Philo: Speed Trap Or Death Trap? by Mark Scaramella Mr. Darren Hill, a Caltrans traffic engineer out of the Eureka 1 District office, opened the discussion of the downtown Philo speed limit at the Board of…

‘Downtown Watch’ by Malcolm Macdonald A large fir has uprooted and fallen across the footbridge directly in front of the Russian Gulch waterfall. For me that's the biggest takeaway in a week…

Facts by Todd Walton I recently watched several interviews with people attending the inauguration of Donald Trump, and I had to keep reminding myself these were not actors in Saturday Night…

Uncle Wild Hair by Flynn Washburne You know the feeling you get when you casually flip on a light switch—the manner in which all of us nearly always do it, nonchalantly brushing it…

Goodbye Fort Wayne by Paul Modic I sat in my dad’s house, empty except for a chair and the phone. It had taken me weeks to sort it out, clear it out, give…