Announcements 9/1/2025

“A MIGHTY REDWOOD OF A MAN HAS FALLEN.”

Malcolm Margolin of Heyday Books died Wednesday.

Photo of Malcolm by Richard Nagler, a close friend of Malcolm’s.

It is the end of a remarkable man. From Berkeleyside: Malcolm Margolin, who founded the Berkeley-based Heyday Books in 1974 and helped turn it into an outlet for Native Californian writing, died from complications from Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday. He was at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley, surrounded by his family. Margolin, who had been living in a skilled nursing wing at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland since the spring of 2023, was 84.

“The death of Malcolm Margolin leaves all of us at Heyday, the independent, nonprofit publishing company he founded more than fifty years ago, saddened beyond measure,” said Steve Wasserman, Heyday’s publisher.

JAMES “JIM” RAYMOND TRENAM

April 21, 1950 - August 2, 2025

James “Jim” Raymond Trenam, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp, passed away on August 2, 2025. He was a member of LIMA-2-BRAVO and his service included the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. After returning home to Petaluma he worked for his family’s electrical business and raised his children, spending many hours as a volunteer coach for his children’s various athletic teams. Jim traveled whenever he could to see his USMC family and spent the last 20 years in Holly Pond, Alabama, where he enjoyed spending time with his wife, friends, and dogs.

Jim, son of Laurence and Marguerite Trenam, leaves behind his wife, Debbie Johnson Trenam, and siblings Larry (1949-1989), Patrick, and Gayle Trenam. He was the beloved father of: Christopher James Trenam (August 9, 1971-August 8, 1991), Shannon (Trenam) and Jose Salazar, Kevin and Becky Trenam, Kyle Trenam, Justin Trenam, and step-son Keith Barbee.

Jim leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Tyler (Wife Leesha), Jessica, Ana, Angelina, Gracie, Kevin, Carlie, Vivienne, Michael, Marguerite, and George, as well as two step-grandchildren: Josh and Frankie.

Jim leaves behind six great grandchildren: Aarón, Avalina, RJ, Miyah, Madison, and Kaleb.

Jim will be laid to rest in a National Cemetery in California.

Rest in peace Daddy,.

Semper Fi.

MADELYN YEO

25 Year Ukiah Resident

Madelyn Gayle Keller Yeo was born in Springfield, Missouri on February 10, 1948, to Frank Beldon Keller and Roberta Roslyn Ragan. She died peacefully on August 18 at UCSF in San Francisco after a summer decline due to congestive heart failure.

Madelyn is survived by her husband Dennis and two adult children, Rebecca Daniels of Chicago and Matthew Yeo of San Francisco; a sister Paula Keller Smith of New Orleans, LA and a brother John Keller of Magdalena, NM. She and Dennis have been blessed with six grandchildren ages 6-16 years: Tate, Thatcher, and Cicily Daniels; Penelope, Walter, and Callista Yeo.

In 1966, Madelyn graduated from high school in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1970 she earned a BA in English from Kansas State University, and in1972 completed an MA in English literature from the State University of New York in Binghamton, NY.

Madelyn married Dennis Yeo on July 31, 1971, in their hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. Immediately after the wedding, the couple left for their wedding night in Kansas City, then on to Binghamton, NY; so, began their 54-year marriage. In 1972 they moved to Santa Clara, and later San Jose, where Madelyn was employed as a technical editor in the early days of Silicon Valley. In 1985 they founded a small software firm which led to retirement in1995.

In 2000 Madelyn and her husband purchased a historic 19th century residence in Ukiah and began an extensive renovation with the intent of reselling the home upon completion. During this interval, they lived in the home’s guest cottage and gradually fell in love with Ukiah’s surrounding beauty, welcoming residents, and the small-town atmosphere reminiscent of their hometown. By the time the renovation was completed in early 2003, all thoughts of reselling had evaporated and Ukiah became the couple’s permanent residence.

Shortly before passing, Madelyn Yeo asked for a few of her favorite things to be included in a story of her life. Madelyn loved any and all gardens; her own pristine vegetable and flower gardens; her fruit trees (particularly her sour cherry), preparing and eating good food; being with family and friends; skiing; biking; cheeses; her large collection of beach sands; the beauty of her brother’s photography; and the privilege of being a part of her grandchildren’s lives.

A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 30, at Eversole Mortuary. Casual dress is optional. Immediately following the ceremony attendees are invited to attend a reception at the Todd Grove Room of the Ukiah Valley Golf Course, 599 Park Blvd.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the American Heart Association at Eversole.com/obituaries.

GERALD WESLEY HOLCOMB

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Gerald Wesley Holcomb on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at the age of 85 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's, Vascular Dementia. Gerald was born in Odessa, Texas in 1940 to Eddie and Susie Holcomb. He had a sister, Annie Wheeler, and 3 brothers, Eddie, Bill and James Holcomb. His family settled in Boonville California, where he met his high school sweetheart & true love Betty.

He will be greatly missed by all of us, he has left behind his wife of 67 years Betty, and three daughters, Annette Wilson, Diana Keith, Lisa Venturino and her husband Ken Venturino. Along with his grandchildren, Lester Wilson II, Jesse Wilson, Hannah Venturino, Samuel Keith, Rylee Venturino, and Hayden Venturino and his great grandchildren Lester Wilson III, & Devin Wilson .

In the Famous Last Words of our Dad, "I'm off to watch the moon rise over the elephant’s butt."

MARGE PARDINI

Marge Pardini age 100 years and 7 months, of Ukiah, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of Friday, August 1st, 2025.

Born Margaret Anne Cabral, in Niles, California on December 31st, 1924 to Portugese parents that had immigrated to the U.S. in 1920. She was the youngest of 6 children.

Marge married Richard Smith (divorced), and Aaron Compton (widowed), before marrying Julio Pardini in 1989 (who passed away in 2020). She ran the Arts & Crafts section of the Lake County Fair for many years in the late 1960’s and she was the Secretary at the Upper Lake Union High School in the 1970’s.

When she moved to Ukiah, CA in the 1980’s she helped run Compton Tax Service located in the Yokayo Center and in the 1990’s she helped run Mueller’s Victorian Jewelry Store in the Pear Tree Center.

One of the highlights of her life was taking her first trip to Portugal in 1987 to meet her then 74 year old sister Isabel (and her extended family) for the first time, face-to-face.

Marge was most happy helping others in need. In previous years, she was active at the St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, ready for whatever the current fund raising efforts were. But mostly, she was a very proud member and heavily involved in the Redwood Empire Lions Club for over 30 years, and served as the Secretary for over 15 years. She stayed active for as long as she physically could, which was well into her late 90’s.

Marge was honored in 2023 by the Redwood Empire Fair Board of Directors, with a Blue Ribbon Award of Appreciation and Recognition for being an exceptional person that embodies the spirit of community, cooperation, excellence and service-mirroring the vision of the Fair. She manned the Information Booth at the Redwood Empire Fair for many years, along with fellow Lion’s Club members, and her presence will be missed by many.

Marge is survived by her youngest son, Stan (Anna) Smith, of Eureka, CA, 4 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Aida Smith, of Modesto, CA, her granddaughter Ginger (Nick) Sparks, of Modesto, CA, with two great grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter Cordelia Smith, of Modesto, CA. She is also survived by her step-sons Wade (Brenda) Pardini, of Sparks, NV, and Wayne (Gail) Pardini, of Clarksville, TN, step-daughters Walori Pardini, of Phoenix, AZ, and Wayanne (Rick) Markley, of Oakhurst, CA, 12 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great- grandchildren. Marge was preceded in death by her father Cipriano Agusto, her mother Feliciana Araujo, two brothers Alvin and Frank, and three sisters Isabel, Guimar and Mary.

There will be no public service. Marge will be interned at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marge Pardini Philanthropy Scholarship Fund. Established by the Redwood Empire Lions Club in 2018 to honor Marge’s 30+ years of dedicated service. The Scholarship Fund, in perpetuity, will provide scholarships annually to Mendocino County High School Seniors who demonstrate exceptional community involvement. Marge was very honored and proud to be able to personally screen and award many scholarships in the years prior to her passing. Gifts can be made via PayPal Or a Check can be mailed to: Community Foundation of Mendocino County Memo line: Pardini Scholarship Fund 204 S. Oak Street Ukiah, CA 95482.

A special thank you from Marge’s family, to the staff at Perla’s Place Residential Care Home in Ukiah, for taking excellent care of her for over a year, and helping make her passing a very peaceful transition.

ROBERT SUTHERLAND HAS TAKEN HIS FINAL WALK IN THE WOODS

by Kym Kemp

Robert “Woods” Sutherland, widely known across Southern Humboldt as “the Man Who Walks in the Woods,” died Thursday, August 21 at age 82 following an apparent fall from a ladder at his Briceland home. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reported he fell approximately 50 feet into a creek bed while working on his house. The Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue Team conducted the difficult nighttime recovery.

Sutherland first arrived in Humboldt County in 1968 and became a full-time resident in 1973. He brought both a brilliant mind and a fiercely independent spirit to the North Coast, where he immersed himself in environmental and community activism.

In the late 1970s, Sutherland co-founded the Environmental Protection Information Center (EPIC) in Garberville. He was the driving force behind dozens of lawsuits against MAXXAM/Pacific Lumber, pushing back against the cutting of old-growth redwoods.

He also authored much of the Forests Forever initiative (Proposition 130) in 1990, which sought to shift California forest policy toward ecosystem-based management, protect ancient forests, create restoration jobs, and strengthen endangered species protections.

As activist Darryl Cherney recalled,

“Woods stood out of course, because he was first and foremost an actual genius…Woods was more than brilliant on matters of forest protection as well as extremely ornery… The Northcoast and California forest practices are forever changed both in practice and perception because of Woods.”

Sutherland was also a founding member of the Humboldt Mendocino Marijuana Advocacy Project (HumMAP), where he fought for small, organic, “mom-and-pop” cultivation and railed against industrial greenrush grows. He testified, wrote policy critiques, and helped bring legal challenges that forced environmental impact reviews, greater protections for wildlife, and stricter oversight of some cannabis operations.

Woods was known for his blunt, unyielding personality that often alienated allies as well as adversaries, yet he remained respected for his passion, intellect, and sheer persistence. Cherney observed that while Sutherland sometimes grew bitter and combative in his later years, he was still deeply loved: “…I could make fun of and get him to laugh at his cantankerousness, and I and many others held him dear to our hearts.”

Woods, who was left-handed, was fiercely opinionated about even seemingly insignificant differences, and once with absolute seriousness quipped his suspicions about Congressman Jared Huffman trustworthiness saying, “Righties are so horribly dominant.”

His poems echoed his voice—angry, unyielding, and rooted in the land. In “This Is Not a Love Poem” he declared:

“I am the guerrilla gardener….maddened by what they have done to our mother, the earth. Fat nouveau-riche loggers, in their tailor-made three-piece arrogance; boasting of their destruction of wilderness….I hate their guts.”

Dominic Corva, Former Director of Cannabis Studies at Cal Poly Humboldt, called Woods a “righteous man.” Corva went on to say that Woods “was a kind friend to me when I first came to Southern Humboldt, although we were at odds in recent years.” Corva mentioned another aspect of Woods–“He grew excellent weed, too, in the redwood shade and in the ground in China Creek. He shared a bread bag full of it with me to take home when I visited him there in 2012.”

Though at times difficult, Robert “Woods” Sutherland profoundly shaped Northern California’s environmental and cultural landscape. From stopping destructive logging practices to reshaping cannabis debates, he left behind a legacy of unyielding principle and determination.

(Redheaded Blackbelt/KymKemp.com)

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

We finally have a good crop of hazelnuts (filberts) this year, thanks to Steve putting out 3 live traps each evening all year long, to trap on average 2-3 of the nut loving rats of varying sizes each week, then driving them a mile or so down the road to an uninhabited creek area and letting them go. We’ve considered putting up RAT CROSSING signs on the highway but figure the hawks are appreciating our efforts. The jays are also nut lovers but they’re often more help than hindrance since they snip the nut stem and it falls to the ground where I can collect the nut when they forget to. Collecting them is my job. It’s a game and a meditation since the nuts hide. As with anything, it’s also an art; I now know which are viable and which are blanks, when they’re ready for harvest, and which will ripen and which won’t. The trees are shrubby and can be 25’ tall. They are deciduous but the flowers hang like pearl earrings all through winter. They are lovely trees.

All our crops are coming in now…at once. Juan brings in over 100lbs of tomatoes each week which I go through selecting which go into the cook pot first and which can spend more time ripening. So far Trudy has canned 60 jars of basil tomato sauce. (The basil is also thriving.) Juan harvests near 20lbs of cucumbers and gherkins every other day which are transformed into dill pickles, spicy dills, and cornichons two times a week. Cutting, packing and canning is often a day long process.

The Jalapeños and Espelettes in the aquaponic greenhouse, which I harvest bi-weekly, are turning red and there are three hot sauces fermenting now. The super hots, habaneros, ghosts, 7 pots, etc., are ripening in volume this year so more flaming hot sauce is coming. We’ve been out for awhile.

The jar on the lower right next to the cucumbers, is full of Bangkok peppers. On the left is a jar of blackberry applesauce made with the first apples to ripen. A few times a week Juan brings in a lug of apples from various trees…Gravenstein, Pink Ladies, Elstar, King David. Two Asian pears, Shinseki and Cal Airaing, are starting to be harvested, and several more are ripening fast.

I could go on…it’s endless…and right now it’s super hot outside.

The big picture is heating up as well…our country, the world…so I’m including these pretty pictures of a begonia plant in bloom to clear the palate.

Take care of yourselves and keep fighting the good fight.

Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg

Petit Teton Farm, Boonville

PS. As an aside, we really appreciate the news that the Meidas Touch Substack brings us. The three brothers are cuties as well as being very smart…one in law, one in marketing, and the last in videography. Check them out if you haven’t already done so.