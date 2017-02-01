Philo: Speed Trap Or Death Trap?by Mark Scaramella
Mr. Darren Hill, a Caltrans traffic engineer out of the Eureka 1 District office, opened the discussion of the downtown Philo speed limit at the Board of…
Valley People (Feb. 1, 2017)by AVA News Service
YORKVILLE collected nine inches of rain over the six-day stretch of January 18-24, with the first day being the wettest at 3.32 inches. The High Rollers’ season total is now a…
Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017by AVA News Service
More Rain; Doomsday Tycoons; Little Dog; Wi-Fi Extender; Philo Speed; Emissions Proposal; Carl Shapiro; Timothy O'Brien; Police Reports; High-school Hoops; Cannabis Tax; Weed Women; Village Movement; Yesterday's Catch; Musburger Retires; Library Events; Clean Energy; Un Hospitality; Sako & Summers; Planning…
Fort Bragg ‘Mummy’ Case Goes To Courtby Malcolm Macdonald
At a preliminary hearing in Ten Mile Superior Court on Monday, January 30th, caregiver Lori Fiorentino was bound over for trial by…
Loaded For Bearby Bruce McEwen
The prelim for Eugene ‘Bear’ Lincoln and his sister Sonia Lincoln began last week and ended severed, like a live worm,…
Off the Record (Feb. 1, 2017)by AVA News Service
CARL SHAPIRO, the ultimate public defender, has died at his home in Fairfax. Carl was 100, and lucid to the very…
