FIFTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR TED WILLIAMS via Twitter:
“Today [Monday, 13 November] I filed as a candidate for California Assembly District 2. I decided to run because our rural northern communities need a stronger voice in California. The data shows we are being left behind and I want to talk about how we can turn that around.”
BREAKING: SUPERVISOR WILLIAMS ANNOUNCES FOR STATE ASSEMBLY
3 Comments
Oh boy! I can’t wait to read all of the comments tomorrow morning!
Oh boy. Following in his uncle’s footsteps? Gavin must be proud.
Does he know there’s not a chance?