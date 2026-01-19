From the Archive (1/25/1984): Editor’s Desk

We’ve received a number of complains from the local phony liberals, “Question Authority, Except the one the feeds me,” accusing us of everything from lack of seriousness to fascism. It isn’t news to anyone on the left, the real left that is, but for the benefit of the rest of you, let us point out that we too know that some of the anti-nuke people and a few members of the NWPC are the worst, whiniest, dumbest, wimpiest, most humorless idiots to be found anywhere outside the Mendocino County Republican Party. Each time certain of these fools open their mouths, the women’s movement is set back ten years. And a couple of them, in their long, hysterical, boring, teary-eyed anti-nuke screeds cause a typical reader to immediately phone Reagan begging him to drop the bomb. The left attracts all sorts of nuts, always has.

TO COUNTERACT THE TWITS, the Advertiser will soon begin a left discussion group called the “Glub Club.” We will meet each week to discuss sports, books and politics. Pacifists, vegetarians, Trotskyists, teetotalers and persons with more than one bumpersticker on their car will not be admitted to Glub Club meetings. Christians are not automatically excluded, but will be required to undergo extensive testing in addition to a series of personal interviews before becoming members of the Glub Club. At each gathering, members will be asked to talk in loud, strident voices, drink hard liquor, eat at least one giant, greasy hamburger, and tell tasteless jokes.

HAD AN INTERESTING VISIT from Jack Roofener of Point Arena the other day. Jack is a veteran of much of the fighting in the South Pacific where he served as a combat Marine during World War II. He went from the South Pacific to North China where he fought for another year at the tail end of the war. Jack is lucky to be here at all. He left a number of provocative pamphlets with me, including one titles “Homogenized Milk Can Kill You.” How a guy who survived Iwo Jima can worry about milk is a little puzzling, but Old Jack has certainly earned his opinions.

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT RAN A PIECE on the demise of Ukiah’s Palace Hotel that seemed to miss the point entirely. We ate there twice. Each time the food was mediocre and overpriced. Also, customers had to endure waiters who introduced themselves and then hauled out pepper grinders the size of baseball bats and proceeded to sprinkle pepper on everyone in the vicinity. People go to restaurants to eat, not to begin love affairs with the restaurant staff or to watch silly pepper rituals. Another problem with the Palace was the ubiquitous presence of the Ukiah legal establishment. Who wants to go to a place for a beer to look down the bar only to see the Fun Brothers, Judges O’Brien and Broaddus, glowering back. That pair could empty the Super Bowl in a matter of minutes. And finally, only a tourist homesick for Modesto would consciously spend time and money in a place like Ukiah.

LOVED THIS ONE from the Daily Journal last week on Ukiah attorney Ed Frey who has announced that he will run for Judge of the Superior Court. “Frey, a 1967 graduate of Boalt Hall School of law at the University of California Berkeley, says he smokes a little marijuana now and might give it up altogether if elected.” A man willing to make a sacrifice of that magnitude deserves your vote!

If you want to eat in a pleasant place that has good food, try Mary’s on School Street, a block south of the Courthouse.