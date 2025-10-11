What’s A Senior To Do?

At a recent local party a woman from Oakland approached me to ask, “But what do seniors DO here? It’s so rural!“ The quick answer is that we socialize a lot. That answer doesn’t really give a clue as to how much, how often, and in what way we really do get together.

When I lived in a San Francisco apartment I didn’t know the names of most of my neighbors. Here in this valley I probably recognize at least 500 people by name.

There are a crazy number of organized groups available to join. Also, there’s the old school reason for making sure you know your neighbors – you just might need their help one day. The potential for fire, injury, and power outages all make close knitting a practical choice. On my road, Big Oak Drive in Yorkville, there are 12 houses and we all help each other when we can. It’s a good feeling.

When someone moves to Anderson Valley, they may (and many do) choose to be reclusive. If you want to disappear from view down a dirt road, you can definitely do that.

Some who retire here, particularly those who have lived very active lives, want to be around people. People born here in the Valley have very strong, lifelong bonds supporting each other heavily. Both groups often come together in our civic, service and social clubs.

The focus in this article is on Seniors since they have the most discretionary time. So if you are a Senior or approaching Seniorhood, here are some ways you might “find your tribe.“

If you are service oriented, the organizations focused on helping the community are the obvious choice. There are the service clubs, and the community service organizations.

Service clubs welcome all comers. They include the Lions Club, the Grange, the AV Foodshed… Women are welcome to join the Unity Club. Men and women who have served our country are welcome to join the AV veterans.

Community service organizations is a much longer list. The AV volunteer fire department and first responders, the Community Services District, the Yorkville Community Benefits Association, the Mendocino County Fair Board, the AV Cemetery District, the Boonville airport and various road associations all need volunteer help. There is a preschool, a grade school, a junior high, a high school and an adult school that welcome volunteers and tutors. The Anderson Valley Senior Center, Unity Club library and Unity Club Garden Section all offer service but can also use volunteers.

The Anderson Valley Senior Center hosts lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They have exercise and dance classes. Medical equipment is available for loan. My types of transportation are available. Shopping trips are scheduled. It is ground zero for all things Senior oriented. Director Renee Lee was born in the Valley and knows just about all there is to know. She sets a friendly and easygoing tone for the Senior Center.

Just for fun there are lots of options. Independent Career Women (ICW) sponsor scholarships for Anderson Valley High School seniors but their monthly potluck dinner is mostly a chance to socialize and relax. The Anderson Valley brewery offers cold beer any day and disc golf, sponsors events, and has live music every Friday night. Several different groups meet for game playing including; Bunco, Rumikub, Mahjong and Poker. There is a group of horseback riders. Several different book clubs meet. The bookmobile visits the Fairgrounds from Ukiah once a week for browsing and to deliver inter-library loans. You can meet for coffee or treats at the Redwood Drive-in, the Mosswood Market or the Boonville General store, all in Boonville.

Meet for drinks at the Distillery, the Boonville Hotel, the Disco Ranch in Boonville or Jumbos in Philo. More formal meals can be found at the Distillery, the Boonville Hotel, Offspring, or the Sushi Bar in the Live Oak building.

For a small place this is a lot of opportunities to meet, greet and eat. So many ways to serve the community and make friends with other like-minded individuals. With the Anderson Valley’s population of around 3,000 people, it is really a stunning array. To learn more about any of these options the Internet can be your friend. If you are Internet-challenged just start by asking the people you meet. Before long you’ll have the information you need to move forward and join up.