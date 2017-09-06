Bird’s Eye View (Sep. 6, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, September 6, 2017

My fellow eating and drinking buddy, Steve Sparks, is planning to start up a new version of the very popular and useful AV Grange Newsletter, the Valley information sheet that stopped publication a few years ago. Steve hopes to produce the “AV Community Bulletin” every month of the year (rather than the Newsletter’s quarterly appearance) including more useful details about the Valley’s social events, organizations, meetings, services, eateries, and general information. It will be a free, four-page handout; 600 copies will distributed throughout the Valley each month. Steve hopes to have the first issue ready for October or November. Anyone interested in making sure information appears for their organization/meeting/event/etc, or wishing to be one of just nine local businesses who will get a business card-sized advertising spot in this new publication, can call Steve at the Bulletin’s number, 353-0369, or email him at avcbulletin@gmail.com or before September 20.

“This Trump Thing,” aka, The US Presidency. As a candidate Donald Trump promoted a tax-reform agenda containing a mix of corporate and individual rate-cuts and deduction rises. Now the President* plans to put this into effect. The Tax Policy Center, a think-tank, estimated those would reduce federal revenue by $6.2 trillion while increasing the federal debt by $7 trillion within a decade. Most agree that America’s byzantine tax system needs overhauling, but the devil is in the details: one reason that no major tax reform has been accomplished since 1986 is that the trade-offs are both mathematically and politically difficult. But Mr. Trump, still smarting from Congress’s failure to repeal Obamacare and lacking any significant legislative achievements so far, needs a “win.” That makes the The Twit’s recent Twitter attacks on Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, Republican congressional leaders whose support he needs, all the more baffling. Perhaps he reckons his support base would prefer the spectacle of him fighting the establishment more than actually accomplishing any achievements. Sadly, I believe he would be correct in many cases.

‘Evening Dining in the Valley’. — The Q and Aquarelle, is now closed on ‘Taco’ Tuesday. They continue their ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, featuring ribs and chicken. Open from 4-8pm, Friday thru’ Monday. Down in the Deep End, Sunday brunch at the Bewildered Pig continues (11am-2.30pm) and dinner is still from 5.30-9pm Thursday-Sunday.

Public Service Announcements. #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be here twice in September on Thursdays, September 14 and 28, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. #546. Due to the County Fair in mid-September, the Unity Club’s Community Lending Library will be closed until the first week of October. #547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director, Mike Mannix, rewards good customers with a star but will be very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals!. #548. The AV Grange is having its regular second Sunday Pancake Breakfast on September 10 from 8.30-11am. $5-10, kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Pancakes (gluten free available but gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included. #549. The monthly meeting of the AV Village, formerly the ’Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives’ group, takes pace at Lauren’s Restaurant at 4pm on Sunday, September 10.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. Thursday, September 7, the lunch, served at Noon, will be Breakfast for Lunch, followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Next Tuesday, June 14, the evening meal at 6pm, features Buttermilk Chicken and Tiramisu for dessert. Second Tuesday, so the dinner will be followed by Bingo at 7pm. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for you money all week! ALL ages are welcome!

I’m outta here. Gotta see a man about a sheep. So, be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave your pets in your vehicle; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. On the sheep, Grace.

