Valley People 2/17/2026

RENEE LEE: Remembering Classmate Sara Geer

I pray they finally find justice for Sara.

She was my classmate in AV for a number of years before she moved to Cloverdale.

Ed note: James Unick raped and murdered Sara. Thanks to the miracle of DNA he has been caught. Unick's defense? The sex was consensual, a "defense" that defames the child's memory. Bring back the death penalty at least for this one guy.

Mary Fox: I lived a half a block away when that happened in my first apartment. She was a best friend to a family member of mine. Very scary time back then. Several years later when I lived in the old Yorkville Ranch house I was exploring around, there was an old cemetery near us. I had no idea until I saw her name on an old headstone , that we were that close to her final destination. It gave me goosebumps then and still does. Her poor mama.

Renee Lee: I knew she was buried in Yorkville but never knew why .

SENIOR FREE DAY IN CLOVERDALE

Next Friday is Senior Free Day at the Cloverdale Citrus fair from 12 noon to 9pm. 62 and over qualify. Enter at the Main Entrance. (Terry Sites)

AX FOR TWO FROM THE TOP OF THE KEY?

ALL-IN-1

Beautiful day here in the Valley!! We are looking to fill a few days on our schedule next week. If you are in need of preparing your trees for the next storm or just need some defensible space around your home or property please give us a call, free evaluations and estimates. Licensed, Bonded, Workers Compensation and fully insured with great local references!

All In 1 Tree and Timber Inc.

CSLB #1012237

LTO # A012461

Aaron Peterson 707-272-7387

ED NOTE: Highly recommended by the AVA — fast, cheap, perfect!

PLEASE GIVE A WARM WELCOME TO LEW, our new Bookmobile Driver!

Lew and Norm bring the library to their patrons each week, making their way through the most rural areas of Mendocino County. Every two weeks they stop in Anderson Valley, Manchester, Gualala, Potter Valley, Laytonville, Caspar, Albion, and more.

If you live in a rural area, or know someone who does, let them know about the Bookmobile - Mendocino County Library. Our catalog has an incredible selection of DVDs, books, audiobooks, and our library of useful things like Chromebooks, hotspots, tool kits, cooking kits, and hiking backpacks.

Check out the Bookmobile schedule and find the closest stop to your home.

WALTER CRAIG:

I graduated from High School in Boonville 1974. My girlfriend’s family are from the valley the Ledfords. Buzzy Barrett was her brother who lived in Anderson Valley for quite some time. I’m thinking you knew him, and would like to know about Buzzy’s memorial at Brad Wiley’s Vineyard on April 4th. I don’t know what time of the day yet though. I’m not very computer literate so if you want to communicate this way it’s probably hit and miss. My phone number is 707-917-0519 or Buzzy’s sister Kati’s number is 707-347-7432.

Walter Craig [email protected]

ED NOTE: Can any readers help out with this?

BOONVILLE FARM TOUR

On Sunday, February 15th, Filigreen Farm invites you to join us for a farm tour and olive oil tasting.

We’ll gather for a walk and conversation centered on biodynamic farming practices, including azolla as a soil-builder, water revitalization, and biodiversity across the farm. Our walk will visit the farm’s flow-forms, move through the fruit orchards and garden, and conclude in the vineyard with a tasting of olio nuovo from our 2025 olive harvest.

This 90-minute tour begins at 10:00 AM and will take place rain or shine. Tickets are $40 per person and are limited to 30 participants. Outdoor footwear such as boots or waterproof sneakers are recommended.

The farm stand will also be open February 14 and 15 from 11am-3pm with limited offerings including olive oil, dried fruit, fresh and dried Valentine's Day bouquets, and a limited array of vegetables and apples. We are also offering a special deal (25% off) on our 2023 and 2024 oil, perfect for everyday cooking and finishing. Order online and select pick-up from the farm stand option or visit us Valentine's Day weekend! Please email [email protected] any questions.

MARINA ROSE ZEKLEY:

I know we have all commiserated at how out of control the scotch broom is getting along the sides of the roads. I’ve been tracking for a while roads I drive and hoping mowing/removal will happen for the last year or so but nothing has. (Photo is unrelated I’m just using one I took on 253 for attention)

I contacted CalFire a while ago since this is a massive fire hazard (I think it was Paradise where people couldn’t evacuate bc brush was burning so out of control on the sides of the roads if I remember right?) they said since it was road related, contact CalTrans however they only deal with state highways. (I reported 253 and 128 to them)

I was able to contact Mendocino DOT to report the other non state maintained roads (I specifically reported Comptche Ukiah, Orr Springs and Rd 409 since that is where I’ve driven and seen it getting out of control)

I urge everyone who cares about fire safety to contact and report where they are seeing it get out of control. This is a major disaster in the making if a fire happened and needs to be addressed in a serious manner.

The contacts for Mendocino DOT is:

[email protected]

+1-707-463-4363

For CalTrans you must go onto their website and report an issue