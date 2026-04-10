Valley People 4/10/2026

DEATH IN BOONVILLE

One Boonville kid was killed Wednesday morning by his best friend driving drunk. Sad beyond words. And preventable. Anderson Valley has always been overly tolerant of school-age kids drinking and doping, as if it's no big thing. I've seen facebook posts where a parent illustrated the announcement of her son's birthday with a bottle of booze. The local strategy at local institutions like our Health Center has always been "harm reduction" rather than "intervention," as the fuzzy warms put both strategies. How to reduce the harm already done to a kid who knows the community strategy is a wink and a nod, that 'harm reduction" means zero sanctions?

CHP: Early Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at approximately 2:24 AM, the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a solo vehicle roll-over on Highway 128, southeast of Mountain View Road, in Boonville.

Damien Eligio (2023)

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Acura TL, driven by Damian Eligio-Diaz (18), of Boonville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 128 at an undetermined speed.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered to the left and overturned onto a residential property through a fence. Emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and despite life saving efforts, a passenger was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Eligio-Diaz was uninjured.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, however alcohol impairment was a factor.

The CHP Ukiah Area office would like to thank the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson Valley Fire Department, CalFire and CalTrans for their assistance at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any relevant information is encouraged to contact the CHP Ukiah Area Office at (707) 467-4420.

Eligio-Diaz was later arrested and booked into the Mendocino County jail for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while intoxicated, and DUI-causing bodily injury. Bail was set at $100,000.

ED NOTE: Locals say the local kid who died in the crash was Erik Anselmo Alcantar, although we await official confirmation. First responders said Eligio was speeding over the Anderson Creek bridge into the leftward bend entering Boonville. When he realized he wasn’t making the turn he jammed the brakes and twisted the wheel causing the vehicle to lose traction and skid sideways down the street. When the vehicle slowed slightly down and got traction it then turned and veered across the street to the left and rolled over into an old fence across from the Methodist church and then lurched up and into the front porch of the home that was in the path of the vehicle where the vehicle finally came to rest on its roof. No one in the home was injured.

Support for Erik’s Funeral Expenses

Erik Alcantar

We are heartbroken to share the passing of Erik Anselmo Alcántar. Erik was a kind, fun, and hardworking person who brought light into every room he entered. He had a big heart, was always friendly to everyone he met, and carried a happiness that touched so many lives.

During this difficult time, we are asking for support to help cover funeral expenses and give Erik the proper farewell he deserves. Any contribution will help ease the financial burden on our family as we navigate this loss.

We are deeply grateful for your love, support, and generosity. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you keep Erik and our family in your thoughts and prayers and share this page with others.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us during this time.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-eriks-funeral-expenses

Organizer: Dariana Perez, Boonville)

AV ATHLETICS:

Let’s come together and help one of our own. Erik was a wonderful athlete and incredible person. He had a smile that would light up the room. He will be truly missed.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-eriks-funeral-expenses/fb/s

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR ERIK ALCANTAR

There was a candlelight vigil Thursday night 7:00 PM at the crash site in remembrance of the young man who lost his life in the Wednesday morning crash.

NIKKI DAGGS: Jeff Burroughs Memorial Date Set

We have started the process for the celebration the life of Jeff Burroughs and the date will be May 9, 2026at 2pm at the Grange. Bring a dish or dessert if you can. We'll have the band that Jeff was in playing for us.

MARY HAMMOND:

We will be hosting the Celebration of Life for my dad - James (Jimmy) Schoenahl at 1:00pm on 4/18/2026 at the Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds in Potter Valley. Please come and share your memories.

LOCAL ANDERSON VALLEY HONEY FOR SALE!

$45 per quart. Contact Misha at [email protected] to arrange a Boonville pickup.

IN HONOR OF MARCH MADNESS, the 1978 Anderson Valley Varsity Basketball team:

Second in the league, only lost 2 games all season, Both to Mendocino.