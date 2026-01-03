From the Archive (1/4/1984): The Boontling Greeley Sheet

“Nothing is possible except to extend the area of sanity little by little.”

E.B.

"I live where I live for the landscapes and seasons, the place of it, but also for the time of it daily and historical time, solitude and community."

D.H.

Intents and Purposes

This newspaper stands against wealth, privilege and all branches of state and federal government. These positions are subject to change should the management of the Advertiser become either wealthy or privileged. Since there isn’t any wealth to speak of around here, and less privilege, government, especially local government, will be the focus of much attention.

We will print the stories that go untold in Mendocino County because of the timidity and allegiances of the existing press.

We are neither liberal nor conservative, believing that ideology is for idiots and dictators. We are enemies of dogma and rigidity for which we will roll out the big guns.

We will attempt to publish articles and features of interest to all segments of our diverse community, something for everyone.

We will present lengthy features on such subjects as the likely impact of the Roederer Corporation on Anderson Valley; what it is like to be an illegal Mexican worker in Mendocino County; items of historical interest; the economics and problems of sheep ranching; licensed children’s homes; the Mendocino County Schools operations in Anderson Valley; the local schools; interviews with local movers and shakers; and lots of gossip, the life’s blood of the small community.

If there are stories you’d like to see, let us know. If we become shrill, boring or humorless, let us know. When we’re dumb or dishonest, let us know. Better yet, sue us.

But make no mistake about it, we fully intend to do as we please, mollifying no one, least of all our advertisers and subscribers.

Bruce Anderson, Editor