Fort Bragg Man Convicted Of Assault, Kidnapping With Intent To Commit Rape

A Mendocino County jury has found a Fort Bragg man guilty of assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping with the intent to commit rape in connection with an attack on a local woman in Ukiah in 2019.

The jury returned its verdict against Willy Hill on Tuesday after deliberating for an Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Hill had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Hill assaulted and forcibly moved the victim with the intent to sexually assault her. During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Hill’s DNA was found in multiple locations on the victim’s body. The prosecution argued the forensic evidence, along with the victim’s account, established that Hill intended to commit rape and that he committed kidnapping in moving the victim away from a sidewalk.

Defense attorneys sought to raise doubt about how Hill’s DNA came to be on the woman, suggesting it could have been transferred indirectly. They argued the prosecution had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Hill committed the rape. They also argued that the distance the victim was moved was not far enough to warrant the kidnapping charge.

Jurors also heard testimony from other women who described similar alleged conduct by Hill. Such prior-act evidence is permitted in sexual assault cases under certain circumstances.

Hill will continue to stand trial on aggravators, such as his prior conviction for two sex offenses. His next court date is March 20.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Eloise Kelsey of the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

(Mendolocal.news)