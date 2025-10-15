Announcements 10/15/2025

CLIFFORD GEORGE CHRISTEN

Clifford George Christen passed away at the age of 98 on September 20, 2025, at his ranch in Yorkville, California, where he enjoyed his retirement years with family and friends. He lived a good life, had strong faith, and was known throughout his community as a kind and helpful neighbor who was always willing to lend a hand and make new friends.

Cliff was born on August 1, 1927, in Alton, California to George and Mary (Renner) Christen, the second of seven children. He attended schools in Ferndale and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1945. He had already enlisted in the US Navy before he graduated and was still in training when World War II ended. He completed his commitment to the Navy and then went to Barber School in San Francisco before returning to Ferndale. In 1950, Cliff married the love of his life, Joyce Lowrey, and together they raised their four daughters in Eureka.

He was a partner in Eureka Barber Shop and Supply for many years before beginning a long career at Pacific Gas and Electric in Eureka, retiring in 1992. In retirement, he worked even harder on the family ranch in Yorkville with his wife, Joyce. Cliff was happiest working outdoors and preferably with good friends and family. He became a prolific gardener, enjoyed cutting firewood, raising sheep, and his many ranch chores.

While living in Eureka, he was a long-time officer and Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Cliff was a member of St. Bernard and Sacred Heart Churches in Eureka, and in later years, St Elizabeth Seton Church in Philo and St. Peter Church in Cloverdale. He enthusiastically supported all the churches, including many days over the years helping with fundraising activities to build a new church in Boonville, a youth camp in Humboldt County, and other church-related and community projects. He was a volunteer at the Anderson Valley Historical Museum and worked with the Kimmies of the Codgy Moshe Club for many years to restore old steam engines and the 1929 Mack truck that his father-in-law used for logging.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Lowrey Christen and his brothers Ray and Al Christen and his sister, Cecilia Bucher, as well as his sisters-in- law and brothers-in-law: Lillian and Toni Christen, Jack Reidy, Howard Murphy, Carl Bucher, and Howard Spiker. Cliff is survived by his daughters: Catherine Christen, Mary Christen-Crighton (David), Joan (Guy) Tortorici, and Laurie (Paul) Sheppard; his six grandchildren: Andrew Crighton, Ali (David) Sanderson, Ben (Hannah) Sheppard, Ted Tortorici, Jack (Melinda) Tortorici, and Grace Tortorici; and his six great grandchildren: Cooper and Carly Sanderson, Ellie and Adalynn Tortorici and Logan and Jay Sheppard. Cliff is also survived by three loving sisters: Eleanor Reidy, Carolyn Spiker and Aileen Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 3, 2025, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 8771 School Road, Philo, CA 95466. Interment followed at the Yorkville Cemetery, with a reception following the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Elizabeth Seton Church building fund, the Yorkville Community Benefit Association, or the Hospice of Ukiah for Anderson Valley, who provided palliative care the last weeks of Cliff’s life.

The family would like to express deep gratitude for the invaluable friendship and support of Cliff’s neighbors – Ramon and Penny Avila, Pam and Jim Keown, Jim Hill and many others – their kindness and assistance meant so much to Cliff and his family in later years.