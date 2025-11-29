Big Ribbon Cutting For Anderson Valley’s New Major Sports Amenity

(Former AV superintendent Louise Simson got it done!)

Former AV Unified Superintendent and Principal of Anderson Valley High School Louise Simson held the ceremonial scissors as she cut the ribbon stretched across the new track at Anderson Valley High School. She threw back her head and laughed joyfully.

It has been a long and winding road since she first visualized what the track and field area could become. With profound persistence she headed up our little community with grant writer Chris Vetrano by her side.

Together they managed to win a $4.7 million grant. “CalTrans Clean California” is a multi-year $27 million dollar program dedicated to funding the most worthy projects submitting grant applications. In a conversation I had with grant writer Vetrano before the ribbon cutting, she told me that she initially advised Louise that in her professional opinion Anderson Valley had very little chance of winning. Despite this Louise kept the faith and they wrote the grant with the assistance of the Anderson Valley School District staff. They beat long odds and the grant was won!

Simson & Vetrano

In further discussion with Chris I learned that grant judging is based on the awarding of a series of points. Each section of the submitted grant needs to have almost perfect point scores. Because of the demographic profile of the Anderson Valley community each skillfully written section apparently hit the nail on the head for the grant judges. The track and field will function not only in their primary role as athletic field but also as a multi-use community gathering place. This will be a location where the entire community, not just students, can engage in activities supporting good health.

Because this is a CalTrans grant it was helpful that the High School is located so close to local roads including State Highway 128. Among many other benefits this project has improved the environment of Cal Trans highways. The demographics of the student body was another winning aspect as Anderson Valley is considered a high poverty area. All these things taken together quite literally “leveled the playing field.”

The entire student body population of Anderson Valley turned out for this big ribbon-cutting day including the elementary school, Jr. high and high school. The behavior of all the students throughout the series of speeches and thanks-yous was exemplary. The group was polite, enthusiastic and attentive. The planned “Ceremonial Laps” that concluded the program were accomplished in an orderly yet wildly enthusiastic way. The shoe-gripping surface of the new track gave running a whole new feel to their feet enabling every runner to hit a new personal best.

To say this was a proud day is to understate the feeling of the crowd. The field and track looked as handsome as they ever will - crisp, freshly painted and green, green, green. As each speaker stepped up to the podium the backdrop was the fine new field adding punch to each message.

Vetrano & Baliett

First up was Superintendent Kristin Larson Balliet who thanked numerous people including special thanks to Louise Simson, Chris Vetrano, Congressman Huffman, Jenny Callaway, Jezreela Anderson, Preston Allen, Manny Machado, Pete Crudo, Rege Construction and crew, Don Alameida, Sally-Anne Jindra, Kim Campbell, AVUSD Board Members, AVUSD Staff and the Anderson Valley community.

Kristin introduced AVHS principal Heath McNerney who reflected on the strength of this exceptional this community that is so good at giving back. He also pledged to cherish this gift by taking care to keep it beautiful and using it to meet and celebrate.

Next up was CalTrans representative Brandon Larson who commented that among all the grants awarded this is absolutely the first sports field and that that was “very cool.” Congressman Huffman’s representative, Jezreela Anderson, presented a Congressional certificate of special recognition for this “state of the art athletic field”.

Jennifer Salono

Four student speakers followed.

Student Body President Jennifer Solano who reminded us that this field will impact this generation and many more to come. She appreciated the faith that we were “worth investing in” a sentiment that was vocally seconded by the AVHS cheer squad.

Ananda Mayne and Aster Arbanovella, two AVHS athletes described the new track and field as a game changer replacing the disintegrating field of yesterday. The old days of running despite hazards and imprecise measurements is over. Nicholas Espinoza encouraged us all to “Get active and have fun in a place where records are broken and friends made.” Athletic Director Joel Casillas who is in his first year of teaching and directing athletics saluted our powerhouse soccer team, his energetic staff and everyone in the community who supports the athletic programs.

Superintendent Balliet stepped back up to the mike to introduce the cheer team doing a wild routine to the tune “Rock Your Body.” Finally it was time to let the combined student body take their first spin on the new track. Feelings ran high — there was no lack of go power as the “Small school- Loud roar” Panthers took off. One row after another on the freshly painted track lanes- ready-set- 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 GO!

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

It was great to come back and visit you last Friday. I had my family, including my son and some of my siblings, in tow because that new track was truly a miracle. I know it is not cool in public education to say you prayed on something to happen, but that is indeed true describing what I did on that field every morning to make a dream come true.

What I want to acknowledge today is the absolute amazing drive and care of Kristen Balliet Larson to make sure that track became a reality. When I left, the track was in for DSA approval, and I felt sure all was well. I don't know what mojo the heavens above had in mind, but she truly dug in DEEP and did not take no for an answer in order to make that project happen. She is a class act and I will be forever grateful for her resolve and drive to make the impossible come true.

There are many people to thank and I am sure I will screw up and leave someone off, but let's just try with Architect Don Alamedia, the co-grant writer Chris Vetrano, the AVUSD Board and District Office Staff, and Congressman Jared Huffman and staff, and most of all Caltrans who believed that no rural community should be left behind.

Education in this world has become defined by your zip code and that's not okay. All kids deserve a shot. Hats of Superintendent Larson. You did an amazing thing.

Just remember: Nothing is impossible. Dream the dream and work the dream and it will come true.

Take care,

Louise Simson, Superintendent