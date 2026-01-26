The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council Meeting January 14, 2026

Report from 1st District Supervisor Madeline Cline

Supervisor Cline reported on the findings of the state audit of Mendocino County, released on December 18. There were three main items to focus on: 1) the budget deficit; 2) procedures needed to safeguard against waste, fraud and abuse; and 3) the 2024 primary election ballot snafu. Cline said there was “nothing surprising” in the audit. The Board of Supervisors already knew of the problems listed by the auditors, and are actively working on solutions.

Cline was appointed as the county’s representative on the board of the Inland Water and Power Commission, a Joint Powers Authority. If you didn’t attend the IWPC’s November Public Workshop, a link to the recording is available on the IWPC website.

The state legislature is looking at implementing a ban on the retail sale of nitrous oxide, so our local BOS will hold off on creating a county ban, as had been previously discussed.

District 4’s Bernie Norvell is this year’s chair. The BOS held a workshop where they discussed implementation of the response to the state audit, the county’s financial software, permit streamlining and lowering fees. A big priority will be combatting street-level homelessness.

Cline has scheduled two Constituent Coffee meetings, on February 13 at Testa Coffee Shop; in Redwood Valley, and again on March 6 at the McNab Tasting Room in Hopland. Both run from noon to 1 pm.

County CEO Darcie Antle announced she will retire in June.

MAC Member Deb Hughes asked if it would be possible to freeze county salaries for five years, and asked why the BOS gave themselves a raise when the county has a budget deficit. Cline stated that market studies showed that county employees were paid at lower rates than other similar counties, and they were brought up to market rates for those counties, not to the same level as an urban county. The supervisors and county employees are not expected to get another raise in the near future.

Report from Sheriff Matt Kendall

There were only two homicides in all of Mendocino County in 2025. Kendall attributes this to the decline of illegal cannabis grows. Both of the 2025 homicides were related to cannabis.

Kendall warned about new, sophisticated internet scams based in foreign countries, designed to part the unsuspecting from their money. The latest scam had a photo of Sheriff Kendall and a fake message from him. The Sheriff’s IT department worked quickly to take down the scammers. Kendall joked, “I’m sad that we had to take down the site because it was the only good picture of me.”

So far ICE has not come to Mendocino County. Recently, Homeland Security was in town investigating a case regarding the continuous abuse of a child. This had nothing to do with ICE or immigration. Kendall asked the Feds to tell him in advance when they would be in this county, but they don’t always notify him.

For those who want to exercise their legal right to protest, Kendall asked that you do not interfere with law enforcement. You are welcome to protest peacefully.

The behavioral health unit of the jail is expected to be finished by May. Kendall said, “I can’t believe a government project is going as well as it is.”

There’s a new CHP commander in town. Kendall has been asking for many years to bring more CHP officers to the North Coast, and the new commander supports that effort.

Regarding emergency evacuations, evacuation sites are not set in advance, as each emergency is different. There are three levels of emergency announcements. First is situational awareness, second is evacuation warning, and third is evacuation order. People in wheelchairs and walkers should prepare to evacuate during the situational awareness phase. Kendall said that the MTA drivers know most everyone in a wheelchair on their routes. A comment from the audience suggested that MTA be included in OES planning.

Report from Scott Alonso, Representative for State Assemblyman Chris Rogers

Governor Newsom’s budget proposition last week shows a $3 billion deficit. Legislative analysts say it’s closer to $18 billion. Money will be tight for local agencies over the next several years, and there will be cuts from the feds as well.

Rogers introduced AB 1574, The Tribal Foster Care Prevention Program, designed to ensure tribal children remain connected to their families and communities through culturally appropriate support services.

Rogers also introduced AB 1583 which will enable prosecutors in the county where a victim of wage theft or labor trafficking lives to file charges against employers or traffickers in another county. Often, the victim does not have the resources to pursue wage theft claims occurring on a job site in another county.

There was a comment from the audience asking that legislative salaries be reduced. Alonso replied that a citizen commission sets the pay for the legislature. State legislators no longer receive pensions.

The federal government has cut back on Department of Transportation grants for electric vehicle infrastructure, but is still committed to supporting zero emission public transit vehicles.

Traffic Issues

MAC Member Patricia Ris-Yarborough read a Facebook post from Jesse Tanning Sanchez, a resident of Laughlin Way. Jesse wants to start a petition to get the traffic speed lowered on Laughlin Way and Road N. There was discussion about lowering the speed limit on other roads in Redwood Valley. Speeding is a perpetual problem. The MAC has had past guest speakers from the Highway Patrol, CalTrans, and the County Department of Transportation, all of whom provided reasons why the speed limit cannot legally be lowered. MAC Chair Dolly Riley suggested that we contact the Mendocino Council of Governments, which oversees public transportation and traffic issues.

Gizmo Henderson attended the latest MCOG meeting, where the placement of a public transit mall on Gobbi Street was discussed, but that location is prone to flooding.

Redwood Valley County Water District — Ukiah Valley Water Authority

Redwood Valley County Water District Board Member Tom Schoeneman spoke about the 30% rate increase. Schoeneman, who is also on the boards of the Ukiah Valley Water Authority and the Inland Power and Water Commission, said, “This is a district that was built without any water.” The district must pump the water in, which is very expensive. Major infrastructure upgrades that had been put off for years are required. The aging water treatment plant is expensive to run. Other districts in Ukiah don’t provide ag water, another expense unique to Redwood Valley. The district needs to build up financial reserves in case of catastrophe. In the past they have held back contractor payments because they haven’t had enough money. The consolidation with Ukiah is not what triggered the rate increase.

There will be another 12% rate increase in July. Two pumps at the lake were paid for with grant money. All of the water districts in the Ukiah valley raised rates. The board members did not want to raise rates on their neighbors, and kept them artificially low for a long time, but it’s at the point where they need to raise rates.

Following up with Schoeneman after the meeting as to why the grant funding received from California’s SAFER program still left a need for hefty rate increases, Schoeneman replied:

“The SAFER money is tied to the infrastructure consolidation projects like the larger pipeline from Burkes Hill all the way to Redwood Valley. Pumps and inter-ties and all the connections in between. “The different rate raises by the water districts are to offset all of our costs just to maintain services to deliver water to our customers. As far as the Redwood Valley, we’ve got an antiquated plumbing system that is under constant repair. A Water Treatment plant that needs to be repaired, pumps on Lake Mendocino to get water out of the lake over the hill and to the RV. “An ongoing problem for Redwood Valley that we’ve very slowly addressed through the years is our lack of emergency funds or “reserves.” Even with our hefty rate hikes it will take five yrs. to make a difference. “For decades we had Water Boards in the R/V that just couldn’t raise rates. Maintenance was put off. Upgrades were saved for later. As the Boards changed we saw the bind we are in and had to act. “When the County paves Roads D, E and Colony Drive this summer, the District will have to pay to extend all the shut-off valve covers that are in the roadways.”

Redwood Valley Recreation Center

The Ukiah Unified School District is still attempting to sell the Redwood Valley School property, long abandoned by the district. The Redwood Valley Recreation Center committee was the only bidder in response to the UUSD’s RFQ. The committee’s proposal for a long-term lease of the property, similar to that of the Alex Rorabaugh recreation center in Ukiah, also owned by the UUSD, was met with a counter-offer. The committee will provide a response to the counter- offer by January 30.

Redwood Valley Community Action Plan

Mendocino County planners Julia Krog and Russ Ford extracted certain provisions from the proposed Community Action Plan, calling them “Community Specific Policies,” the naming convention used for the county’s other unincorporated towns. The policies are items within the control of the planning department, and if approved by the BOS, will be incorporated in the County General Plan. The remainder of the items in the CAP will be attached as an exhibit for the BOS to review, to keep Redwood Valley residents’ wishes as part of the public record.

Moratorium on New Gas Stations

The MAC submitted a letter to the BOS on October 8 asking for a moratorium on new gas stations in the county. The supervisors have not responded. The Grassroots Institute supports the MAC’s position. Supervisor Cline said she is not interested in pursuing the moratorium, concerned with the way the policy would be implemented.

Grange Update

The Grange meets every 3rd Thursday of the month. The remodeled, licensed commercial kitchen is available for rent and is already in use. The Grange Flea Market is every second Saturday. The Flea Market will offer pancakes for breakfast and hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch.

On Saturday January 24 from 11:00 AM to 12:30, the Grange will hold a free movement, dance, and theater arts class led by Jim Beatty, host of Radio HaHa for kids on KZYX.

A pancake breakfast is scheduled for Saint Patrick’s Day, co-hosted by the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.

There is $4,000 in the Grange scholarship fund.

Fire Issues

Chair Riley reported that the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department has named Marty Creel as the new Chief. A siren policy was adopted.

Riley said that the Road A&B Fire Safe Council is going well and she urges everyone in Redwood Valley to start a Fire Safe Council, which can become Fire Wise if you meet certain criteria. Fire Wise homes may be eligible for reduced insurance rates. Requirements for Fire Safe include developing phone trees to alert neighbors during a fire, planning ahead for evacuations, and have homes assessed for home hardening.

On burn days, the piles are supposed to be lit at 9:00 am and finished by 3:00 pm. MAC Member Chris Boyd suggested writing a letter to the fire department if you have neighbors who regularly flout the rules.

State Farm Insurance agent Jay Epstein dropped off info about the state’s FAIR insurance program for fire insurance.

Mendocino College Trustee Info

Mendocino College Trustee Jay Epstein dropped off copies of the trustee board meeting notes.

MAC Officer Elections

Last year’s officers were re-elected: Dolly Riley — Chair, Chris Boyd — Vice-Chair, Patricia Ris-Yarborough — Treasurer, with no secretary.

The next Mac meeting is February 11, 2026. Attorney Phil Williams will speak on water issues concerning the Potter Valley Project.