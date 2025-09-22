Announcements 9/22/2025

G. ELEANORE (BARTE) SCHIRO (1936-2025)

Eleanore (Barte) Schiro, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and lifelong educator, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2025.

She was born on February 9, 1936, in Glendale, California, the second daughter of Charles and Anna Barte. Although Eleanore never lived on the Mendocino Coast, her relationship to it was life-long. In 1933, the year before Eleanore’s birth, her parents purchased 40 acres of virgin forest off Boice Lane (between Fort Bragg and Caspar) as a place to go and homestead in case The Depression worsened to the point of her father losing his job in the Los Angeles area. Although her father never did lose his job, Eleanore enjoyed the annual trips with her family to the property (eventually named The Barte Woods) each summer throughout her childhood.

With a passion for education, Eleanore earned a B.A. in Elementary Education from Occidental College, Class of 1957, graduating with Phi Beta Kappa honors. She began her teaching career in Glendale, California. On March 29th, 1958, Eleanore married Joseph Ronald Schiro. As she and her husband were both school teachers, they were able to continue the annual visits with Eleanore’s parents to the Mendocino Coast property during their summer breaks. By the time their children came along, Janet Louise (1964), Sharon Eleanor (1966), and Edward Charles (1967), Eleanore and Joe were living in Oxnard and Eleanore’s parents, Charles & Anna, had retired to The Barte Woods to live full-time. Now established with an ample clearing, a little cabin, a garage, a workshop, an outhouse, and grandparents, annual summer trips to it became a tradition for Eleanore’s children as well.

After her parents had passed away, Anna (1968) and Charles (1980), Eleanore and Joe took over the stewardship of The Barte Woods. For the next 18 years, they would continue to make the 550 mile trip each summer from Oxnard to enjoy a few weeks as coastal homesteaders often hosting family and friends who came up for a few days at a time to join them. Besides all the chores of maintaining the clearing, structures and systems, Eleanore and Joe not only enjoyed simply being together in such a beautiful natural environment, they also enjoyed the coastal venues and social activities such as the Music Festival, Salmon BBQ, and the Botanical Gardens.

Having retired from teaching (1996), and with their children all having settled in Northern California, Eleanore and Joe moved to Santa Rosa in 2000. There Eleanore continued an active social life with family, friends, church and community service. At this point, being only 2 1/2 hours from Fort Bragg, Eleanore and Joe were able to come to the Coast many times a year. Especially memorable times at The Barte Woods at this point were centered around the 4th of July annual family reunion, where she and Joe were joined by their children and their partners, nieces (Jeanne and her daughter An Mei), and their growing number of grandchildren: David (1996), Casera (2001), Dominick (2001), Emilie (2002), Benjamin (2007), and Eleanore (2009).

Eventual decline came to Eleanore in her late 80s, with Christmas 2021 being her last visit to the Coast. The Barte Woods, however, continues to be stewarded locally by Ed & Jo Schiro and their children Ben and Eleanore. Graceful to the end, at 89 Eleanore passed away at home in Santa Rosa on May 25th, 2025. Later this month, her ashes will be placed with her beloved husband in the family memorial site deeper in the heart of The Barte Woods.

ROGER H. LORI, SR.

Roger Harry Lori, Sr., a resident of Bakersfield, California, passed away in Hollywood, Florida, on September 3rd, 2025, at the age of 73.

Roger was born to Harry and Barbara Lori in Ukiah, California, on May 17th, 1952. He grew up and attended school in Redwood Valley, of which he always had an affection for.

Roger began working early in life and first started working in the funeral industry at the age of 13, helping with various duties at Anker-Lucier Mortuary in Willits. After graduating high school, he went to work for Jones and Lewis Mortuary in Lower Lake, with one of his duties consisting of driving the ambulance. It was at this time that he met his wife Gina Rose Montgomery. They were married on August 21st, 1973, at the Assembly of God Church in Ukiah.

Roger and Gina moved to Southern California where he worked as a pathologist’s assistant, and upon turning 21 he began working as a prison guard at Chino Prison. It was at this time that Roger and Gina welcomed their first child, Roger H. Lori, Jr., into the world. Shortly after the birth of their son, Roger and Gina purchased their first mortuary, Lori & Montgomery Funeral Home, in Riverside, California, where Roger began operating the mortuary during the day, while also working the night shift at the prison to support his young family. Roger and Gina went on to expand their family with the birth of their daughter, Tamara R. Lori, and the birth of their son, Charles J. Lori. As Roger’s career also began to expand, Roger and Gina went on to own Chapel of the Desert in Indio, Bade’s Mortuary in Tujunga, Bade’s Newhall Mortuary, Rose Mortuary in Desert Hot Springs, Chapel of the Palms in Coachella, Bakersfield Family Funeral Home, Westside Family Mortuary in Taft, and Lori Family Mortuary in Santa Maria. However, later in life Roger preferred to focus on trade embalming for numerous mortuaries throughout the San Joaquin Valley, Lancaster, as well as the Central Coast, while also performing as an expert witness in the judicial system, with all 3 of his children going on to also join the funeral industry.

He had a love for animals, especially his boxer dogs and most recently his cat Pouncer.

Roger was greeted in Heaven by his parents; his grandson, Tyler; along with other cherished family members.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gina; children, Roger Lori, Jr. and wife Ana, Tamara Vradenburg and husband Jordan, and Charles Lori and wife Amber; grandchildren, Tatum, Jayden, Jenna, Bella and Samantha, Angel and Vicente; sisters, Judy Keys, Pam Leon (Bob), Vickie Lori (Kathleen), and Gloria Lori, as well as nieces, nephews, and other loved family members.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Russian River Cemetery District (940 Low Gap Road, Ukiah) on Monday, September 15th, 2025, at 2:00 P.M.

WALTER FREDERICK LINA

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and restaurateur, Walter Frederick Lina passed away at home on 06/25/2025. King of the Dad Joke, Walt had a pun or good-natured wisecrack for every situation, and a talent for lightening the mood with his wonderful sense of humor and warm disposition. Walt is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Yong Lina, their three daughters, Suzann, Jennifer, and Angela Lina, his grandchildren, Leila and Ellis, and his siblings, Rick and Nancy Martin.

An integral part of the Historic Downtown Fort Bragg community, for over 40 years, Walt, Yong, and their three daughters have welcomed locals and visitors alike at their Redwood Avenue Restaurants: Yankee Doodle Doggie from 1985-1989, the Redwood Cookhouse (1989-2002), and Lee’s Chinese (1999- to Present). Though he could be firm and protective of loved ones when the situation called for it, Walt led first and foremost with the principles of unconditional love and kindness that his mother Alice, raised him with. Walt and his wife, Yong, have lived by the saying: “When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence”, values carried on by their remarkable daughters and granddaughters. During their forty years on Redwood Avenue, Walt and his family have hosted countless holiday, birthday, and “just because” gatherings at their restaurants, where anyone who showed up was met with a warm welcome, a fabulous plate of food, and a sense of belonging.

Born on August 21, 1952, in Berkeley to Alton and Alice Lina, Walt attended Berkeley High in the 1960s, where he began his lifelong love affair with Rock and Roll Music. During his adolescence, Walt attended concerts by Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, The Rolling Stones, and the Monterey International Pop Festival. After high school, Walt enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served 6 years of active duty, rising to the rank of Sergeant and later spent 23 years serving in the National Guard. In 1972 Walt was assigned to Camp Hialeah/Casey in Busan, South Korea, where he met his future wife Yong. The two were wed in 1974. They gave birth to their first daughter, Suzann, in 1976, followed by Jennifer in 1978, and Angela in 1980. As a military family, the Linas moved from base to base: Camp Hialeah, Busan, South Korea, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Ord, Monterey, and later Sacramento, before finally putting down permanent roots in Fort Bragg in 1984.

Walt initially worked as a grader for Georgia Pacific Lumber, and in 1985 purchased his first of three restaurants, which he would own and operate with his wife and three daughters: Yankee Doodle Doggy on Redwood Ave. In 1989, the Linas bought The Redwood Cookhouse, a beloved home style buffet frequented by working Fort Bragg families, which operated until 2002. In 1999 the family bought Lee’s Chinese, at 154 E Redwood Ave, which they continue to operate as a family, holding Walt’s table which served as his base of daily operations, where he would order supplies and hold court with visitors, in tribute to their loving Patriarch. Walt is already dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him, and his legacy of warmth and kindness lives on through the many people he and his family have served with love throughout the years. A celebratory barbecue will be held in Walt’s honor by the Lina Family at a future date.