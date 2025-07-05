 Press "Enter" to skip to content

We’re sorry but…

By AVA News Service on July 5, 2025

Mendocino County Today will be late this morning (supply chain issue).

A puzzle while you wait:

Examine the diagram carefully. It shows a quadrant of a circle radius 'r', with a rectangle touching the perimeter of the circle. What is the length of the line labeled A-C

4 Comments

  1. John McKenzie July 5, 2025

    Doesn’t give any reference to the length of any two points so can’t find an actual length. I can tell you the distance from A to C is equal the the distance from O to B, which is the radius. So A-C=R, am I missing something obvious?

    Reply
  2. bharper July 5, 2025

    A-C is the same length as O-B because it’s the diagonal of a rectangle. Because it’s a circle to radius is the same all the way around. Therefore A -C is the same as r.

    Reply
  3. Whyte Owen July 5, 2025

    sqrt {a2 + c2}

    Reply
  4. Kirk Vodopals July 5, 2025

    Looks like a 60 30 right triangle, so if OC = r/2 then AC = 2*(r/2) = r

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

-