Announcements 10/3/2025

70TH ANNIVERSARY OF AV FIRE AND AMBULANCE, OCTOBER 18, 2025

Anderson Valley Fire Department would like to invite you to our 70th Anniversary celebration coming up on October 18th, 1pm to 4pm at the Anderson Valley Brewery at 17700 Boonville Rd (intersection with Highway 128), Boonville, CA 95415.

This is a kids and family friendly event, There will be free food and your first beer is on us! Designated drivers get a free 70th anniversary baseball cap. There will be live music, a bounce house, and some limited swag. Bring a chair, a good story, and spend the afternoon in good company as we celebrate 70 years of fire and ambulance service!

We hope to see you there!

Andres Avila Executive Director / Fire Chief Anderson Valley Community Services District / Fire Dept. 14281 Hwy 128 Boonville, CA 95415 Office: 707-895-2020

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

I had fun at the Fair and I hope you did as well.

Sometimes when you volunteer to help at a Community Event, you just want to get through it.

Not for me, not this time; I felt energized and delighted.

Maybe it was the Coastal theme. Maybe it was the people I worked with. I'm just glad to be a little part of our Apple Fair.

It's time for the Unity Club to return to regular business. Our first meeting of the 2025-26 year will be held Thursday, October 2nd in the Fairgrounds Dining Room, at 1:30pm.

Our hostess crew will be Mary Ann Grzenda, Jean Condon, Janet Lombard, Dawn Trygstad, and Mary Pat Palmer.

What a line up!

If you heard good things about the Unity Club at the Fair, visiting Hendy Woods, or just out and about, this would be a great meeting for you to attend.

Come join us for an hour and see if we're some folks you'd like to be with.

We will hear from our Librarian Liz about the reopening of the Community Lending Library at the October meeting.

I'm so happy the heat got beat by the gentle rain.

Ah, that's better.

See you Thursday, October 2nd at 1:30pm in the Dining Room for our first meeting of the year.