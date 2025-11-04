From the Archive (11/6/1985): Crime Of The Week

Last Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. Joan Burroughs, school secretary, arrived at her Manchester Road home for lunch to discover her home had been burglarized. The robbers, believed to be two adult white males, apparently kicked a side entry door to the Burroughs’ home off its hinges some tome between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The burglars proceeded to loot the home of more than five thousand dollar’s worth of furnishings, including an antique silver, kitchenware, food, flashlights, an ice chest, and other miscellaneous goods. Mrs. Burroughs immediately called the Sheriff’s Office in Ukiah only to learn that Deputy Miller was out of town and Deputy Squires was at that moment in the Ukiah Courthouse testifying in another case. Deputy Squires immediately left Ukiah and race to Boonville. As he was en route, Mrs. Burroughs began to take inventory. After thirty minutes of looking through her home, she called Ukiah again, this time on the new 911 number, to learn of Deputy Squires was in fact on his way to her home. As she was hanging up the phone a man emerged from a bedroom wearing a woman’s stocking over his head. Mrs. Burroughs minutes before had checked the closet where the man had obviously been hiding. Somehow she had not detected the man’s presence. Mrs. Burroughs reports she exclaimed, “O my goodness, please leave.” The intruder held a small object in his left hand which Mrs. Burroughs assumed was a weapon of some sort. The man, his features radically distorted by the stocking mask, gripped the unknown object in his hand in a threatening manner. At Mrs. Burroughs’ exclamation, the creep bolted out of the house through the damaged door he had at fist entered to rob the home. The number of items taken suggest more than one man was involved in the robbery. At least on resident of the Manchester Road observed a battered, yellow either Datsun or Toyota pick-up parked adjacent to the Burroughs’ home at a wide spot where vehicles are seldom, of ever, stopped. The vehicle was observed at noon. There has also been a noticeable increase in traffic up and down the first five miles of the Manchester Road lately, consisting of local drug users and petty criminals. Since the local low lifers always snitch one another off, Deputy Squires and Miller are expected to wrap up the Burroughs’ burglary in a matter of days.

MENDOCINO PUNKS TO STAND TRIAL (Crime of the Week Update)

The yellow punks who beat the O’Flaherty brothers insensible at Dick’s Place, Mendocino, three month’s ago, have been arraigned on felony charges. One of them, Gary Hill, manager of Mendocino Mineral Water in Comptche, has been bound over to stand trial in Mendocino County Superior Court. Hill, Chris Givon and Art Worchester, who set upon the O’Flaherty brothers for no other reason than cowardice and sadism, beat the brothers into unconsciousness and then continued to beat and kick the downed pair as they lay helpless in the street. The attackers are notorious in the Mendocino area as bullies. They have threatened and intimidated high school students and other persons they perceive as being unable to defend themselves. One of the three heroes has allegedly threatened two witnesses not to testify to the brutal and unprovoked assault on the O’Flaherty brothers. The witnesses are undeterred. Givon, described as the leader of the gutless thugs, appears in Big River Justice Court on the 18th of November. The informal gang of bullies is fond of calling themselves the “Comptche mafia” and the class of ’79”, an apparent reference to the year they graduated from Mendocino High School. It is fervently hoped by Coast residents “No Class of ’79” gets the state prison time which they richly deserve.