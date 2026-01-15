Valley People 1/15/2026

CASSIDY HOLLINGER

On December 30th, 2025, Cassidy Hollinger passed away unexpectedly. She was 34 years old. We met in 2009 on our 1st day of Drama class at Vassar College, after randomly being paired for an assignment and the rest, as they say, is history. We laughed hysterically, loved wholeheartedly, and remained that way regardless of time and distance. The word "friend" doesn't do justice to the life we shared. If soulmates are real, she was one of mine. She was our Found Family, the Fairy Gaymother my daughters needed and adored, had the sweetest sibling relationship with my husband and referred to him as her "big brother." She has her own bedroom in our house and always had a seat at our Higgins family events. She was brilliant, beautiful, generous, considerate, and a thousand other adjectives.

Our family will be holding two events to celebrate Cassidy's life in late spring, at Vassar and in NYC. I will be sharing information regarding a GoFundMe to create an academic award in her name at Vassar as well.

I love you, Cassidy. I'll carry you in my heart until we meet again.

ARTHUR FOLZ: We have vinyl! Our new album is available to purchase at the following locations: The Next Record Store in Santa Rosa, Watts Music in Novato, Red Devil Records in San Rafael, Amoeba Music in San Francisco, and Anderson Valley Market in Boonville. Come support local music and record stores!

VIRGINIA SHARKEY: Happy that “Intrusion,” Acrylic on Canvas, 48” x 48” was selected for “Seen & Unseen” at The Painting Center, NY, NY January 7-31.

ANDERSON VALLEY MUSICIAN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN TWO YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

by Sydney Fishman

An Anderson Valley musician was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in prison after previously pleading guilty to child sexual abuse charges in Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah.

Ryan Clayton Davis, a 42-year-old Navarro resident, a longtime bandleader, guitarist and touring musician, pleaded guilty to two felony charges — oral copulation of a person under 18 years old, and contacting and communicating with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior.

Davis was charged in March of last year and pleaded guilty in late September.

On Wednesday, Davis was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. He was remanded into custody at Mendocino County Jail following the sentencing hearing.

The Mendocino Voice reached out to Davis’ attorney Robert Boyd, who declined to comment.

According to Mendocino County Deputy District Attorney Eloise Kelsey, who is the lead of the county’s coastal office, Davis will likely be transferred to Wasco State Prison or North Kern State Prison, which are the common reception centers for Mendocino County inmates.

Kelsey said there was exorbitant evidence in the case, including an account by the victim, referred to in court as Jane Doe. She said Jane Doe’s statement during the sentencing, as well as the family’s statement, was emotional.

“She realized that he was manipulating and he was abusing her … and the judge really felt it. I never thought that it was a close case,” Kelsey said in an interview. “It was done in a predatory, deliberate manner, he seduced her. That’s a big word to use for someone who is still a child, but from his perspective, this was a planned seduction of a child.”

Kelsey also said that Davis will be required to register for life as a sex offender. If Davis remains law abiding for a minimum of 10 years, he can petition the court for relief from those requirements.

According to a family member of the victim who was present Wednesday, and who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the case, the courtroom was packed with community members wanting to witness the sentencing. She said Davis had about 15 to 20 supporters there.

“He was taken in after a brief statement asking for leniency. It was a long, harrowing day,” the family member added in an interview.

The family member said that the sentencing provides them with a small sense of resolution after an arduous experience in the judicial process. This family member submitted a victim impact statement to The Mendocino Voice.

“The sentencing of Ryan Clayton Davis brings a sense of accountability, but it does not erase the trauma the victim endured. We are relieved that the legal process has concluded and that the system responded appropriately,” the statement reads. “We are grateful to the advocates, investigators, and legal professionals who treated this case with seriousness and care. Most importantly, we hope this outcome encourages other survivors and families to speak up and seek help especially at a time when cases like this are at an all-time high.”

(MendoVoice.com)