Valley People (Jan. 11, 2017)by AVA News Service
HIGHWAY 128 was closed a little after 3pm Sunday when the Navarro spilled its banks, and the banks stayed spilled through Monday. CalTrans, County road crews and…
Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 11, 2017)by Turkey Vulture
Coming Soon: Big headlines about the Valley’s restaurant situation. Full details next week! Meanwhile this coming weekend we will bid a final farewell to restaurateurs who have…
Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 16, 2017by AVA News Service
BOONVILE WATER & SEWER ENGINEERING GRANTS OFFICIALLY IN PLACE Good News! We have finalized both Planning grants. The $500k Clean Water…
Mendo’s Murky Pot Rule Enforcementby Mark Scaramella
With Big Pharma (aka Big Dope) poised to move big time into Mendocino County, we decided to take a look back…
Glusker Censuredby Malcolm Macdonald
At a hurriedly called January 3rd meeting, the Mendocino Coast District Hospital's Board of Directors voted a resolution of censure for…
Off the Record (Jan. 11, 2017)by AVA News Service
SUPERVISOR WOODHOUSE made it official last week, submitting the following letter of resignation to his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors:…
Recent Comments