People Are F*cking Boring

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Mark Scaramella
- Bruce McEwen
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- Will Parrish
- David Yearsley
- Bruce Anderson
- Steve Heilig
- Bruce Patterson
- Flynn Washburne
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Marshall Newman
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Louis Bedrock
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
Pat Kittle
April 4, 2017 at 3:40 am
Sorry, but non-stop outraged obscenities also get boring real fast — even for a fellow atheist such as myself.
BTW, did George Carlin ever go after the Israel lobby?
Or did he always stick to safe targets, like psycho televangelists & the nebulous “rich”?
LouisBedrock
April 4, 2017 at 4:02 am
I usually agree with good sister Pat Kittle; however, with George Carlin, I must dissent. He’s a genius. His blue words are like spice for his humor.
Thank you for this, Zack.
Pat, if we applied the Israel criteria to everyone, we’d have no one to talk to: AIPAC and other parts of the Zionist propaganda machine have done their job well.
Pat Kittle
April 4, 2017 at 4:59 am
Louis,
If we’re long-lost siblings, I’m your brother. You are not the only one online who assumes I’m a female, which I don’t lose any sleep over. But I am open to suggestions on how to sound more macho.
Would more “blue words” help? I always leave the perforated caps on metaphorical spice bottles.
Anyway, the Zionist propaganda machine is precisely what needs to be confronted.
Over the last year or two the (((media))) made a huge deal out of an “antisemitic hate crime” epidemic. 100’s of bomb threats to Jewish Centers!! Toppled Jewish tombstones!! When, as is so often the case, the perps turned out to be a Black (!) & a Jew (!) the (((media))) quickly & predictably fell silent.
These relentless “anti-semitic” hate crime hoaxes are in fact ANTI-GENTILE hate crimes — but they’re never prosecuted as such, and most people never learn who dunnit.
This stuff is pure comic gold for any self-respecting comedian.