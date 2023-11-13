 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BREAKING: SUPERVISOR WILLIAMS ANNOUNCES FOR STATE ASSEMBLY

By Bruce Anderson on November 13, 2023

FIFTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR TED WILLIAMS via Twitter:
“Today [Monday, 13 November] I filed as a candidate for California Assembly District 2. I decided to run because our rural northern communities need a stronger voice in California. The data shows we are being left behind and I want to talk about how we can turn that around.”

3 Comments

  1. Jennifer Smallwood November 13, 2023

    Oh boy! I can’t wait to read all of the comments tomorrow morning!

  2. Gwen November 13, 2023

    Oh boy. Following in his uncle’s footsteps? Gavin must be proud.

  3. Jon November 13, 2023

    Does he know there’s not a chance?

