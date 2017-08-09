Bird’s Eye View (Aug. 9, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, August 9, 2017

First “This Trump Thing,” formerly the US Presidency. So the madness goes on! I am referring to the continuing dismissals of top government officials that President* Trump has shown to be the one thing that he is particularly adept at in his position as Supreme Leader. Of course, in most cases he hired from the bottom of the barrel in the first place, thus allowing him to very easily return to his reality tv role as the “You’re fired” host of “The Apprentice” and push these folks out of the revolving door.

Here is the list of clowns, devils, and scumbags so far hired and fired by Trump from key positions: (from most recent to first): Anthony “Tony Mooch” Scaramucci (Director of White House Communications and part-time hit man); Reince Priebus (Chief of Staff and yet virtually ignored by everyone in the administration); Sean Spicer (Press Secretary and national joke); Michael Flynn (National Security Advisor (the shortest tenure ever, and inveterate liar); Paul Manafort (2nd Trump Campaign Manager and as trustworthy as a snake); and Corey Lewandowski (1st Trump Campaign Manager and thug).

The US, led by this most unpresidential of Presidents, is fast becoming a laughing stock around the world, except this is no joke and the effects of his presidency* may have very serious consequences; catastrophic even. It is disgraceful, shameful, harmful, and downright farcical.

From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” Buzzard comments, “Staying with the topic of bad hirings and good firings (‘resignations’), Katherine Reddick, the controversial and seemingly self-serving local Elementary School Principal, and the AV Unified School District have ended their relationship. Yes, after a series of unsavory incidents and, based on the shared thoughts of many in the community, a most disruptive and alienating tenure, she’s finally gone. Following in the stumbling, bumbling steps of High School Principal Keri St. Jeor, who departed a few weeks ago after what must surely have been one of the most ineffective incumbencies in school history, Reddick has followed St. Jeor out the door, both of them failing to make it beyond one school year. What a charade. For her divisive and often autocratic efforts, and in a clear sign that the Apocalypse is fast approaching, no doubt Reddick will be financially compensated far beyond a reasonable and fair amount, probably far more than the vast majority of folks around here earn in a year - please pass the sick bag. PS. School Superintendent Michelle Hutchins, whose name is firmly attached to the hiring of the two failed Principals, remains in her position and is now trying to win back the faith of her staff and the community. Hopefully she will be successful. Our schools need to move on.

“Evening Dining in the Valley.” Work continues on a new restaurant going into the building in downtown Philo that until six months ago had been the home of Libby’s Restaurant for sixteen years.

Meanwhile, here are the latest dining options: “The Nighttime Nine.” Bruxo, the brightly colored food truck owned and operated by Brooks Schmitt moves from the AV Brewery Visitor Center (Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm), the Boonville Hotel (Wednesday, noon to 8pm), and just outside Philo on Thursdays (at Balo winery alongside the Bocce court); Saturday remains a weekly mystery. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as Guest Chef Monday evenings 5-9pm, regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, can be enjoyed Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, serving breakfast on Saturday, closed on Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight, serving weekend brunch each day from 10am-3pm. They are open weekdays at 11am and are closed on Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday thru Monday evenings. Reservations: (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle’s “Santa Maria BBQ” menu, features ribs and chicken, added to many of their previous favorites. Open 4-8pm from Friday thru Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, 6am-8pm every day! Try the donuts. Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open from Noon to 8pm five days in succession, Thursday to Monday. Finally, down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-5.30pm Happy Hour with supper served from 5.30-9pm, and Sunday brunch from 11am-2.30pm followed by dinner from 5.30-9pm as usual.

Public Service Announcements. #545 - The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be here tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. I suggest turning up at around 3pm - you will definitely be seen. New customers and their pets are always welcome and previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them! #546 - The Unity Club AV Lending Library at The Fairgrounds is open Tuesday 1.30-4.30pm and Saturday 2-4pm. #547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director, Mike Mannix. Please: no dead animals!. #548. Velma's fruit and veggie stand on AV Way, a little northwest of the Elementary school, is now open Friday, Sunday and Monday from noon-5pm and on Saturday from 11-4pm. Blueberries, peaches, plums, olive oil by the gallon, half gallon, 750 and 500ml, and much more. #549. The 18th Annual Boonville Aviation Knowledge and Folklore Convention, and Potluck Dinner, aka “The Airport Day,” is this Saturday, August 12. Festivities at the hangar at the corner of Estate Drive and Airport Road in Boonville begin at noon, dinner served at 5pm. Please bring your favorite potluck dish. Drinks provided. Pre-party party for the early arrivals on Friday evening, August 11 featuring Happy Hour at the local brewery followed by pizza and goodies in the hangar. Cindy or Kirk at (707)-895-2949. #550. The AV Grange Sunday Pancake Breakfast is Aug 13 from 8:30-11am. Prices from $5-10; kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Choices include pancakes (gluten free available but gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included. #551. The monthly meeting of the “Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives” at Lauren’s Restaurant is at 4pm on Sunday, May 12.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Fish and Chips with Triple Lemon dessert. Then, next Tuesday, August 15, the lunch will feature Steak Pizzola with Texas Sheet Cake for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! On Thursdays the Center offers a Diabetes Workshop - in English from 1-3pm and in Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm. Hosted by the AV Health Center. Call 707-895-3477 to register. Meanwhile, on Tuesday and Thursday at 9am the Center offers “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures. Thursdays at 9am it’s the Water Color Painting Group, with Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. These trips fill up fast so sign up early at 489-1175.

I’m outta here. Remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or by e-mail at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com.

PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan – behaving yourself? Hopefully not!. Keep up the good work, Round-eyed Robin.

