptche, CA 95427).

Your whole family will love our madrone-grilled chicken, tasty fixins, cool refreshments and delicious homemade pie, while enjoying live entertainment performed by great local musicians!

There will be fun kids' activities, an open-air country store and a bountiful raffle with scores of valuable prizes including the award-winning Comptche Quilt!

Dinners are just $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All funds raised will support the Comptche Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday, June 18 (please leave your pets at home - No Dogs)

