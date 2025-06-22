Fort Bragg Police Investigating Sexual Assault

On June 21, 2025, at approximately 3:00 AM, officers from the Fort Bragg Police Department responded to the 400 block of S Harrison Street for a report of a sexual assault. Initial investigation revealed that the suspect knocked on the victim's window before forcing entry into the residence and sexually assaulting the victim.

Law enforcement has reviewed surveillance footage from the area and observed the suspect to be an adult male, wearing a neck-gator style mask, a hooded sweatshirt and leggings. He was last seen in the vicinity of the S. Harrison Street and Hazel Street between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Officers canvassed the area searching for the suspect and contacting neighbors seeking further video surveillance. Officers have also begun taking other investigative steps in order to attempt to identify the suspect. The Fort Bragg Police Department is asking all residents in the area to review their surveillance footage from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on June 21, 2025, and submit anything relevant via the online community portal.

To utilize the portal, please visit the link below or utilize the attached quick-response code (QR Code). The portal will send a link by either text or email for the reporting party to upload the evidence and allow the person submitting to provide a brief statement about when and where the activity occurred. The portal also accepts anonymous submissions. Simply uncheck “provide my information” and your submission will remain anonymous. Submissions to the portal will be uploaded directly to evidence.com where officers can review them.

Citizens are also urged to report any suspicious activity or individuals in their neighborhoods by calling (707) 964-0200 or 911 for emergencies

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Moore with the Fort Bragg Police Department at (707)964-2800 ext. 225 or email [email protected].