Letters (June 7, 2023)

FIX THE SYSTEM; DON’T DESTABILIZE IT

TO: Mendocino County Board of Supervisors

RE: Teeter Plan Board Discussion

I am extremely concerned to hear that the Board of Supervisors is even considering changing the current Teeter Plan obligation, and submit this letter of opposition to that proposal.

Mendocino County has internal issues related to tax collection that need to be addressed. Destabilizing school districts, fire departments, and other agencies that rely on accurate, stable, and timely tax accounting is not the solution. Fixing the procedures within the County is the appropriate solution.

I urge the Board to look at how to structurally support tax collection within the County. Aggressively correcting revenue collection would solve many of this County’s budget issues. I can personally attest as a new resident to the County within the last two years, my tax collection for my home in Ukiah has not been accurate, and I have received an annual refund on impounds from my mortgage company due to incorrect assessments.

Please correct the internal issues in the County offices, without destabilizing other public agencies This is a very short sighted solution and doesn’t address the structural deficits facing the County.

I am not placing blame in any department, but we need to correct the issues at hand instead of creating additional chaos by not correcting an internal collection problem.

Louise Simson, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

PEBBLES UPDATE

Editor,

Thanks for the letter from Jim Rhoads about my whereabouts. I've withdrawn from the regulatory game since it is not about legalization or reasonable regulations to replace unjust prohibition. Back then, we thought we had a fighting chance at fairness, if we were included in the regulatory process, since we were the ones being regulated and knew best what would be reasonable and community-based. Bureaucrats didn't know anything about growing cannabis as an agricultural product. Hundreds of medical users were being raided and criminally prosecuted under threat of jail and prison. I did my best to help others understand the harsh process I'd been going through for years with nothing but constitutional rights on my side, prior to Proposition 215 passing in 1996. Informing each other and the public was part of that process.

How little we knew about the government's unwillingness to share that process since wresting not sharing control was their goal. Nonetheless we persisted despite convictions, based on our love of the plant and our rights under both statutory and constitutional law to grow.

After my multiple convictions and appeals thruout the '90s, the Court eventually agreed with me about my right to transport medicine I could legally possess (or it would be unconstitutional) and I eventually prevailed. The Appeals Court established the Trippet Standard as the amount “reasonably related” to one's medical condition, which was affirmed by the CA Supreme Court in P v Kelly in 2010.

During all this time my arrests and prosecutions involved leaf not bud, thrown away by the farmers as pointless bulk, a felony. During all this time, I got it free or $100/pound for shake and smoked it myself for a medicinal touch. We called it “low ends.” We linked up with veterans in need, for which they were grateful, and Brownie Mary who used leaf to make her famous brownies when leaf from local growers ran out.

Meanwhile, I developed chronic bronchitis which I could manage but over time, it developed into COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) which has left me with a massive breathing problem which I never anticipated and was never informed of such a possibility or I'd have lived a lot differently with regard to cannabis as medicine.

I'm ok when at rest — reading, typing, using the internet — but moving around is exertion and requires deep breathing, when I'm at my worst. Since there's no cure for COPD, lacking pharmaceuticals, I'm left to my own devices to find a new healing direction.

Lo and behold, stem cell treatment has materialized. This is where healthy cells from one's own fat cells are accessed to replace the old impaired breathing apparatus to return the person to relative health. In the US, $100,000 is the cost compared to $20,000 in Mexico, where they've been doing stem cell replacement for years with success.

As I understand it, the US has started its own stem cell program with double blind trials and all that. They are only on the second trial with a coming third trial to determine effectiveness and approval in the future. They are rookies in the field compared to Mexico's long experience and healing oversight, far ahead of the US's sluggish pace. I trust experience over inexperience and lower cost over a cost four times greater for the same purposes and procedures. So my intent is to get a passport and go to Mexico for a new me. Tim Blake has encouraged me in this direction for years and I have a driver to take me to Mexico for this purpose. Stay tuned.

Pebbles Trippet

Laytonville

pebblestrippet@gmail.com

DIVERSION TUNNEL MAINTENANCE

Editor:

The recent Press Democrat editorial comparing the Eel River diversion into Potter Valley with the problems confronting the Colorado River was constructive and helpful (“Another chance for North Coast river deal”). This issue has to be resolved, and the sooner the better so those responsible can get on with it.

There is another issue, however, never mentioned when this issue is discussed, that needs to be considered and decided:

Namely, who will pay and be responsible for repair and maintenance of the mile-long diversion tunnel once PG&E is out of the picture? The burden will be substantial; this is earthquake country. Those concerned shouldn’t treat this like Highway 37 and wait until the tunnel collapses.

Jared G. Carter

Ukiah

THOUSANDS OF LIVES LATER…

Editor:

Before we lunge down another rabbit hole, we should reexamine recent foreign policy decisions, lest we repeat mistakes with similar outcomes. After sacrificing young Americans and billions of dollars to defeat communism in Southeast Asia, we lost, and the enemy took over Vietnam. After we rescued the shah, he was overthrown and replaced by an anti-American Islamic Republic. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, we armed the mujahedeen to fight the Russians and forced them to withdraw. When we abandoned Afghanistan, the Taliban seized power and al-Qaida launched 9/11.

After 9/11, we invaded Afghanistan and installed a sympathetic government. Twenty years later, we abandoned Afghanistan, the Taliban returned and canceled any reforms. Alleging weapons of mass destruction, we invaded Iraq, replaced Saddam Hussein and left. ISIS filled the vacuum, and we are still fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Although we poured millions into Latin America to support dictators and overthrow liberal regimes, thousands are now fleeing the region’s poverty, violence and corruption to seek asylum in the United States.

Thousands of lives and trillions of dollars later, our own democracy is under threat, we face a climate crisis, and we outspend everyone on our war machine.

Tony White

Santa Rosa

PARKING METERS NEED TO GO

Editor,

Parking meters are a 1960s solution to bolster city revenues. The idea that people have to pay to park on city streets is out of date. No one has spare change and trying to navigate dozens of different card-enabled solutions in different locales is frustrating. In addition, the small amount of money collected is likely offset by the cost to enforce the meters and maintain the hardware.

Paying for the privilege to come downtown and see a movie, shop or have a meal puts the city core at a disadvantage compared to businesses outside of that area. Getting rid of the meters is a step in the right direction for economic development.

Paid garages can stay as a paid service. Bonds were likely raised to build them and at least they offer some protection from the elements. But let’s keep the idea of the 1960s cars for our wonderful “classic car” shows, not paying to park.

Edward Zimmerman

San Rafael

MADELINE CLINE’S INSIGHTS

To the Editor:

Did Madeline Cline, candidate for Mendocino County 1st District Supervisor, actually hire a campaign management firm?

Strategy Insights?

Home - Strategy Insights (strategyinsightshq.com)

Dear Lord!

Talk about overkill!

Incidentally, Strategy Insight's Chief Strategist and CEO, a guy named Max "Roadkill" Rexroad, says in his Linkedin page he wears two hats. Currently, he is also the Legal Counsel and President of Redistricting Insights, which he describes as, "one of the leading redistricting firms in the country. We manage dozens of districting and redistricting projects around the country for states, counties, cities, and special districts."

I wonder what Roadkill's retainer cost Ms. Cline.

I wonder what his hourly rate is.

John Sakowicz

Ukiah

PS. Attached:

Dear John ,

Today, I am announcing my campaign for Mendocino County Supervisor. I wanted to reach out and introduce myself in case we haven't had a chance to meet yet.

I am a proud lifelong Mendocino County resident. I have spent my adult life working on tough public policy issues at the state and local level. I worked on legislation in the California State Assembly, advocated for businesses in the state policy making process, and advised cities, counties, special districts, and state agencies on improving their policies, operations and programs.

Now, I am starting a new chapter and running for Supervisor to give back to our community and solve some of the difficult issues we face here at home:

Developing long term, reliable water sources and clean drinking water

Reducing barriers for small business success and strengthening our local industries

Focusing on public safety and fully funding and staffing our Sheriff’s Office

Maintaining and investing in infrastructure improvements in our unincorporated areas

Addressing the underlying substance abuse and mental health issues causing homelessness

And always ensuring our county government is fiscally responsible, transparent, accessible, and responsive.

Many of you may recognize my name through my father, Eric Cline. If you do, you know that he was a shining example of someone who worked tirelessly for both his family and community. In 2021, when he passed away after a fast and aggressive battle with cancer, our community showed us love and support. Hundreds supported the Headwaters community space project in Potter Valley in honor of his memory. That experience solidified for me what a special bond we all share here in Mendocino County. This is where I belong and the place I want to fight for.

I look forward to sharing more with you in the months to come.

Sincerely,

Madeline Cline

P.S. Be sure to check out the press release below announcing my campaign. I am proud to have the support of Former District 1 Supervisor Carre Brown as I launch this effort!

Madeline Cline Announces Campaign for Mendocino County Supervisor, District 1

Redwood Valley, CA -- Public policy advocate and community leader Madeline Cline today announced her campaign for Mendocino County Supervisor, District 1.

In announcing her campaign, Cline stated, “I was born and raised in Mendocino County, and I am proud to call it my home. Like so many of you, my life has been defined by the opportunities and blessings we all share as residents of Mendocino County." She went on to add, "I have spent much of my adult life working on some of the toughest public policy issues facing our community. We have significant challenges ahead of us, but I know with the right leadership, we can preserve our county as a place where anyone can start a family, grow their business, and build the life they want to live."

A professional public policy advocate, Cline assists the business and farming community as they navigate the local policy making process. Before focusing the scope of her work to local issues, Cline worked on state issues related to improving the business climate and helping state agencies procure modernized technology to better serve residents. As an advocate, Cline also worked with counties, cities, and special districts across the state, with a deep understanding of their operational and budgetary challenges. Prior to that, Cline worked in the California State Assembly, advising a member of the state legislature on policy and the state budget– helping craft solutions to tough issues like natural resources and public safety.

Cline is announcing her campaign with support from numerous community members from across District 1, including former District 1 Supervisor Carre Brown, who stated "Madeline is a proven problem-solver that cares deeply about making Mendocino County a better place. She brings with her a fresh, unique perspective along with the experience and education to make a real difference. I am confident that she will serve our community well as the next First District Supervisor."

Cline grew up in Redwood Valley and graduated from Ukiah High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University and a Graduate Certificate in Policy and Government from Sacramento State University.

Madeline spends her free time volunteering and staying active in the community. This year, she was appointed by Supervisor Glenn McGourty to the Mendocino County Fish and Game Commission.

Mendocino County Supervisor District 1 includes the communities of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Calpella, Talmage, and Hopland. To find more information about Madeline and her campaign for supervisor, please visit www.MadelineCline.com

IS THERE A PLAN ON THE HORIZON?

To the Editor:

First, a long overdue congrats to the City of Ukiah on the design, implementation, and completion of the downtown ‘Streetscape.’ I think traffic flows quite well now through that corridor. The only drawback might be the challenging right-hand turns. A little more thought might have gone into that design.

Secondly, the City of Ukiah and Ghilotti Company did an admirable job with the resurfacing and reclamation of Dora Street.

It really looks great and traffic flows much, much better and takes some of the north/south flow off of State St. I now see that Clara Street is getting a much-needed ‘facelift’ and that will certainly improve traffic in that neighborhood. Kudos to the City of Ukiah.

Ok, now can we ask what are the City of Ukiah’s plans with Gobbi and Main Streets? They are really in bad shape. The intersection of those two streets around Safeway is deplorable. I shouldn’t be reminded of the ancient cobblestone streets I once drove in Germany and Austria, but I often am. We try to avoid that intersection as much as we possibly can. But sometimes, we forget. If we continue using those streets the local companies that offer front-end alignments will be awfully busy. Is there a plan on the horizon? Thank you.

Jon Henderson

Ukiah

THE MANY IMPACTS OF GROCERY OUTLET

Editor,

This letter concerns the proposed Grocery Outlet (GO) to be located on land currently occupied by the abandoned Social Services Building. You would think from all the glowing praises of those who support this project that the GO is a nonprofit distributing free food. It is not! Rather, it is a grocery store that offers somewhat cheaper food, alcohol, and other household items, many of which are obtained through opportunistic buying.

Proponents also claim that GO will bring money to the City and more jobs. Note that 20% of GO sales are from alcohol, which is taxed (unprepared food is not), so that might mean more income to the City, but might also increase public drinking. The jobs are non-union, despite what the developers say. I personally know someone who worked for GO in Ukiah in 2021 and, while all the positions were full time, the pay was less than the state minimum ($13/hr instead of $15/hr) and there were no medical benefits. This was because of a loophole in the state requirements that full time employees must receive medical benefits since GO is considered a private businesses as long as it has less than 26 employees. GO Corporate takes 50% of profits out of the business, which means there is a disincentive for the local owners, who make all decisions related to personnel, to pay well and provide benefits. It likely isn’t financially feasible. If GO takes business away from other local grocery stores, it will result in loss of better-paying full time jobs with benefits. These kinds of trade-offs must be considered.

Regardless, this application isn’t about popular demand. It is about a Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) which, according to CEQA, should examine potential impacts, using quantifiable thresholds, and suggest mitigations for any that are found to be significant, along with possible alternatives. The bottom line is, if this project deserves to be done, it deserves to be done right.

This project has been reviewed multiple times, so the process may seem complete but numerous issues still remain, and most of them are about location, location, location. And, while the draft EIR was circulated for public comment as required by law, the responses to those comments in the final EIR consist mostly of hand waving and redirection to the previous studies, and did not substantially address those concerns. I will bring up a few significant concerns in this letter.

This letter only brings up some of the most important concerns I have about the impact of the proposed project. It is essential that the City Council carefully consider these impacts and how they might be mitigated. The final EIR is not sufficient and does not provide insight into appropriate solutions. It should not be certified, but rather sent back to address all the issues that have not been properly analyzed. Any concerns about the delay in opening a Grocery Outlet in Fort Bragg should be placed at the feet of the developer who has repeatedly tried to cut corners, and obfuscate instead of addressing significant impacts of the project in the proposed location. I hope the City Council doesn’t rubber stamp the project just because it is popular. Even the people who support this project should consider what can be done to minimize negative impacts. Again, if it deserves to be done, it deserves to be done right.

Thank you,

Leslie Kashiwada

Fort Bragg

For more information and documentation go to https://www.city.fortbragg.com/ departments/community-development/city-projects. Please send all comments to the City Council (cityclerk@fortbragg.com) in advance of their hearing on June 5 at 5 pm and consider participating in the hybrid (in person/zoom) meeting.

YET ANOTHER....

Editor:

It was with profound sadness that this country marked the anniversary of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It’s with immense frustration and fury that I listen to reports of mass shootings now occurring weekly in this country and virtually nothing has been done by Congress to end this madness.

A reality check will shake the public and politicians out of their apathetic stupor is necessary. Show the photos. Show the horrific damage weapons of war cause, especially to small children. Get permission from the families, obscure faces if necessary, but until the public understands the carnage that goes on in this country nothing will change.

In the spirit of Emmett Till’s mother and her brave decision to open her son’s casket and the courageous photojournalists who changed the direction of the Vietnam War with photos and videos of the horrors, drastic events call for drastic measures.

Monotone reporting of “yet another mass shooting” and politicians’ thoughts and prayers are clearly not enough to stop this madness. Show the photos. Stop the disconnect between rhetoric and reality.

Elizabeth Barrett

Guerneville

REPARATIONS

Editor,

Recently the state’s Reparations Commission reported its findings to Gov. Gavin Newsom. It was a years’ long study which mainly centered on wrongs endured over decades primarily by the Black American community throughout the State of California. By so-called “red lining,” as openly prejudiced hiring and other social processes, African Americans have suffered deeply.

However the Commission almost totally excluded California Indians from its study report. During the so=called “contact period,” roughly from about the 1820s-30s until approx. 1925, California Indian tribes were decimated first by smallpox, murders, forced marches, genocide, persecution, and destructions or attacks to their hunting thru destruction of the natural habitat. Mercury poisoning and pollution of the state during the Gold Rush, appr. 1848 thru 1870 left a trail of destruction unmet in scale until the more recent annual wildfires.

In 2005 someone named Frank H. Baumgardner, III published a book, which took over twenty years of research to write. Its title is “Killing For Land In Early California; Indian Blood At Round Valley Founding,” the genocide facts were two with the surnames Carranco and Beard. Guilt is a meaningless, pointless emotion. In Indians have casino revenge.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III, Author

Santa Rosa