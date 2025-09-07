Announcements 9/7/2025

KATHLEEN MARIE MCMAIN

Kathleen Marie McMain (Kathy) of Potter Valley, CA born November 18, 1942 in Imlay City, Michigan. Passed on August 19, 2025 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband (Walt) Walter McMain, her daughter Kimberly Marie McMain, and grandson James Allen Dailey. She is survived by her sons Preston Dailey and wife Julie, Troy Dailey and wife Anne, step-children Doug McMain and wife Anna Marie, Caroyline Casey and husband Clint, (5) grandchildren Preston Dailey II and wife Morgan, Cade Dailey and wife Whitney, Scott Dailey and wife Cassie, Garrett Dailey and Ellia Casie. (3) great-grandchildren Preston Dailey III, Walter Dailey, and Dawson Dailey. She was known as “Mayor of Potter Valley” and had many friends in which she enjoyed making memories with. Her family would like to thank all those who has cared for her, called and showed support, they are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers donate to Hospice of Ukiah. Special thanks to St. Helena Hospital for the wonderful care they gave her. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

HARRIET LYDINA DAHLQUIST

Harriet L. Dahlquist went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2025 in Fort Bragg, California. Born in December of 1939 in Harbor Beach, Michigan, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Dahlquist, her parents Carl and Martha Schulte, her brothers John, James, Carl, LaVern Schulte and her sisters Jean and Louise. She is survived by her sons, Lloyd, John and Scott Davis. She is also survived by her granddaughter Erica Davis, grandsons Joshua and Jacob Davis and great-grandson Carson Ousley.

Harriet was a loving person who did what she could to help others. She loved to cook, bake and play games on her phone and tablet. She was a spiritual leader to many in her Christian church as well as to the people in her apartment complex. She was involved in TOPS as well.

She had owned and managed several businesses as well as being a real estate agent. In her final years, she was an in-home caregiver. Many of her clients were younger than she and she loved helping each and everyone of them.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

The first two weeks of school have been fantastic! There is something so special about these first days of school: the energy, new school clothes and supplies, the fresh start, the fun and opportunities on the horizon. Whether your child is a Senior savoring these final months and thinking about what comes next in life, or a new Kindergartener getting accustomed to the increased structure of school, our kids are learning and growing!

The excited voices in the hallways, as children greet one another and their educators is music to our ears. Thank you for supporting your students in their educational journey. It’s going to be a wonderful school year!

Important Dates

All District Dates:

Sept. 12: Fair Friday (minimum day)

Sept. 15: Professional Development Day (no school for students)

TBD: Track Ribbon Cutting (sometime in October)

Back to School Nights:

AVES: Sept. 18 at 5:50

AV JrSr HS: TBD (We’ll have this date to you next week!)

Our Students are Talking About…

Our students are excited about fall sports, both at the high school and elementary school level. The weather is beautiful and our kids are getting out and getting active. Check in with your school office or the weekly principal update for information about how your child can get involved!

Our students are also talking about Fair Friday! As always, the halls are abuzz with the planning for their involvement in the fair or their plans to visit and enjoy one another. See you site newsletters for more information as we approach this annual tradition!

Our Educators are Talking About…

Multi-Tiered Systems of Support - We are working hard alongside teachers to identify learning needs and get the help to kids who need it early, so they can catch up and succeed.

At AVES, Ali Cook and Charlotte Triplett are reviewing student achievement data and talking with teachers to set up small-group help in the afternoons (and eventually during ASP) for students, with a focus on reading and mathematics. Soon, tutors from AVHS will be heading down to AVES in the afternoons to assist with this endeavor! This is so good for everyone.

At AV Jr Sr HS, multiple courses have been added to support students in the area of mathematics. Students in those courses will receive intensive support, in addition to their regular classes. Additional support in most subjects is available through the Library (Thank you, Mrs. Tere!) and through various Tier I (teacher-led) opportunities.

Student Learning

Mathematics is an area of focus at both sites. Our Professional Development on September 15 will be largely focused on math practices and how to build conceptual understanding. It appears that our math scores are on the upswing already and the added focus this year should bring big learning gains for all students.

Student Engagement We have begun talking about how to ensure students are “with us” throughout the instruction and teachers will be sharing techniques such as think/pair/share, Socratic Seminars, Project Based Learning. When we structure lessons to engage students, they learn more quickly and retain what they have learned better.

Restorative Practices

At AVES, teachers have committed to teaching the Second Step SEL curriculum, and Nat Corey-Moran is beginning to run groups for students needing support with making positive behavioral choices. Also at AVES, students will have the opportunity to work within the Peaceful Warrior Project: a mindful approach to Aikido, led by trained counselors.

At AV Jr Sr HS, teachers are leading students in “circles” at least once per week during advisory time. This is an opportunity for students to share as much or as little about a topic as they choose (Favorite food? Favorite pet? A time you were proud? And other weekly prompts) This practice is proven to increase student connections to each other, to educators, and to school.

Districtwide, we work with several counselors and will now have additional supports through Tapestry (funded by the Community Schools Grant) to provide students with social-emotional, and behavioral help as needed.

Construction Projects

CTEFP Grant Project (Possible New CTE Building)

Mr. McNerney and Mrs. Larson Balliet met with our awesome Agriculture teachers to discuss their hopes and dreams for a building proposal. We would like to get state-of-the art classrooms and workshops in place to support our Farm to Table, Agri-Sciences, and Floral Design courses, as well as space to grow our welding endeavors and possibly room to expand woodworking options. We came up with exciting ideas and will be working closely with our team to try to complete a grant proposal, which is due December 1st.

Elementary School Kitchen

This project is moving along and should be completed by the end of September. Because we are an older campus, various construction challenges emerged as we delved into this work. We are thankful to Cupples Construction for their continued work with us!

High School Track

The track is moving along very quickly and will be ready for ribbon cutting and student use in early October! We are exceedingly grateful to Caltrans for the Clean California grant and to Rege Construction, who is doing a top-notch job!

High School Gym

We have not stopped working on the gym; our state just requires a lot of red tape for school construction. We have qualified for seismic work, submitted plans to DSA (Division State Architect) and are waiting on another estimate before we get final word on funding from OPSC (Office of Public School Construction). Ultimately, we will be refurbishing, rather than replacing the gym. This has been the clear preference of the community and will allow us to keep that iconic gym “feel.”

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Ms. Jenny Bailey at AVES or Mr. Heath McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Ms. Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent, Anderson Valley Unified School District

[email protected]