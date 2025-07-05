We’re sorry but…

Mendocino County Today will be late this morning (supply chain issue).
A puzzle while you wait:
Examine the diagram carefully. It shows a quadrant of a circle radius 'r', with a rectangle touching the perimeter of the circle. What is the length of the line labeled A-C
4 Comments
Doesn’t give any reference to the length of any two points so can’t find an actual length. I can tell you the distance from A to C is equal the the distance from O to B, which is the radius. So A-C=R, am I missing something obvious?
A-C is the same length as O-B because it’s the diagonal of a rectangle. Because it’s a circle to radius is the same all the way around. Therefore A -C is the same as r.
sqrt {a2 + c2}
Looks like a 60 30 right triangle, so if OC = r/2 then AC = 2*(r/2) = r