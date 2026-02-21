Potter Valley Water Storage Options On Agenda

Potential options for storing water if and when the dams serving the Potter Valley Project are eventually removed will be discussed Thursday by the Mendocino County Inland Water and Power Commission, the board which First District Mendocino County Supervisor Madeline Cline still sits on despite reservations expressed last week by a fellow supervisor.

“In November, the (Mendocino County Board of Supervisors) passed a resolution in support of the IWPC, the board working to secure water supply for the region after the planned removal of the Potter Valley Project and its dams,” said Third District Supervisor John Haschak Feb. 3 when introducing an agenda item that he sponsored, which called for reconsidering having Cline represent her fellow supervisors on the IWPC board.

Since Supervisor Cline voted against the resolution along with Fourth District Supervisor Bernie Norvell, Haschak said at the time he “questioned whether Supervisor Cline should continue on as the county’s representative on the IWPC,” but she remained in that role “after she said she supported the goals of the IWPC.”

However, soon after that meeting Haschak said he received communication from multiple sources that showed Cline had met with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in Anaheim along with residents of Potter Valley and Lake County “who were fighting against the IWPC plan,” and that later “Secretary Rollins came out strongly against the work of the IWPC.”

“When you align with people trying to undermine the work done locally, and the county’s position, this is serious, and that is why I am calling for reconsideration (of the vote confirming her as representative),” continued Haschak, describing the IWPC as having “worked very hard to build a coalition that represents reality and a path to meeting our water goals … so unless the discussion with Secretary Rollins was that the board supports the work done by IWPC to secure water for both (the Russian River and Eel River) basins, recognize Tribal rights, seek funding for storage, and educate the public about the reality of PG&E decommissioning the Potter Valley Project, Supervisor Cline did not represent the county… (since) the board’s representative on the IWPC should represent the entire county and it’s longterm success.”

Second District Supervisor Maureen Mulheren then said she did not support reconsidering Cline as the IWPC representative, and wanted to hear from Cline.

“To have certain members of this board continually characterize my vote as something against the work of IWPC is very disheartening,” said Cline, explaining that in November she was pushing to add language to the resolution that addressed the critical need for alternative water storage to replace what is currently provided by the dams. “Trust me: it would be a lot easier to sit back and say ‘I don’t want to work on this issue, it’s too controversial,’ and just tell my constituents what they want to hear. But that’s not leadership, and that’s not honest.”

Cline said she was happy to talk about the meeting in Anaheim that Haschak referred to, describing it as “a private meeting that I attended (which was) hosted by the Secretary of the USDA, (and) my goal was to hear the conversation and speak to what the PVP provides for our community,” which she said was both water supply and storage.

“I paid for the trip myself, and paid to go and be in a room where the federal government was talking about the most important issue facing this community,” Cline continued. “And quite frankly, I don’t think I would be doing my job if I had walked away and turned down that opportunity to talk about why this is important for our future.”

Several speakers then addressed the board.

“I am baffled by this agenda item,” said Matthew Delbar of Potter Valley. “Supervisor Cline is the only one on this board who listed anything about water as a priority just three weeks ago, (while) every other supervisor has failed to mention the lifeblood of our county. This reconsideration is asinine and ought to be rejected.”

Former First District Supervisor Glenn McGourty also expressed support for Cline remaining as the IWPC representative, especially given her continually advocating for more water storage.

Instead of the Two-Basin Solution that many describe the proposed new diversions supported by the IWPC as providing, McGourty said “at the moment we have what I call a one-and-a-half-basin solution until we discover how we can store water so that agriculture and the way of life in Potter Valley can continue. (So) it’s great that (Cline) made that connection with the Secretary of Agriculture, because (that is the person who) controls programs that could benefit us” as new storage options are explored.

After public comment, Haschak said it appeared he did not have enough votes from his fellow supervisors to pass the proposed reconsideration, so he ultimately declined to make a motion.

Supervisor Mulheren then thanked the public for its engagement and urged everyone to attend the next meeting of the IWPC on Thursday, Feb. 12, “where they will be discussing what the (water storage) options are for Potter Valley. I think its really important that the engagement that occurs at Board of Supervisors’ meetings then continue on to the meetings where the actual decisions are made.”

“I want to thank everyone who came here and spoke today, regardless of whether you agree with me or not,” said Cline, noting that those who disagree with her but “didn’t make an effort to reach out to me, I welcome a conversation at any time. Please don’t feel that you have to make a Public Records Act request just to find out information about what I am doing, because I am a open book, and I will tell you at any point in time.”

The next meeting of the IWPC was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. in Conference Room A of the Mendocino County Administration building located at 501 Low Gap Road. The public can attend in-person or on Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81498551897 Meeting ID: 814 9855 1897 Dial in by phone: 669 900-6833

