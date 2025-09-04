Planning & Building Code Enforcement Sweeping County

The August 27 meeting of the Laytonville Area Municipal Advisory Council covered developments with the county-wide Planning and Building Services (PBS) Code Enforcement issue, where an anonymous person has papered P&B with over a hundred separate county-wide complaints alleging that businesses and individuals have allegedly violated building code provisions.

Evidently, PBS Code Enforcement treat individuals and entities who file such complaints to do so “anonymously”, as is the case with those filing complaints regarding the county’s Cannabis Ordinance.

The Council, as well as public commenters, addressed community challenges including financial difficulties, code enforcement issues, concerns about anonymous complaints and the apparent inconsistent application of building codes and related enforcement.

One of the folks affected by these mass building code filings is Meadow Shere, co-owner with husband Paolo of the Long Valley

Meadow discussed her problems with the complex and expensive planning and building process, which has left her in a difficult financial situation. She requested a few months to explore options and work with code enforcement to address violations. She expressed hope for a reassessment of the complaint process, suggesting it may not be functioning as intended, and emphasized the need for a more balanced approach that addresses issues without creating unnecessary problems.

In a letter Meadow sent to Supervisor Haschak, she summed up her position regarding her experience with PBS Code Enforcement:

“I have seen a lot of businesses close down for all kinds of reasons. I really don’t want to be another one. I’m not hurting anyone. My ‘unpermitted buildings’ aren’t hazardous. They’re not going to fall on anyone. It’s just a cover so the hay doesn’t get wet and a little covered storage for the grain. None of the neighbors object-just some anonymous person with nothing better to do than drive around and make problems. Is that the kind of system we want in place? “I’m not saying anything that hasn’t been said before. But now it’s affecting me, so I am feeling it directly. “If this county can’t see a little more clearly how it’s policies are affecting it’s population, there’s going to be a lot less population to affect. How does this generate more revenue for the county? If I go out of business, there goes my sales tax revenue, that’s a couple less jobs, I can’t support local non profits with donations to their silent auctions, I can’t be a supplier for small livestock producers, and a business that has been in operation for 78 years will be gone. “I am absolutely not the most savvy business person, but I’ve managed, with help and support from my family, friends and customers and the community as a whole, to keep the doors open for 22 years. I’d hate to have to close because of someone who doesn’t even have the courage to say who they are. “In a perfect world-I would like the Board of Supervisors to halt the complaint process and its repercussions for a little while and really look at the way it is being used. And while you’re at it-look at the Planning and Building permit process. Why not try to have a process that encourages improvement instead of punishing past behavior-a lot of which was not even a problem when it happened? The process that is in place now makes change so difficult and costly that it absolutely requires applicants to try to get around the system.”

The council also discussed problems associated with anonymous complaints and the need for a more consistent code enforcement policy.

Jim Shields expressed concern about the potential impact on local businesses, particularly a community institution like the Shere’s feed store, during tough economic times, where at least 12 Laytonville area businesses have ceased operations in the past 18 months. Supervisor Haschak confirmed that Code Enforcement received an unusually high number of complaints in July, well over 100 compared to a monthly average in the mid-20s. He agreed with Shields concerns, stating that the County should work towards a reasonable approach to avoid losing more businesses.

Haschak will place the enforcement code issue on the September 9, 2025 agenda, and Shields will prepare a summary report to present to the Board of Supervisors.

Haschak also shared updates on a new Caltrans project similar to their previous Clean California initiative projects. He announced an upcoming workshop on September 10th to discuss Medicaid cuts and their impact on healthcare.

Supervisor Bernie Norvell, who was unable to attend the meeting, submitted a written report providing updates on several ongoing issues and projects. He discussed the grand jury response that is being prepared for the September 9th BOS meeting and mentioned a need to address code enforcement and animal control issues. He also shared information about a non-permitted Hipcamp event that was resolved through code enforcement intervention. He is currently working on developing a simple noise ordinance to address noise complaints in the absence of a county-wide noise ordinance. Sheriff Kendall explained the current challenges in enforcing noise regulations and supported the idea of a noise ordinance with escalating fines. Community

Sheriff Matt Kendall reported on recent fire incidents, including a dangerous blaze near Woodruff Road that was stopped by an unexpected wind shift, likely caused by a vehicle fire on the highway. He discussed the department’s current challenges, including high call volumes in Laytonville and budget constraints, while noting the graduation of two new officers and ongoing jail construction that is meeting its timeline. He also mentioned that the Office of Emergency Services is managing FEMA information through Mendoready.org, which he finds more useful than FEMA’s direct communications. Chairman Jim Shields inquired about recent joint operations between Fish and Wildlife, State Water Boards, and law enforcement regarding marijuana eradication in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity counties, which the Sheriff confirmed was ongoing with significant discoveries of illegal grows and environmental violations.

