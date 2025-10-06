From the Archive: Letter 10/9/1985

WANDA THINKS GLOBAL

Dear Mr. Anderson:

RE.: The world news story of Oct. 1 about a bombing of Tunisia by Israeli jets, called “A criminal action” by Arab states, and “illegal” by the U.S.A. government: this raid featured in flight refueling, the first military use I recall of this tricky maneuver. In-flight refueling was one of the big deals being developed at Boeing Aircraft when I was working there about thirty-five years ago, and recently (say, last year. . . something like that. . . ) I, on several occasions saw in-flight refueling being practiced by jets passing over the vicinity of Ft. Bragg on the Mendocino coast. . . A very striking sight, with two planes stuck together like lovebugs. I wonder if there might have been Israeli military personnel involved in these practice flights? They certainly learned the technique somewhere.

I mention this not to embarrass anyone, but with the idea that it may give you another leg on your pulitzer, which I hope you get before it goes entirely the way of Duncan Heinz Recommendation and the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.

Wanda Tinasky

Tip-Top Club, if you will

P.S.: RE: Your personal cult of “slobbering brown-nosers”: are you bragging or complaining?