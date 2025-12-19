Mendocino County Today: Friday 12/19/2025

MODERATE to heavy rainfall will taper off to the south through Friday afternoon. More heavy rainfall returns Sunday. An active storm track will bring additional heavy rainfall and a flooding threat, strong winds, and lowering snow levels much of next week. (NWS)

STEPHEN DUNLAP (Fort Bragg): This has proven to be an erratic forecasting week, .04" today & 1.46" total rainfall this week, much less than forecasts have offered. It has barely rained the last 2 days. Going forward the forecast is suggesting some good rainfall amounts but, we'll see. A sprinkle with 54F this Friday morning on the coast. Rain today then increasing rain into the weekend, so they say...... Forecast for next week even wetter ?, to be seen.

MENDOCINO FISHERMAN lands 10.25-pound canary rockfish, likely setting state record — (The Mendocino Voice)

STATE CITES DA’S ‘GIFT OF PUBLIC FUNDS,’ ASSET FORFEITURE SPENDING

by Mike Geniella

In a sprawling report critical of how Mendocino County manages its finances, the California State Auditor accuses District Attorney David Eyster of wrongly using public funds to host annual steakhouse dinners.

It specifically cited DA Eyster’s use earlier this year of $3,600 in drug asset forfeiture funds to pay room space and dinner for staff and their guests, which he described as “continuing legal education and team building business meeting.” State Auditors found that in fact it was a “gift of public funds.”

Eyster has been holding the controversial annual dinners for years, racking up expenses totaling thousands of dollars since taking office in 2011. He has repeatedly shrugged off criticism and ignored questioning by local County Auditor Chamise Cubbison. Her questions in fact triggered a bitter feud between the two independently elected county officials and led the DA to make a failed effort earlier this year to criminally prosecute Cubbison for unrelated pay issues within her office. The felony case was tossed by Judge Ann Moorman at the preliminary hearing, and Cubbison returned to office.

On Thursday Cubbison supporters noted the irony of state auditors accusing Eyster of gift of public funds, the same allegation for which he attempted to criminally prosecute her.

As it is, local taxpayers so far have paid in excess of $400,000 in outside legal fees to pay for an outside prosecutor hired by Eyster to attempt to try Cubbison on a felony criminal charge, and defend the county in a civil lawsuit subsequently filed by Cubbison seeking damages and compensation for loss of salary and benefits during the 18-month-long suspension ordered by the county Board of Supervisors. The lawsuit is still pending and is likely to cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

Conclusions of the exhaustive special state review, authorized by the Legislature at a cost of $800,000, were released Thursday along with county responses and the State Auditor’s responses to those responses.

The scope of the 97-page state report is sweeping, focusing on the county’s declining financial condition and the need for corrective action. It looked at a variety of issues including an election snafu and questionable sole-source agreements on splitting contracts with outside vendors.

State auditors concluded the county’s current procurement and financial reporting practices “leave it vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse of public funds.”

It reviewed thirty expenditures across three county departments and found problems with documentation or justification in half of them.

“For example, staff purchased items (a $1,000 wide screen television for the DA’s office) without documenting the reasons why and did not reconcile advance payments to staff for travel with the actual costs of those trips,” according to the state report.

Besides DA Eyster’s “gift of public funds” by providing annual dinners for staff and their guests, the state report also focused on how the DA and the local Sheriff’s Office spend asset forfeiture funds, money or property seized during law enforcement criminal investigators.

State auditors concluded that the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors or the executive office have not “sufficiently overseen the use of the asset forfeiture funds spent by the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.”

State auditors said the county management must beef up its oversight efforts.

“We recommend that the county establish greater oversight over spending and create accountability for the use of asset forfeiture funds by having offices or departments that spend those funds report to the board annually about their use,” the state urged.

“As a result, we found that these offices were making donations of these funds without adequate safeguards against improper spending,” according to state auditors.

They cited a Sheriff’s Office donation to a “religiously affiliated school that violates state and federal constitutional provisions.”

State auditors said the DA’s Office in February of this year made a gift of public funds when it used asset forfeiture money to cover $3,600 on an end-of-year gathering and dinner for its staff and guests. The steakhouse dinners have been a regular practice of Eyster since he took office in 2011.

Eyster did not respond Thursday to requests for comments on the state Auditor’s findings.

However, in an earlier response to state auditors, the DA asserted in a concluding statement that “no improper payroll practices, financial irregularities or personal enrichment by District Attorney staff were uncovered, and all transactions were supported by at least some degree of documentation.”

In rebuttal, state auditors replied, “to provide clarity and perspective.”

“The District Attorney’s Office asserts that its use of asset forfeiture funding has been lawful. However, as our report notes on pages 30 and 31, the office’s use of asset forfeiture funding has violated state and federal constitutional prohibitions on direct funding for religiously affiliated schools, as well as the California Constitution’s prohibition on gifts of public funds.”

State auditors also said the DA’s Office “has not accurately summarized our findings regarding the presence of waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement with respect to the office’s expenditures.”

“We noted that some of the District Attorney’s Office documentation, such as undocumented justification for its purchase of a television,” a wide screen, $1,000 version for the DA’s conference room.

“These issues place Mendocino and the District Attorney’s Office at greater risk for waste, fraud and abuse,” state auditors concluded.

Sheriff Matt Kendall readily discussed the state's findings on Thursday, especially as they related to asset forfeiture funding.

“All in all, I think the recommendations are valid, and we will implement changes as recommended,” said Kendall.

Kendall said in 2024 federal guidelines surrounding asset forfeiture funds and how they are spent by local law enforcement were changed.

“Many of the areas brought forward in the audit are no longer of concern,” said Kendall.

The state report noted a $5,000 Sheriff contribution to St. Mary’s School for an athletic-related program and violated a doctrine of separation of church and state.

Kendall said the state, however, “found no pattern of donations to religious organizations and noted I have donated funding on several occasions for sober graduations, and various equipment drives that schools have had.”

Cubbison declined to comment Thursday on the state's findings.

Cubbison, however, in a letter to the state, said her office “accepts the California State Auditor’s recommendation.”

“We would like to thank the audit team for their professionalism, thorough review, and willingness to discuss their observations and recommendations with our team,” wrote Cubbison.

BERRY LOCKED

On December 18th, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Ukiah Police Department officers received a notification via the FLOCK automated license plate reader system regarding a stolen vehicle being driven in the City of Ukiah. The system indicated the stolen vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, was last seen in the area of North State St. near Garret Dr. This vehicle had recently been reported stolen in Cloverdale, CA.

Berry

Officers began a search of the area and an officer located the vehicle being driven southbound onto Hwy 101 from Gobbi St. The officer continued to follow the vehicle onto Hwy 101 and initiated a high-risk traffic stop with the assistance of other UPD units. The vehicle exited on the Hwy 253 offramp and came to a stop. The driver and sole occupant, identified as Kenneth Berry, exited and was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was found next to the driver’s seat. The pistol had no serial number, which appeared to have been removed. Berry, is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. Additionally, multiple hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe and several rounds of shotgun ammunition were located. Berry was transported to the Mendocino County jail where he was booked on the charges of Possession of stolen vehicleFelon in possession of a firearm, Felon in possession of ammunition, Possession of unregistered firearm, Possession of controlled substance while armed, Possession of controlled substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

As always, our mission at UPD is to make Ukiah as safe a place as possible. If you would like to know more about crime in your neighborhood, you can sign up for telephone, cell phone, and email notifications by clicking the Nixle button on our website; www.ukiahpolice.com

MENDOCINO SHERIFF:

Big Congratulations to the Incarcerated Men and Women of the Mendocino County Jail!

We are incredibly proud of those who completed their educational and life skills courses this semester! Their dedication to growth and self-improvement is truly inspiring. Special shoutouts to:

Jason Vigil, Daniel Holmes, Soryia Ramos for completing college course AGR 140 - Introduction to Horticulture and various other life-changing courses.

Benjamin Keator and Steven Leard for earning their High School Diploma and completing career-focused programs. Steven Leard also completed CAM 152 – Food and Equipment Safety.

Nicole Sanderson for completing Motherhood is Sacred and continuing her educational journey.

We also want to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible support that makes all this possible:

Buffey Wright Bourassa, Restorative Justice Program Manager, whose vision and dedication ensure that these programs continue to thrive and provide opportunities for transformation.

Karina Guzman Alvarez, Inmate Services Coordinator, whose unwavering commitment and care for this population have been instrumental in their success.

Joshua Sternberg, Instructor & Garden Manager, for your guidance in college course AGR 140 – Introduction to Horticulture, and for fostering an environment of growth both in the garden and in the hearts and minds of your students.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is incredibly proud of their hard work and achievements. We look forward to seeing the incredible things they will continue to accomplish in their lives. We hope they keep pushing forward and know that they have a community rooting for their success.

HASCHAK WON’T SEEK ANOTHER TERM

by Justine Frederiksen

Third District Mendocino County Supervisor John Haschak, who has another year remaining in his second term, announced this week that he will not be seeking a third term.

“For the past seven years, I get up each day with the clear intention of making the county a better place for its residents, (and) I am proud of having accomplished that goal on many days,” Haschak said during the Board of Supervisors meeting this week. “Whether it is connecting a senior citizen in need with the right service, or working with service providers and healthcare professionals when the federal government is cutting away the safety net for too many of our neighbors, it has truly been my privilege to be a public servant.”

However, Haschak continued, “I have decided not to run for re-election. While this was not an easy decision because I love doing the work … I cannot commit to another four-year-term.”

Haschak, who is currently chairman of the board, was first elected as supervisor in 2018 along with Fifth District Supervisor Ted Williams. The Third District he represents includes the inland areas of Willits, Laytonville and Covelo, and he said he plans to serve until the end of his current term in January of 2027.

“Serving on the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors has been a great honor,” Haschak said at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting, summing up his decision to not seek re-election by quoting Henry David Thoreau, who “when he was asked why he left the woods, he replied, ‘Perhaps it seemed to me that I had several more lives to live.’”

Reached Wednesday morning for comment, Haschak said his decision not to run again was “partly personal,” but that also “eight years is a long time to serve, and it was time for me to step down.”

When asked what he still hoped to accomplish in the coming year, Haschak said “the (county) budget needs a lot of work still, so I am looking forward to that,” noting that despite the opposing opinions expressed by many regarding every topic the board tackles, he felt that serving as supervisor was still “fulfilling and important work.”

Also during this week’s board meeting, Haschak summed up the supervisors’ work in 2025 as addressing “some difficult situations, some problems were resolved while others are still pending, and certainly the budget issues will continue to be with us: Roads will continue to need more money than we have, and the safety net issues will become more problematic for us, and the residents of Mendocino County.

“I feel that we as a board are working on these problems and giving our best efforts to resolve them,” he continued, noting that he appreciated that “each of us, along with staff, is giving our best effort. This year we started the two-day board workshop, which helped set the tone for more efficient and effective meetings this year. I appreciate my colleagues asking questions of staff before the meetings so that staff are prepared to answer such questions during the meetings, and I look forward to the January workshop, which gives us more time to work on the more pressing problems that we face.”

He also acknowledged his fellow board members for “putting more effort into their reports this year; I think that has been very effective, and we’re communicating more with the public about what each and every one of us is doing. That’s been a goal of mine, and I appreciate everyone putting in their best effort in that regard.”

(Ukiah Daily Journal)

LOCAL EVENTS (this weekend)

STATE AUDIT OF MENDOCINO COUNTY FINDS STRAINED FINANCES AND FRAYING SYSTEMS

Auditors found District Attorney's steakhouse dinner to be a prohibited gift of public funds

by Elise Cox

For years, Mendocino County’s financial troubles surfaced in fragments: late reports, concerns about property tax collection expressed at public meetings, a costly and ongoing court battle over asset forfeiture funding, and a 2024 primary election marred by ballot errors. This week, a sweeping state audit brought all those fragments together into a single, unsettling picture.

In a 97-page report released Thursday morning, the California State Auditor concluded that Mendocino County’s financial condition is “gradually declining” and that key administrative systems — from accounting and procurement to elections oversight — are vulnerable to waste, error and abuse. Without corrective action, the report warned, those weaknesses are likely to persist.

The audit was ordered by the Legislature and the governor after a convergence of red flags: delayed financial statements, public confusion among county supervisors about the county’s overall fiscal health, ballot mistakes during the 2024 presidential primary, and a criminal indictment — later dismissed — of the elected auditor-controller–treasurer-tax collector.

At the center of the report is a long-term imbalance. From fiscal year 2019–20 through 2023–24, county expenditures rose more than 30 percent while tax revenues stagnated. During that same period, the county’s general fund reserve fell slightly below the minimum level recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association — a threshold meant to cushion governments against emergencies and economic shocks.

Property taxes, one of the county’s largest revenue sources, played a significant role. Auditors found that problems with Mendocino’s property tax system contributed to delayed assessments and growing unpaid balances. As of the audit period, the county had $30.6 million in unpaid property taxes, interest, penalties and fees — more than half of it tied to the three most recent tax years.

The county’s tax collection rate has also slipped. While Mendocino once collected nearly 98 percent of property taxes within the year they were billed, that figure dropped to just over 94 percent by 2023–24. Auditors said the trend points to increasing delays, even as county officials attributed the figures to backlogged bills, staffing shortages and disruptions caused by software upgrades.

Financial reporting delays compounded the problem. The Auditor-Controller–Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, responsible for producing the county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, missed recommended deadlines in multiple recent years. Those delays, auditors said, limit the ability of supervisors — and the public — to understand the county’s true financial position in real time.

The report also flagged weaknesses in procurement and contracting practices. Nearly half of the 30 expenditures reviewed lacked sufficient documentation or justification, according to auditors.

“We noted that county departments did not consistently obtain required approvals for purchases, such as purchases from online retailers, or document the reasons for purchases, such as for a television, making it unclear if they were made for justifiable reasons,” the report stated.

Some expenditures violated constitutional prohibitions on gifts of public funds, including payments connected to religiously affiliated organizations. Others reflected weak oversight, such as poorly justified sole-source contracts and agreements split across fiscal years to avoid approval thresholds.

The state auditor singled out a $3,600 end-of-year staff gathering at a steakhouse hosted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office as an example of a prohibited “gift of public funds.” The dinner was paid for using asset forfeiture funds.

“The office paid based on the number of individuals in attendance, and its records indicate — and the District Attorney’s Office acknowledges — that attendees included both its office’s staff and their guests,” the report noted. The District Attorney’s Office shared its perspective that including spouses and significant others at the event fostered a more inclusive and positive work environment. It also stated that the county’s chief executive officer had preapproved the expenditure, although auditors said they saw no independent evidence of that approval.

The auditors warned that current practices leave the county exposed to waste, fraud and abuse, even in the absence of proven misconduct.

Election administration was another area of concern. While the county’s Elections Office was not responsible for a vendor error that sent incorrect ballots to most voters in the 2024 primary, auditors found that the office itself assigned some voters to the wrong precincts — leading to a second round of incorrect ballots. More troubling, the report said, was that those assignment errors had not been fully corrected by the time of the audit, raising the risk of repeat mistakes.

Mendocino County officials offered varied responses to the report. The Board of Supervisors and the county’s chief executive officer generally agreed with the findings, while responses from independently elected officials were more mixed.

County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolomie said her office is working with the county’s Information Technology Division and evaluating tools used by other counties to create an “aging” or “workflow” report by March 2026. The tool would help staff sort properties by change-of-ownership dates or permit issuance dates, improving workload management and identifying properties at risk of lost property tax revenue.

Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie said the Elections Office agreed that a contract with its ballot printer would be beneficial. A contract with a ballot-printing vendor is currently being processed and is expected to include performance standards and remedies for errors.

Auditor-Controller–Treasurer-Tax Collector Chamise Cubbison said she largely agreed with the draft report sections provided to her and accepted the recommendations directed to her office. Those include continuing efforts to hold regular default tax property auctions by October 2026; revising timelines for completing policies and procedures related to key responsibilities such as bank reconciliations and journal entries by March 2026; and working with the CEO’s office to make greater use of the county’s accounting system by September 2026, including increased automation.

District Attorney David Eyster disagreed with the auditor’s conclusions about his office’s operations and submitted a lengthy response defending its use of asset forfeiture funds.

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall agreed with the report’s conclusions and said his office removed donations from its list of allowable asset forfeiture expenditures in mid-2024 in response to changes in U.S. Department of Justice guidelines. Auditors, however, noted that the Sheriff’s Office made a donation using asset forfeiture funds in November 2024.

The California State Auditor’s Office said it expects to receive updates on specific recommendations as part of its formal follow-up process.

(mendolocal.news)

UKIAH VINEYARD GOES 100% SOLAR WITH FLOATING PV SYSTEM

by Kelly Pickerel

Nelson Family Vineyards in Mendocino County, California, is powering 100% of its operations with renewable energy following the installation of a floating solar system on an irrigation pond. The innovative project enables the 74-year-old, 1,800-acre family-run farm to operate entirely on clean energy without taking any agricultural land out of production.

Together with an existing solar system on the roof of the winery, the floating photovoltaic (FPV) system is expected to generate around 200,000 kWh of electricity annually — enough to power the winery, agricultural pumps, tasting room, shop and 12 on-site homes. This is projected to save Nelson Family Vineyards an estimated $90,000 annually, significantly reducing operating costs while also supporting its commitment to sustainable operation.

“With the cost of grid electricity rising so sharply, becoming energy independent will have a major and immediate impact on our operation. This investment will save us a tremendous amount of money year after year,” says Tyler Nelson, the owner of Nelson Family Vineyards. “Best of all, because the system floats on a pond, it does not take a single acre of land out of production. That means our full 1,800 acres can be used solely for what matters most — agriculture and supporting wildlife habitat.”

The FPV installation will also serve as a key field site for a study on the ecological impacts of FPV technology. Scientists from the UC Davis Wild Energy Center will use the system to examine how FPV systems influence water quality, aquatic species, microclimates and biodiversity in an agricultural setting.

A major focus of the study will be to determine whether shading from the floating solar panels can help control invasive zooplankton (water fleas) and aquatic weeds that frequently clog the vineyard’s high-efficiency drip irrigation filters — an issue that requires hourly maintenance during peak season. By limiting sunlight, the panels are expected to slow the growth of the water fleas and aquatic weeds, reducing both labor-intensive maintenance and chemical use.

The floating solar system was designed and installed by Noria Energy, a local contractor and an affiliate company of Sunrock Distributed Generation.

“It’s been a privilege working with the Nelson Family and UC Davis to help the winery save money, achieve energy self-sufficiency, and conserve natural resources,” says Noria Energy’s President, Ron Stimmel. “This project demonstrates how FPV technology can turn underutilized water surfaces into reliable, highly productive power sources, enabling growers to improve both the sustainability and efficiency of their operations while keeping farmland fully productive.”

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)

OLD SCHOOLHOUSE PHOTO HAS A STORY

by Katy Tahja

The lovely image of the old Gaskill School made me think that readers might want to know more about this survivor, empty now more than 75 years.

The school, in an area then called Hermitage, was named for early settler Silas Gaskill.

It was the eastern most school district in that part of the county organized in 1860. The first Gaskell school was on a flat place on a south slope of a hill west of Hwy. 128 about one mile north of the existing school according to Alva Ingram. In 1866 there were 45 kids. When it was moved or rebuilt at this current location was not noted. (What was noted was that Silas Gaskill shot and killed a stranger in 1869, was arrested, posted bail, then fled the county).

In 1899 one and a half acres were obtained at this current site located halfway between Hermitage and Haehl Hill. In 1903 there were 25 kids (all White) and the teacher earned $60 a month The teacher in 1915, Laurence Hazel McCready Pittman and in an oral history interview she said that with a note from home the kids could swim in the creek before lunch. Parents were farmers and sheep ranchers. Fall session was over in November as it was too mountainous and they had a long winter vacation and started again in the spring. Student population varied, in 1931 there were only 9 students.

By the 1940s, parents wanted their kids in a school with grades and joined the AV School District. But the Gaskell School faced another problem.

The state of California passed a law ins 1947 that said all schools must have flush toilets and there was not enough land to put a septic system in so the school closed and the kids were bussed. The school was offered as a museum by the Glenn Johnson family if it could be moved to what is now the AV Veterans Hall grounds, but Caltrans said it was too wide to move on the highway and it was too costly to dismantle and reassemble so the idea was dropped.

Stories and facts like those above can be found in the five volumes of “What Became of the Little Red Schoolhouse?” produced 35 years ago by the Mendocino County Historical Society and the Mendocino Coast Genealogical Society. Local museums and libraries have reference copies to browse.

CATCH OF THE DAY, Thursday, December 18, 2025

ROBERT BELL, 42, Laytonville. Under influence, controlled substance, probation revocation.

KENNETH BERRY, 40, Cloverdale/Ukiah. Stolen vehicle, felon-addict with firearm, ammo possession by prohibited person, controlled substance, paraphernalia, loaded firearm.

STEPHEN BREVIK, 66, Petaluma/Willits. DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.15%.

JOSEPH BUCKINGHAM, 45, Ukiah. Unspecified offense.

MATTHEW FAUST, 51, Ukiah. Disorderly conduct-alcohol. (Frequent flyer.)

CASANDRA GUERRA, 34, Ukiah. Probation revocation.

BRENDA MASSEY, 57, Ukiah. Disorderly conduct-alcohol, paraphernalia, failure to appear.

EVAN MURDEN, 33, Willits. Grand theft, failure to appear, probation revocation.

ROGER ROTH, 54, Willits. Failure to appear, probation revocation.

ESMERALDA'S PHONY CLOVERDALE WATER STUDY

Editor:

How could the Cloverdale City Council vote to accept Esmeralda Land Co.’s hired consultant’s water study, knowing that it was based on environmental studies completed in 2004 and revised in 2018? Both studies were completed before the recent Potter Valley River Project “two-basin solution.” This decision will establish limits on diversions to the Russian River, affecting Cloverdale’s water supply, especially in drought years. Recent developments in Cloverdale — Baumgardner Ranch and others — did not exist when those studies were done. Cloverdale needs to require a more recent environmental study, using a consultant of their choosing, paid for by Esmeralda.

Lynn Caruso

Cloverdale

HOW TO DE-ICE PEACEFULLY

Blow our whistles 3 times. Do our Monty Python Silly Walk. Spray the air with lively fragrances. Hand out It’s-Its for everyone to eat. Give each other frequent warm hugs.

Sincerely and respectfully submitted,

— Jim Luther (Proud Descendant of Proud Immigrants)

ESTHER MOBLEY: What I'm Reading

A soon-to-take-effect state law will allow vineyards to host tastings even if they don’t have a full winery permit, but it wasn’t clear how Napa County would allow its implementation — until Tuesday. The board of supervisors approved a plan that sets parameters for how these vineyards can conduct their tastings, including limits on visitor counts, Edward Booth reports in the Press Democrat.

Canada isn’t buying any more American alcohol products, in retaliation for President Trump’s tariffs, but many stores have a stockpile of bottles that they pulled from the shelves earlier this year. Some of those retailers are now selling them off, Michael Levenson writes in the New York Times, driving a rush of bourbon enthusiasts to get their hands on the last American liquor that will be available in Canada for the foreseeable future.

P.S. Tickets for the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition’s public tasting are now on sale! Join us on March 7 at Fort Mason Center for a mega-walkaround tasting. New this year: Jess Lander and I will each lead an intimate, 45-minute tasting for small groups (a separate ticket will be required for those). There’s a Chronicle subscriber-exclusive discount on General Admission tickets that ends today!

Running or Standing Still (2007) by Marius Van Dokkum

December Dawn by Annie Soudain

“I WISHED I was on the same bus as her. A pain stabbed my heart as it did everytime I saw a girl I loved who was going the opposite direction in this too-big world of ours.”

— Jack Kerouac, ‘On the Road’

LEAD STORIES, FRIDAY'S NYT

What We Know About the Shootings at Brown and M.I.T.

Trump Moves to End Gender-Related Care for Minors, Threatening Hospitals That Offer It

Trump Signs Order to Ease Restrictions on Marijuana

Trump’s ‘Warrior Dividend’ for Troops Will Be Paid for by Pentagon Housing Funds

The D.N.C. Is Scrapping Its Report on What Went Wrong in 2024

Europe to Lend $105 Billion to Ukraine, Without Touching Russian Funds

Lemon-Shaped World Is the Most Stretched-Out Planet Ever Seen

ON-LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

Education has two purposes, to mature children’s brains to become members of society, and to socialize them into the culture of their society. A good example is today. The college educated person is having a tough time today with the advent of AI. College grads are having a tough time finding jobs that are high paying. Wages are growing for blue collar jobs as industry is looking to hire more and more. Engineering jobs will increase but be integrated into AI design. So is education helping out? Looking at the idiots on college campuses, I doubt it. My grandson is dumping his non-productive marketing degree in favor of becoming a fire fighter.

IMO, a great move and I will support him.

SUSPECT IN BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING FOUND DEAD IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

The man, a 48-year-old former Brown student, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage unit, officials said. They believe he was also connected to the killing of an M.I.T. professor this week.

by Glenn Thrush, Chelsea Rose Marcilus, Maria Cramer & Alan Binder

Col. Oscar Perez, the chief of police in Providence, R.I., identified the suspect as Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Brown student and Portuguese national, whose last known address was in Miami.

The body of a man suspected in the killing of two students at Brown University and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was found in a storage unit in New Hampshire on Thursday night, law enforcement officials said.

The authorities had swarmed the storage facility, in Salem, N.H., earlier in the evening in pursuit of a man wanted in connection of with the two deadly attacks, which had stunned New England and set off days of frustrated searching.

Peter F. Neronha, the Rhode Island attorney general, said it remains unclear if the suspect spoke in the classroom. “Some witnesses said he said nothing. There are some that say he made a barking noise.”

Officials said the suspect’s motive remains unclear, even as details come to light. “I think there’s a lot of unknowns with respect to motive,” said attorney general Peter Neronha.

Special Agent Docks, with the F.B.I., said that it is believed that the suspect attended the same university in Lisbon as the slain M.I.T. professor.

Colonel Perez, the police chief in Providence, R.I., said the suspect worked alone and that the killings were not antisemitic in nature.

Peter F. Neronha, Rhode Island’s attorney general, said a man who appeared to have crossed paths with the suspect approached the police with information and “blew this case right open.” He said, “That person led us to the car, which led us to the name,” as well as other photographs of the suspect.

The authorities said they traced the suspect to a rental car location in Massachusetts, and then to a storage facility in New Hampshire, where he was found dead along with a satchel seen on video footage and two firearms. “We got ’em,” said Ted Docks, the special agent in charge of the F.B.I. office in Boston.

Discussion (1967) by Thomas Hart Benton

TOBY BUCKET WRITES:

They weren’t time travelers but saw what was coming clearly enough. They called Trump’s movement fascist from the very start, and often predicted specific milestones of our democratic decline well in advance. They were convinced they were right—and often beside themselves with worry. Accordingly, they did everything they could to get others to listen.

But not enough people did, and many attacked them—even as events proved them right, again and again. As late as February 2025, respected legal commentator Noah Feldman was casually asserting our constitutional system was “working fine” and Jon Stewart was scolding people who used the word “fascist,” claiming all they had done “over the last ten years is cry wolf.”

…The first thing to say about fascism’s Cassandras is they’re usually women. Not all women are Cassandras (most aren’t), but most Cassandras are women. My sense is that Black Americans, of either gender, are likelier than whites to be Cassandras, and trans and nonbinary people are heavily overrepresented within the group.

Cassandras live across America; from coast to coast, in urban, suburban, and rural areas, in red, blue, and purple states. The assumption that Trump Derangement Syndrome, to use the right’s mocking phrase, is a malady peculiar to big, blue coastal cities could not be further from the truth. I met Cassandras from Brooklyn, but I also talked with many in smaller towns and cities across the South. A very, very common trait—even for big blue city Cassandras—is having lived in a heavily Republican, deeply conservative area for a long period of time….

All the Cassandras, in their own way, would lay out these elements—he says it, he means it, the base will back it. They didn’t condescend at all, but clearly felt they were reviewing fairly obvious facts about the world.

And looking back, it was all obvious. The mythical Cassandra hardly needed divine gifts to sense that the enemy army vanishing and leaving behind a giant horse statue was—to paraphrase the ancient Greek sources—“a bit sus.” Her modern counterparts were not uncovering some carefully concealed secret, but simply using their eyes, ears, and basic reasoning.

So why did so many fight them so hard?

Americans associate, often subconsciously, our two main political tribes with gender stereotypes. Conservatism is presented and understood as male, liberalism as female. Republicans are the “Daddy Party,” Democrats the “Mommy Party.” This affects how we hear the claims made by either side, and how seriously we take them….

Anti-alarmists invariably conflate talking in a calm tone with being rational. Any expression of fear or anger from Cassandras is proof they’re not to be taken seriously.

