The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council Meeting November 12, 2025

Report from 1st District Supervisor Madeline Cline

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution with the intent to ban retail sales of nitrous oxide (whip it), a substance that is often abused by adults and minors. The County Health Advisory Board will work to develop an ordinance. Supervisor Cline is also involved with a state group working on a ban.

The County’s stance on the fate of the Potter Valley Project was debated at the last two BOS meetings. Cline, working with 4th District Supervisor Bernie Norvell, put a resolution on the agenda for the October 21 meeting. Their resolution called for:

• Additional water storage in Potter Valley and Lake Mendocino to be constructed.



• Asked that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission respond to PG&E’s surrender application by holding PG&E accountable to the affected communities.



• Assistance from the state and federal governments.

Shortly before the meeting, and without prior notice, 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams added his own version of a resolution, which did not ask that FERC require PG&E to provide community assistance. Cline objected to this last-minute addition to the agenda. The supervisors agreed to vote on this at the November 7 meeting.

On November 7, the supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt Williams’ resolution, with Cline and Norvell dissenting. Cline questioned why Williams did not suggest amendments to the original resolution. “Our board shouldn’t be shying away from hard topics,” said Cline.

Coyote Dam was originally intended to be raised another 36 feet, but that was never completed. The Army Corps of Engineers, the Inland Power and Water Commission, and the Lytton Rancheria are partnering on a current study to possibly raise the dam.

FERC has opened the public comment period on PG&E’s surrender application. Click the link for instructions to submit comments to FERC. The PVP is docket number P-77. The Inland Power and Water Commission has scheduled a public workshop, November 24 from 1-4 pm at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center.

Side note not related to the MAC meeting: The Ukiah-based Like it or Not podcast hosted by Carter Lane and Drew Nichol, posted an interview with Janet Pauli, of the IWPC, ERPA, and Potter Valley Irrigation District, and Sean White, Director of Water Resources for the City of Ukiah. They discussed the history of the PVP and plans for the New Eel Russian Facility (NERF) to continue diverting water from the Eel River into the Russian River after PG&E exits. Here is a link: Like it Or Note Episode 209 - Janet Pauli and Sean White.

Report from Sheriff Matt Kendall

Sheriff Kendall said Prop. 36, which “was passed to make crime illegal again,” is helping addicts get into treatment. When appearing before a judge, their options are treatment or jail, and most choose treatment. Restorative justice coordinator Buffy Bourassa is working on Prop. 36 matters, helping inmates enroll in college while incarcerated. 60% of inmates are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

There is a new fentanyl sniffing dog working at the jail. Kendall said, “there was a continuous flushing of toilets,” where the inmates quickly got rid of illegal substances when the dog was brought in.

There are still openings for patrol and corrections deputies. The Ukiah Police Department is offering a 15% raise to police officers, causing a “hiring spree,” said Kendall. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department will have a hard time competing with that.

There have been increased incidents of violence, most on cannabis farms, and so far none in Redwood Valley. There have been only 2 homicides in Mendocino County this year, both connected to illegal grows. Human trafficking at illegal grow sites is being investigated. A homicide case is coming to court in Fort Bragg, where a seller of fentanyl is being prosecuted for murder.

When asked about the status of the case resulting from the raid last summer at 501 Laughlin, Kendall said he could not comment, as it is a federal case not under his jurisdiction, although the county did receive asset forfeitures from this bust.

Guest Speaker Jared Schwass, Cannabis Attorney

Schwass addressed the 10,000 square foot cannabis grow limit in Mendocino County. The 10,000 square feet applies to the plant canopy, not the total area where the grow takes place. The rows between the plants and between the fences are not part of the 10,000 square feet. This can make the cannabis grow appear larger to neighbors. “Canopy is the size of the plants actually grown, not the cultivation square feet,” said Schwass.

The canopy size is determined by state regulations for the type of license. Statewide, there is no cap on 10,000 square feet per parcel. The Mendocino County ordinance was “streamlined,” according to Schwass, and “re-interpreted,” according to opponents. Schwass said, “There is no 10,000 square foot cap in the county. It's 10,000 square feet per license, not per parcel. You can stack 2 licenses per parcel.”

Supervisor Cline added that the Board of Supervisors “chose not to return the cannabis ordinance to its original reading.”

Setbacks from the road and neighbors can vary from 50 feet to 100 feet, depending on the license. Licensees may apply for an administrative permit to reduce setbacks. The MAC Cannabis Subcommittee is opposed to this because they say the administrative permit is too easy to obtain and that neighbors are not properly notified.

Cannabis licensees are subject to very high taxes and cannot deduct business expenses from their taxes, because cannabis is federally illegal. This puts an additional tax burden on cannabis licensees. According to Schwass, many cannabis growers who attempted to go legal have lost their life savings because of the compliance costs in addition to taxes. Humboldt County recently repealed county cannabis cultivation taxes.

Cannabis is not considered an agricultural product because it's federally illegal and is considered a controlled substance. Agricultural products (such as tomatoes) have no canopy limits. Cannabis Subcommittee member Chris Boyd said she feels that the canopy language is “a loophole,” and further that “the public has a difficult time because it's a powerful industry with lobbyists,” changing the nature of neighborhoods.” Schwass said that there has been “negative stigma to people who operate in the cannabis industry. They were outlaws for years,” and that may be why they tend to be non-communicative with their neighbors.

Schwass said there is no “big cannabis” in this area, and “if you want to see big cannabis check out Glasshouse Farms in Santa Barbara.” There are also big companies in Salinas and the desert counties. The publicly traded cannabis companies are all failing, many in receivership. The hemp and alcohol industries are fighting the cannabis industry. Mendocino County can't compete with the big growers. The growers here do not have political clout, but they have formed associations with a unified voice, and “that can be perceived as money spent,” said Schwass. Many of them are older people from the 1960s and 1970s who have been politically active their whole lives.

There are 12 cannabis microbusiness licenses in Redwood Valley, which are licensed by the Planning Commission. Contact the county Cannabis Department at (707) 234-6680 to obtain information about the type of products produced by the microbusinesses.

The California Department of Cannabis Control holds meetings that are open to the public. Click on the link for more information.

Mendocino Council of Governments Transportation Issues

Gizmo Henderson attended the most recent MCOG meeting where he was given a bus tour of downtown streetscapes, bus stops, and new routes. The Calpella interchange at Highways 101 and 20 is being remodeled.

Supervisor Cline said that the planned Redemeyer Road extension will offer “an alternative route for evacuations,” and will tie into Lake Mendocino Drive. Construction is expected to take three to four years. An Amazon distribution facility and a U-Haul storage business are under construction on North State St., across from Mendo Mill. The Highway 20 bridge over the Russian River will be named after the late Charlie Barra, legendary grape grower in Redwood Valley.

Redwood Valley Recreation Center

The committee formed to create the RVRC at the Redwood Valley School campus has been working hard to meet the November 21 deadline to submit an offer to lease the property from the Ukiah Unified School District. Dr. Marvin Trotter, Sandra Berman, and Marybeth Kelly are leading the effort.

Redwood Valley Community Action Plan

The CAP Subcommittee met with Julia Krog and Russell Ford at the county Planning and Building department. The CAP will go to the Planning Commission by the end of the year, then to the Board of Supervisors for approval. Supervisor Cline was helpful in pushing this process along.

Moratorium on New Gas Stations

MAC Member Boyd sent the draft resolution, based on Sonoma County’s version, to the Willits Environmental Center. She will send it to other MACs in the county to see if they want to add their voices to the call for a five-year moratorium on new gas stations. Chair Dolly Riley sent the draft resolution to the BOS, and has received no comments so far.

Drivers Needed for Plowshares Redwood Valley Route.

MAC Member Patricia Ris-Yarborough announced that Meals on Wheels is looking for another delivery driver, for this “very rewarding and important” mission. The driver needs to be available on Monday mornings, or possibly every other Monday as a relief driver. Training is provided. The drivers meet at Plowshares in Ukiah at 10:50 am, where they pick up the meals. Then they distribute the meals along their route, and return to Plowshares for final check in.

Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center in Need of Winter Clothing

MAC Member Sonya Pio announced that the Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center, 1045 S. State, Ukiah, (707) 234-3270, is in need of men’s winter clothing. Toiletries, personal hygiene products, camping gear, pop-top canned foods, and dog food are also needed.

Ris-Yarbrough announced that the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County in Redwood Valley gives away pet food to those who cannot afford it.

Dark Night Skies

Chair Riley reported that Humboldt County passed an ordinance limiting outdoor lighting at night and asked whether the MAC should suggest the same to the BOS. Dark night skies protect migrating birds and other wildlife.

Grange Update

The commercial kitchen has been permitted by the County and is available to rent.

Post MAC meeting report: The Grange Harvest Dance fundraiser, on Saturday, November 15, featuring the Fargo Brothers Band , was packed with people enjoying the food, dancing and good company.

MAC Officer Elections

The MAC will elect new officers in January. Supervisor Cline will work on officially reducing the size of council positions.

The MAC will take a holiday break and will not meet in December. The next meeting is scheduled for January 14, 2026 at 5:30.