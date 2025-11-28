Announcements 11/28/2025

COAST LIGHTHOUSE TOUR

The next Historical Society of Mendocino County History presentation will be on Sunday, December 7 from 1pm to 3pm. The day will begin at the Caspar Community Center, where we will explore Mendocino County's lighthouses. Mark Hancock, Executive Director of the Point Arena Lighthouse, will discuss the history, technology, and people who have kept the Point Arena Lighthouse operating since it lit in 1870. From the first brick and mortar tower, to a temporary one erected after the 1906 earthquake, to the current 115-foot-tall structure, the lighthouse has lit the way for mariners for 155 years.

His presentation will feature historical documents and photographs, along with images he has taken in his ten years at the Point Arena Lighthouse.

After Mark's presentation, the talk will continue at the Point Cabrillo Light Station— a short drive from the Caspar Community Center. There, we will learn more about that site.

This event will be accompanied by a light lunch for $20 per person. Reservations are required for lunch. The Caspar Community Center is located at 15051 Caspar Road, Caspar California, just off Highway 1 south of Fort Bragg. To reserve please call the Historical Society of Mendocino County at 707-462-6969 or email us at [email protected].

— Tim Buckner, Executive Director, Historical Society of Mendocino County

AV GRANGE/FOODSHED HOLIDAY DINNER

It’s time again for the annual Holiday Dinner celebration of our community!

AV Foodshed and AV Grange are teaming up again for the annual Community Holiday Dinner. This year it's on Sunday December 7th, starting at 5pm.

So, come have a delicious FREE dinner at the AV Grange, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy along with coffee, tea, water and we hope apple juice provided by AV Foodshed and AV Grange and all the extras provided by everyone else, we're talking a monster potluck here with you bringing desserts,salads,drinks,vegetarian options etc., and we ask that you bring your own utensils, (there will be a wash station). Make a list of ingredients so people will know whats in your offering.

We aim to have live music to eat by and a kids zone as well. Don't forget the LOOOONG line where you get to hang out with friends and neighbors, (there will be a bit of finger food served as we wait),

As always there is much need for volunteers to cook turkeys, smash those potatoes and make stuffing before the event, AND folks to pitch in, working the kitchen, serve, set up, decorate, clean up and on and on. It's a great way to meet and greet both new and old members of our community.

If you have any questions you can call Rainbow at (707) 472-9189 or (707) 895-3807

All are welcome, put the date on your calendar. See you all soon.

AV UNITY CLUB HOLIDAY BAZAAR

by Miriam Martinez

The time is near

We bring good cheer

Santa's coming here

Join the Unity Club at the Fairgrounds Apple Hall to celebrate the Holidays and to welcome Santa to our Holiday Bazzar on Saturday December 6th. The Bazaar is open from 10 to 4. Admission is FREE. Santa will be in the building from 11 to 1 for photos with all the girls and boys. Donations of $1 or more are welcome.

You will smell the good food when you enter the Hall. Baked goods, preserves, and candies will be waiting for you at the first booth. The Snack Shack has tamales and pozole for a hearty snack, along with beverages. Support the AV Panther Senior Class while nourishing your body.

The Parent Teacher Alliance will sponsor the Craft Corner adjacent to the Bazaar in the Dining Room. Children can create ornaments and other Holiday crafts for the family.

Grandma's Attic will feature ornaments and decor from bygone days. Useful household items, puzzles, and hand-crafted items will be up for adoption at reasonable prices.

Many fine artists and craft persons have worked for months to create beautiful gifts for your loved ones. The Bazaar is a community event and we are so happy to have our local artisans showcased for everyone to enjoy.

Young or older, everyone loves a good book. My great-grandkids get so excited when I give them a book and we sit down to read it together. The Lending Library has a great selection of previously read books for sale at just $1 for hardbound and 2 for $1 paperbacks. Extended Saturday hours for the Library, in the Home Arts Building, will be from 10 to 4 during the Bazaar.

The Grand Raffle will be of a beautiful evergreen Wreath made by AV High School students of the Agriculture Institute. It will be decorated with money totalling $50. Raffle tickets are $1, or 6 for $5. That's an $85 value for such a small investment. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning.

Local merchants and artists have donated goods and services to our Silent Auction. Stroll around the Auction booth and place a bid on a gift for yourself or a loved one.

Saturday December 6th from 10 to 4 in the Apple Hall: the AV Unity Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar. Santa will be there from 11 to 1. We hope you can be there too.

All proceeds go to Scholarships and Community projects here in Anderson Valley.

UNITY CLUB NEWS: Holiday Bazaar preparations

Enjoy a refreshing break from Holiday Dinners. Spend your preparation time baking, some for the family and some for the Bazaar. If you make three dozen cookies, set aside half for the Holiday Bazaar. When I bake cinnamon rolls, it takes all day and three sticks of butter. I'll be freezing some of them for my family and donating the rest to Unity Club. If you have forgotten what treats you agreed to make, text or call Elizabeth W.

Join us for the December 4th Unity Club meeting at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. Bring your creations to be packaged, labeled and priced. We'll slap a bow or some ribbon on them and take them to the Baked Goods Booth. If you already have your blister packaging, make labels for the goodies. Include possible allergens; like peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, or wheat. If it's Gluten-Free say so. Thank you.

We need to account for our financial and physical donations to the Community. I keep a diary at school that lists my in-class hours and donations of pencils, rulers and erasers, etc. If you gave items to the Wildflower Show's Silent Auction, gave books to the Library, worked the Bridge Gate or Flower Hall at the Fair, or brought food or supplies to one of the schools. Jot down the hours and "in kind" donations. Give your notes to Janet L. by email, text or in person.

Rather than repeat previous emails, I'll just make a "Things to Remember" bullet points list.

Baked goods, preserves, candy for packaging at the Dec. 4th meeting

Canned goods or dry goods 2# bags for the Food Bank

Toys for Toy Drive - unwrapped

Granny's Attic items

New Gifts for the Silent Auction

Small toys for Elementary School students' rewards

Your Volunteer hours and in kind donations

I wouldn't miss this meeting for the World or my sixth period class. It's so much fun getting everything ready for the Annual Holiday Bazaar. Happy Baking!

If you aren't a baker, just make a donation. Last year my power went out on the 8th of December. Whew! Made it just in time.

See you there

Miriam L Martinez