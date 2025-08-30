Valley People 8/30/2025

UNFINISHED BOONVILLE PAVILLION

A Reader Writes: This “pavillion” has been under construction for several years near Highway 128 outside Boonville. I believe this construction is in some way connected with St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. I suspect there’s a story behind it, but don’t know what it might be.

AV WINEGROWERS ASSOCIATION:

After a year of care, it’s finally time - harvest has arrived to Anderson Valley! With the varietals grown here and the diversity of microclimates in the valley, harvest can stretch out for months.

Of course, timing varies year to year but usually harvest for acid craving Sparkling kicks off the season in August. In fact, tradition in the valley holds that harvest begins within two weeks of Naked Lady lilies blooming. The ladies are currently putting on a spectacular display and harvest is in full swing.

If you are visiting the valley though, unless you are out and about at midnight you may not directly see any harvest activity as most fruit is harvested overnight. Gathering the fruit at night helps retain the acids, and makes for a more pleasant work environment for the crews (no bees, though sometimes there are bears!)

Vintage 2025 is underway!

(photo by Nacho Flores)

VELMA’S FARM STAND AT FILIGREEN FARM

Friday 2-5 pm

Open Saturday & Sunday, 11-4pm

This week’s offerings include: blueberries, french prune plums, Flavor King pluots, ‘Red Gravenstein’, ‘Gala’ and ‘Zestar’ apples, Hosui Asian pears, tomatoes (heirlooms, cherry, new girls), eggplant, sweet peppers, hot peppers, shishito peppers, new potatoes, carrots, sprouting broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce mix, arugula, hakurei turnips, onions, summer squash, cucumbers, kale, kohlrabi, celery, beets, cabbage, garlic, basil, olive oil, and dried fruit!

Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email [email protected] with any questions. All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

THE APPLE FARM, Philo

Apple Farm’s Farmstand is now in harvest mode and already have 8 apple varieties and Bartlett Pears. Currently Gravensteins, Connell Reds, Pink Pearls, the very rare Palladay Bouquet (only two trees in the known world) and more. Along with our usual bottled stuff—Juice, Vinegars, Jams and Chutneys. Plus some veggies and Tomatoes.

The Apple Farm

18501 Greenwood Rd

Philo Ca 95466 707 621 0336

philoapplefarm.com

THIS WEEK AT BLUE MEADOW FARM

Blue Meadow Farm

3301 Holmes Ranch Road, Philo

(707) 895-2071

BOONVILLE FFA: Many of the Bartlett pears donated last week have gone into our dehydrator. The Farm to Table class learned some knife skills while the slicing the delicious pears. The pears were so juicy! Can’t wait to taste them tomorrow.

ANDERSON VALLEY ADULT SCHOOL FALL CLASSES

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

We are preparing for the Fall 2025 semester at the Adult School. Most classes will start right after Labor Day. This semester we continue to offer English as a Second Language, Citizenship, Child Development in Spanish, and Basic Computers. We will also continue hosting Mendocino College’s Community classes, such as Creative Writing, Aikido, Chorale, Drawing, and Conversational Spanish.

If you are interested in taking a class for the first time, we encourage you to attend our registration night on August 27th from 5:30-8 at the Adult School, 12300 Anderson Valley Way. Returning students can email [email protected], call us at 895-2953, or register online at avadultschool.org.

To see the full class schedule, please check out avadultschool.org or the attached flyer in English and Spanish.

Thank you! We hope to see you soon!

Anderson Valley Adult School Staff (left to right): Amilamia Zenteno, Maggie Von Vogt, Lucy Plancarte, Kathy Cox, Noor Dawood, Liliana Chavez, Cora Hubbert, Nancy Serna, and Priscila Anguiano

THE PHILO BOOKERY has finally arrived! Stop by for a visit in the Philo Post office. Artwork by Kerri Sanchez.

JIGSAW PUZZLES & A GREAT DAY IN ELK

If you're headed for a Great Day in Elk, stop at the Little River Museum, 8185 Highway One, just north of Van Damme Beach. Not only do we still have about 30 JIGSAW PUZZLES for $5 each but a lot of interesting exhibits to view too and we're FREE. We have 300, 500, 750 and 1000 piece puzzles, name brands, gently used. And we welcome donations of jigsaw puzzles looking to get out of your closet and onto someone else's table. We're partnered with the Mendocino Library and this is a fundraiser for both the Museum and the Library. Open 11-4 Saturday and Sunday.

(Ronnie James)