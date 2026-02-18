Valley People 2/18/2026

AV PANTHERS VARSITY GIRLS ARE PLAYOFF BOUND!

We will host Brave Christian on Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets must be purchased online…

Come pack the stands and support these amazing girls who have worked hard all season. Let’s bring the Panther pride and energy!

ODD and dramatic occurrence at Boonville High School a week or two ago when Luis Espinoza was peremptorily removed as coach mid-game by school authorities. Espinoza, a native of the Anderson Valley and a graduate of the school where he has coached for many years, is also a deputy with the Sheriff's Department but has been on paid leave for some time. Neither superintendent Larson nor Sheriff Kendall have answered requests for clarification, despite Espinoza's sudden and public removal from his coaching responsibilities.

KIRK VODOPALS (Navarro): What happened with the coaching change at AV high school basketball? Surprised I haven’t heard a word from this publication that “fans the flames of discontent” and seems so cover so much about sports. Wazzup?

ED NOTE: All we’ve heard is rumors as we await confirmation. Myself, I hope what I’m hearing is untrue.

TAMALES!

Hello my wife will be selling home made tamales on Sunday, February 22, let me know if some body wants to make an order: 707/272-6072.

Green chicken

Red pork

Chili poblano with cheese

$35 per dozen or $20 for half dozen

I will deliver in Mendocino and Fort Bragg

BRIDGE BUILDING NAVARRO RIVER BRIDGE At Navarro by the Sea (via Ron Parker)

SARA GEER’S MURDERER FOUND GUILTY

Nearly 44 years after 13-year-old Sarah Geer was brutally raped and strangled to death in a Cloverdale alley, the girl’s murderer has been found guilty.