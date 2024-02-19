Letters (February 19, 2024)

BALLOT GLITCH: WRONG BALLOTS SENT TO MENDO VOTERS

Presidential Primary Ballots Mailed February 5, 2024

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the Elections Office mailed ballots for the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election to all active Mendocino County registered voters. Late yesterday afternoon, the Elections Office was notified by some recipients of those ballots that there were errors in certain ballots.

The Elections Office has since learned that every voter in Mendocino County received a Republican ballot for the First Supervisorial District regardless of their party affiliation. Additionally, the Elections Office believes there may be errors in all ballots mailed out, even those ballots for voters registered Republican in the First District.

The Elections Office has been working with the vendor that printed the ballots to quickly remedy the error. The error was caused by a third-party vendor. The vendor is printing replacement ballots for all active Mendocino County registered voters and will mail them out, at the vendor’s expense, to all registered voters early next week.

If any voter has already voted and returned the ballot they received, please contact the Election/County Clerk’s Office as soon as possible. Our office will also reach out to voters who returned one of the ballots mailed on February 5, 2024, to make sure the voter is provided the correct ballot.

Please note that military and overseas ballots were not affected by this error. Military and overseas voters received correct ballots.

I would like to thank those voters who called to let us know about this error.

If you have any questions, please contact the Election / County Clerk’s Office by calling 707-234-6819 or emailing us at mcvotes@mendocinocounty.gov

Katrina Bartolomie,

Mendocino County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder

Adam Gaska: Supposedly, an employee for the ballot printer used the same image for all the different ballot iterations which vary by district and party affiliation so everyone in Mendocino County received a 1st district Republican ballot. They will be reprinting and reissuing ballots. They will separate out the different batches.

Mark Scaramella adds: This will be confusing for the clerk’s staff and for voters, and it might impact some close local elections if a candidate doesn’t trust a count that they feel might have been affected by the ballot glitch. The Clerk’s presser does not address how they will make sure there’s no duplication or what will be done for those who may have already mailed back their ballots. Expecting voters to call the Elections office does not seem like a rigorous approach; how many voters will really do that?

The County has issued a detailed Q&A about the problem which can be found on our website at: theava.com/archives/238018#3.

FLAWED, FAULTY, BUT NOT FAILING

Editor,

I am constantly hearing how our justice system is failing. I don’t believe this is true, I do believe a lot of recent legislation has been flawed. Is our system flawed or is it the individuals involved. Our laws are becoming increasingly harsh on our law-abiding residents while a pass seems to be handed out to those who chose to live outside the law. I think we have lost sight on who the true victims are.

Rights and responsibilities are attached to one another. When legislation removes responsibility from individuals, the government will remove the rights of all. We are seeing this in many areas within the United States. We also have to look at where society is failing and look at the issues from both sides currently, I don’t think we are.

In my opinion legislation has to start serving the victims of crime, that has to change immediately if we are to begin moving in the correct direction. Often, I see millions of dollars spent on services and programs for those convicted of crime while little is being done for victims. The real question is who are our victims.

During my career I have seen numerous times people engage in activities which most folks would steer clear from. When these endeavors end poorly, they want to blame folks around them for the outcome. It’s like watching someone jump from a tall building, when they hit the ground, they make the claim gravity had it out for them, showcasing their injuries as evidence. I have seen many examples of this, the most glaring example is when a young fellow enters a tavern and allows the whiskey to write checks his body can’t cash. This is a lesson I have watched many young people learn. If a drunken subject picks a fight and loses, is he a victim? Lately It seems we are constantly looking for new ways to make people a victim of their own actions which in some way creates excuses for their behaviors. That thinking has to end as well.

Recidivism is a huge buzz word and when we see it, we hear the system is broken. Questions begin to arise such as, “Why were these folks failed?” We also have to look at this from the other side of the coin, remembering there are two sides. The other side is, why we aren’t asking folks why they failed themselves and society? How long has it been since someone asked that question?

Believe it or not, there are many people who are arrested one time only in their lives. They take a bite of this meal, don’t like the flavor, and decide it isn’t for them. They often stand before our judges, pay for their actions and we never see them again in the criminal justice system. Did the system fail these folks? Or did they take responsibility for their actions and decide not to order up that meal again? That is the way our system should work. I haven’t seen anyone talking about the portion of the criminal justice system which works. I think this should be a part of the conversation. At times it appears we are concentrating on changing the rules for the folks who are failing at following them. If we continue to change the rules, with the new thought process that no one is responsible for their actions, eventually will the system fail everyone equally?

We have sympathy for people who have had a rough go of things and that’s human nature. This often keeps us from properly holding people accountable for their actions. We have seen many times this can compound the problem and often causes the problems to increase. Although many folks have had a rough go, are we also looking at what the victim now faces. Are we asking, what are we doing for them? Eventually the victims will seek retribution, and when they do will they receive the same pass for their behaviors? That in itself is a slippery slope and a fast track to anarchy.

Narcotics are absolutely a driving force for many of our crimes. We have come to a time when we blame narcotics, and this is an easy villain to find. Clearly in Mendocino County I can draw clear lines between substance abuse and crime. I recently read an article which indicated supply is driving demand. This is a strange way to see things, however I think the author may be correct in these times we are in.

Where does the addiction come from? I am not seeing roving bands of drug dealers holding people down and forcing them to become addicted. To the contrary, people are paying good money for these addictions, and they are getting exactly what they have paid for. So I ask, where does the responsibility for this truly land?

Our government does have some responsibility in this. When we look at this from a high level, we all know, or should know, price and availability will always be a factor in marketing any product including illicit narcotics. This area is where our legislation is failing. We aren’t removing the product or the dealers from our streets. If we did, we would see availability fall and prices rise, thus making it more difficult for people to access and use illicit drugs. Placing barriers in their path won’t fix the root of the problem of drug abuse. Where there is a will, there is also a way and if people want to use drugs they will.

The real question is and will remain, how will we change the mind set and stop people from wanting to use drugs.

I have placed a large emphasis on working to serve those incarcerated with opportunities through accountability. You must have accountability taken for actions before opportunities can come. We are leading the horse to water and providing a full trough, however they have to make the decision to drink. When they don’t chose to do so, who is at fault?

We need to see the scales balanced to the point where victims remain the focus and suspects are given opportunities to improve through personal responsibility. No one should be given a pass for bad behaviors no matter what their past is.

Sheriff Matt Kendall

Ukiah

THE FUTURE OF THE PALACE HOTEL

To the Editor:

First of all, thanks to Karen Rifkin and Mike Geniella for their research and coverage of the Ukiah Gem, Palace Hotel. Their writings are very informative and nostalgic.

I have fond memories of the Palace Hotel as a young adult, and have been quite disappointed in recent years how this majestic building has been treated in its senior state. Neglect has been prevalent.

I feel it may be the case the grand hotel’s days are numbered, but, if so, in my opinion, there are too many people signed up for its demise for the wrong reasons, including some city personnel.

In recent years, there have been Palace owners who profess to care, but have been pretty disingenuous in their actions. We need to be cautious about rewarding some of them for their incompetence. The reference “demolition by neglect” is apropos.

I believe the deputy city manager is quite correct about the city not being in a position to dictate the outcome, but I do think they need to be careful about their actions that may give the impression they are managing the process in a specific way that would make it easier for those who want to start over from the ground up on that property.

For example, before any action is taken, there should be a requirement for a well-qualified, credible source to make a determination about the condition of the existing structure, and the suggested foundation soil condition. And the discrepancies between the 2017 Geophysical survey, which found no evidence of possible ground contamination, and the 2023 survey, which found some contaminated areas, must be reconciled.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves before any decisions are made. Do the due diligence required, and then make an educated and impersonal decision.

John Moon

Ukiah

SAVE THE PALACE, UKIAH

Editor,

The Palace Hotel can be restored. Many great buildings all over the world in worse shape have been restored. I had permission 2 years ago to examine the hotel for several weeks. I’ve done similar restoration work. I have the plans that were commissioned to begin the restoration. No one has said it would be easy but, it’s not as difficult as most people think. Of course there are many questions to be resolved, that’s way it needs a great cooperation between the owners, the City and most of all the Community. To the owners, stop looking at it and wondering how much money can be made and start looking at what you can put back into your community after all, it’s the community that keeps your other businesses alive. To the Community, project some optimism, get on board because time is running out.

Tom Carter

Ukiah

MORE VETS OFFICE RELOCATION PROBLEMS

To the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors,

Could I please get an explanation on several issues? The first one is why have we been told that the cost analysis for the move would be shown to us. The CEO’s office has told us several times they had it and would get us copies. Now we discovered that there never was one. How did this occur? Don’t the CEO’s people realize that they will get caught up in their lies? Was it legal to put these moves into action without an analysis?

Why does it take until the end of March to get this on the agenda? It took a week and a half to toss us out of our 15-year office into the tiny cell-like rooms. I do not need to go into the problems that this has created. There will be a lot more problems/complaints if we wait till the end of March, or longer. Do you realize that the VSO office has been closed for the last two days due to our one VSR being out for medical reasons? This office needs another Veterans Service Representative as promised by several Board Members. I have received several calls from concerned Vets wondering why they cannot seek help. They assumed that I still had answers having been the VSO in the past. I advised them that I did not. The general feeling is that the board has turned their backs on them. The action of the board proves them correct.

Our elected officials have blatantly lied to their constituents, i.e., “The move is being done because Air Quality needs space for storage” and “We will get you another Vet rep” all of which appear to be falsehoods. It appears that the decision was based on the desire to charge Air Quality Control rent money. So, the Vets were thrown under the bus for some rent? The VSO office is one of the few county offices that brings revenue into the county funds. All of you receive reports from the California Department of Veterans Affairs twice a year through your VSO on the money that is received from the state to our county because of the work the VSO did. It was around $119,000 last year. Was that even considered? Were those reports even glanced at?

Why do we even need to get this issue on the agenda/calendar? Mo Mulheren stated that to move us out an agenda was not needed, so why is an agenda item needed to move us back? How can all of you continue to support this extremely unethical way to conduct your business? The right thing to do would be to reverse the decision and move the VSO back into the building on Observatory Ave., Now. If not, the problems will continue to multiply.

As a Veteran and a tax-paying voter, I would like answers to these questions. Real answers this time, please.

Carl Stenberg

USCG BMC ret;

VSO Mendocino County ret

Ukiah

SUMMING UP THE ASSEMBLY RACE

Editor,

The race for State Assembly is a little different this year. Or maybe a lot different with a candidate from Los Angeles who just moved up here, Rusty Hicks, who has raised more money and mailed more flyers than any of the other candidates.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that Hicks is funded by people “clustered in Los Angeles and Sacramento.” He is endorsed by the California Labor Federation, overruling their Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake County chapters that endorsed Chris Rogers. Their president, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, is a former assembly member from San Diego. And Mr. Hicks is endorsed by Governor Newsom, who does not usually endorse anyone in district elections.

The one common thread here, I think, is water, water that we have and that Southern California wants. As does Newsom, who is pushing hard to build a tunnel in the Delta to send water south. I never heard of Mr. Hicks before he suddenly showed up with a lot of money and a lot of aggressive campaigning. I question if we have someone who wants to represent our district, or someone who may have a whole other agenda.

By the way, Cynthia Click has dropped out of the race. She is actually from the Garberville area. No one I know in Willits knows her. At campaign forums her main issue was marijuana. Michael Greer, the lone Republican, is a lot older than any of the other candidates, slow on the draw but refreshing compared to the professional candidates running against him. However, he told everyone that he is Mormon, a member of the LDS church. Anyone talking about his religion is giving notice where he is coming from.

Frankie Meyers sounds intelligent and articulate but his main issue, other than tribal, is dams, and wanting them taken down. Chris Rogers, former mayor of Santa Rosa who was born and raised in Sonoma County, also came across smart and pleasant, but he hasn’t said a lot about anything concrete. As for Ariel Kelley, yesterday the Press Democrat did a front page story on some multi-millionaire developer from Sonoma County who is pouring a huge amount of money into her campaign. And Ted Williams doesn’t seem to be campaigning at all.

By the way, add to your check list of campaign flyer necessities (family, shaggy dog) firemen in full gear standing in front of fire trucks talking earnestly to the candidate. We’ve gotten three so far.

Bernard Kamoroff

Willits

TED WILLIAMS FOR ASSEMBLY? WHY?

Editor-

An open question: Does anyone have any idea why Ted Williams is running for Assembly District 2 representative?

I attended the Assembly district 2 Candidate forum, in Fort Bragg on February 1 sponsored by the League of Women Voters. While I was quite interested in what all the candidates had to offer, I will admit to having a particular interest in my former political foe Ted Williams. I was quite stunned on a number of fronts. I certainly thought he would have some supporters show up for him in his home area since many of them thought he would ascend to a Sacramento position.

But none of those “liberals” seemed present. I guess some of the rats are getting off the sinking ship! While the other candidates had campaign literature available, Ted had none. During the Q&A Williams’ answers were completely boilerplate, with no affirmative thoughts how he would accomplish anything.

The other candidates have already locked up significant endorsements. Perhaps none more embarrassing to Ted than his Board colleagues Glenn McGourty or even fellow coastie Dan Gjerde who have already endorsed other candidates not named Ted. One can barely imagine the toxicity of the working relationship for his colleagues to weigh in like this.

So Sacramento’s loss would have been our gain! Since Williams will certainly fail, it looks like Mendo County will be stuck with his narcissistic s@#! show for a while longer.

While Ted has had an easy time gaslighting and glamming his distracted coastal supporters, it looks like he is finding out what happens on the big stage where people actually pay attention to whether or not their government is working.

Another interesting point: all of the other candidates referred to their accomplishments in various community organizations or bodies they had been elected to. Aignificantly Ted did not even mention his tenure on our BOS in the hour I was there. I guess after the Cubbison charade and the many other things he’s done to trash our county, he realizes that it’s not a good look.

To answer my own question, it would appear that Ted’s arrogance and hubris got out in front of him and clearly being a Supervisor was always just supposed to be a rung on his career ladder.

Chris Skyhawk

Fort Bragg

PS. Thoughts on the future of mcn list serves:

I certainly can’t blame Mendocino Unified School District for washing its hands. It can be certainly said that when a few (ahem) mentally compromised individuals force a school board to turn their attention away from the education of our children, it's time to cut bait. I really appreciate Frank Hartzell (and friends) for assembling a questionnaire; and hopefully good things will happen; I’m old enough to remember when every community had its own mcn list, that was unwieldy so it got down to “announce” and “discuss” which I think is a fine basic format but clearly some have trashed the “discuss” to the point where no sane person dare to tread.

I like hearing about yard sales, events, weather events, road conditions; etc. and as a politically involved, socially motivated person I also would like to keep a “discuss.” However that list clearly needs to be moderated; the antics of the spoiled little brats who have ruined the discuss list have to be mitigated for the health of our community. The attitude of “I can say whatever I want and then hide behind ‘free speech’” has to be ended as does conducting of private arguments in public spaces; thank you

CUT WATER TO BIG AG

Editor,

Regarding a recent story about the “scary” decline in the state’s groundwater: as I read this article amid other coverage of the potential flooding due to the major storm, I wondered how long we’ll have to see increasingly extreme cycles of drought and flooding before our leaders will step up to take on Big Ag’s water use.

As the article conveys, the needs of agriculture have made the water situation in California dire. Quite simply, too much of California’s water, around 80%, is being diverted for Big Ag companies, leaving little water for the rest of us.

Water has been designated a human right in California, yet it is still treated like a commodity to be extracted, bought and sold for profit. In many places in rural California, families are going without water because communities can’t afford to drill deep wells the way big agribusiness can to extract groundwater. The solution is simple:

Gov. Gavin Newsom must address corporate water abuse and cut water allocations for thirsty nut crops.

Chirag Bhakta, California director,

Food & Water Watch, San Francisco

VERY TROUBLING

Editor:

Something strikes me as weird but very troubling. I understand that our government has a duty to protect our citizens, but how is it that our lives are worth a zillion times more than anyone else in the world?

The three Americans killed by a drone were soldiers not civilians and were located in a foreign land on a military mission (of some sort). There are 2 million Palestinian civilians living on their own land not engaged in any military action who are displaced, starving, without clean water.

By some weird logic we will engage in a “strong” military response to the former but will not do anything to stop the outright destruction of the lives of women and children in Gaza. What has happened to our humanity?

Joan Meisel

Cloverdale

CROW WANTS AN ATTORNEY-BANKER

Dear Mendo Residents and beyond,

I am reaching out in hopes that someone can assist me. I really need help. I have inherited $60,000! The estate attorney informs me that he is set to retire in two months. I must provide him with a place to send my funds or he will send it back to the court. I am in dire need of an attorney or business that is legit that can provide me the service of holding my funds in trust until my release in approximately two years. I would of course be willing to pay a fee for this service. A generous one. If by chance an attorney or other legitimate enterprise reads this and is able to assist, please contact me at:

Alan Crow BS 9754

CMF M324

PO Box 2000

Vacaville, CA 95696

MORE CATASTROPHIC BY THE DAY

Editor:

News from Palestine/Israel is getting more catastrophic every day. The suffering and pain of 2.3 million Gazans is beyond humanly bearable. As of Feb. 1, over 27,000 innocents are dead, 12,000 of whom are children. The West Bank too is boiling over with Israeli army and settler deadly violence against Palestinians. Israeli families hope against hope their loved ones will be released alive from the quagmire. This conflict is causing global discord, to say nothing of divisions in our community. Why is it that most political and religious leaders, even in this county, seem unwilling or paralyzed by fear and will not speak out for a cease-fire in Gaza?

How to navigate all this chaos and pain? Our humanity requires that we not lose ourselves in anger and grief but hold to what we know. What I know is that every human being deserves life and freedom. And every one of us lucky enough to live in privilege has a responsibility for the others who are being victimized because they are different, with a different flag, religion, ideology or skin color. No one is more deserving of life and privilege than another because of who they are. Not here, and not in Israel/Palestine.

Therese Mughannam-Walrath

Santa Rosa

WE'RE BEING GOUGED

Editor,

We are being punished by a state government that is not up to the challenge created by climate change and a utility system that cannot withstand it.

There have been two costly mistakes that have caused an unconscionable increase in our bills.

First, we are paying billions to underground power lines. You can insulate those power lines and swap out utility poles for fireproof ones with the same increase in safety. PG&E now has the technology for targeted power safety shut-offs during dangerous fire seasons as well.

The time, money and employee hours allocated for undergrounding power lines means those resources won’t go to the infrastructure needed to get far-flung renewable energy projects to customer’s homes.

Second, PG&E disincentivized rooftop solar and batteries. Together they would have lessened the need for some of this costly utility infrastructure. Ratepayers could have saved billions by allowing rooftop solar and batteries to create virtual power plants to send clean energy to the grid.

Tragically, these high electricity rates also mean Californians will not be able to afford to electrify their homes and cars. Climate change will accelerate. Our seniors are cold and our children’s futures are robbed. It’s really sad.

Susannah Saunders

San Anselmo

FAKE NAMES

Editor:

If there were a child molester in my neighborhood, I would want to know. If a sociopath was hoarding weapons next door, I would want to know. If my neighbor was threatening to kill the mayor, I would want to know. The reason we don’t know such things is the same reason hate speech on the web is uncontrollable: people are allowed to use phony names. I have to show proof of residence to register my car. If I had to do that to go online, and go online with that registered name, if it was prohibited to use phony names, it would moderate social discourse, or at least identify crazies so we could keep an eye on them.

Writing under your real name would not violate free speech or prohibit speech. One is not forced to communicate on the internet, but if we were speaking under our own names, perhaps some circumspection and restraint might color our communications, lest we revealed ourselves as unstable or urging criminal action. Freedom cannot exist without responsibility. Passing a law that required us to identify ourselves online would add responsibility to social discourse.

Peter Coyote

Sebastopol

DAM REMOVAL DANGERS

Dear Editor—

As plans for the full and expedited removal of the Scott and Cape Horn Dam on the Eel River, Potter Valley move forward, our natural resources are in danger. The larger Scott Dam is located where water is stored at Lake Pillsbury, and the smaller Cape Horn Dam constitutes the creation of the Van Arsdale Reservoir.

District 2 Congressional candidates Tief Gibbs & Jared Huffman have touted their support for providing an upgraded fish passageway while completely disregarding the impact on stakeholders.

According to their congressional opponent, Chris Coluombe, the dam removal will cost the taxpayers an estimated $500M, constituents and firefighters will face further fire risk due to reduced water availability, and agricultural producers will face the impact of starving our land of water.

The bulk of tribal voices aside from James Russ, President of the Round Valley Indian Tribes Council have been ignored since the inception of Huffman’s Potter Valley Project Ad-Hoc Committee. Per Redheaded Blackbelt: ‘On June 17, 2019 the Wiyot Tribe and Round Valley Indian Tribes walked out of an ad hoc committee meeting in solidarity with the Bear River after Bear River, a federally recognized tribe, was asked to leave by Congressman Huffman’s staff’.

Prior to the formation of the Eel-Russian JPA, the Russian River Water Forum represented interests in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt Counties. The group’s consultant, Kearns & West includes PG&E, FERC, NOAA and an excessive number of local, state and federal government agencies within their client portfolio.

Following the Tubbs Fire, California’s elected officials lobbied $2M for PG&E with monies intended for the fire victims via Rebuild North Bay. Being that PG&E funds Congressman Huffman’s campaign, is the decision to move forward with the dam removal monetarily influenced and have these business dealings been fully transparent?

Thanks!

Kindest Regards,

Adina Flores

Potter Valley

WATER FOR MENDO

To the Editor,

Regarding the upcoming election there are five candidates running for the House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District. Personally, I would have said anyone but Huffman because he doesn't seem to be our friend or advocate in maintaining the water that has been diverted from the Eel to the Russian for over 100 years but I must add to that list Tief Gibbs because of her statements in her letter in the MendoFever. First she accuses Chris Coulombe of "politicizing the issue", then states we should be "celebrating that they have found a way to ditch the dam and restore the Eel". She goes on to say that "the rest of the world has moved on and that all parties have agreed that the lake should be eliminated". I find the letter that Chris wrote articulate and addressing my concerns and many others I converse with.

When I first became alarmed about the potential loss of our water I watched the documentary that can be seen on YouTube "A Rivers Last Chance". This problem started in the 1850's because of over logging and fishing, floods, droughts, and most currently cannabis water diversions. Locally, we are being scapegoated for the distorted ideal of another dam destruction. There are at minimum 600,000 people in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Marin counties who rely on this water for drinking, fire fighting, agriculture, recreation and tourism. There are many educated, selfless citizens, organizations and committees who have been working tirelessly for many years to hopefully find a solution to this extremely complicated issue so that we who live in the Russian River watershed will not be ignored. Who in their right mind quits their job before they find another one, or tears down their house until the new one is built.

I hope that the local citizenry will realize that this is an imminent danger and loss that requires us to get involved with the same passion that motivates some to go sit in a tree or chain themselves to gates and equipment to save our redwoods. We need to be stirred now, before it is too late, and demand of our representatives on all levels of our government from our supervisors to congress that new infrastructure must be designed, funded and built before the old is destroyed leaving us in a worse condition than we are in now.

Thankful to live in Mendocino county,

Randy Dorn

Redwood Valley

CHECK OUT RFK

Editor,

Why is no one talking aboout RFK’s campaign for the presidency? Don’t tell me he’ll be a “spoiler,” or that he’s an “anti-vaxxer” if you have not listened to some of the many interviews with him. Find them on the internet.

S.K. Dodge

Willits

HOME SECURITY FIRST

Editor,

I see our Congress is now trying to approve aid for Taiwanin addition to aid for Israel and Ukraine. Where did this come from?

The US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. As of January 2024, very few of the world’s countries officially recognize Taiwan. Are the warmongers trying to start yet another war?

The genocide in Palestine goes on, aided by our Administration, and funded by our tax dollars. The war in Ukraine, started by hawks Hillary Clinton, Victoria Nuland and the CIA via the Maidan revolution, is lost.

US sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba have caused the people from these countries to augment “our border problem.” If we stopped sanctioning these countries, conditions there would not be so dire as to causes their people to flee.

Stop this madness. Tell your representatives to invest in American and Americans, not to kill innocents in other countries and sanction governments which are not under USA’s control. Let’s work on our own country.

Joan Vivaldo

San Francisco