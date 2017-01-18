Anderson Valley

Valley People (Jan. 18, 2017)

by AVA News Service

BOONVILLE WATER & SEWER ENGINEERING GRANTS OFFICIALLY IN PLACE. “Good News!” write Val Hanelt and Kathleen McKenna. “We have finalized both planning grants. The $500k Clean Water (aka…

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

by AVA News Service

128 Closed; Homeless Count; Trash Settlement; Little Dog; Ukiah Dispensaries; Fathom Thoughts; Philo Speed; Windy Promises; Yesterday's Catch; Chron Marchers; O-bomb-a Unmasked; Pizza Time; Status Quo; Sustainable Technology; Farmers Convergence; Gardening Workshops; Maha Shivaratri; PA Agenda…

County Trash Hauler Pushed To Brink

by Mark Scaramella

Willits Weekly reporter Mike A'Dair dug up some useful background concerning the ongoing dispute between County trash hauler Jerry Ward of…

Off the Record (Jan. 18, 2017)

by AVA News Service

DEPARTMENT OF THE MACABRE: According to a presser from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the three pit bulls that nearly killed…

Essays

E-Brake’s Blessing

by Flynn Washburne

There are probably settings more dismal than a Fort Bragg (northern latitude, coastal proximity) bus "shelter" on a late Sunday afternoon in mid-November during a rainstorm, but…

Carrying On

by Todd Walton

We are feeling pampered and special because the power went back on after a two-day outage. We know there will probably be another outage when the next…

Tells

by Bruce Patterson

I think “Tells” is one of the most beautiful words in the American Language. According to Professor Webster, the words “tell” and “tells” have sixteen commonly accepted…

An Afternoon With Sherman Alexie

by Paul Modic

There was a crowd gathering outside the College of the Redwoods auditorium, we had all come to hear one of my literary heroes Sherman Alexie give his…

New Years On The Coast, 1879

by Malcolm Macdonald

1878 slipped into 1879 along the Mendocino Coast behind a northwestern breeze that blew away the rain showers of New Year's Eve. The flag on the point…

Do We Want To Win Or Just Feel Good?

by Clancy Sigal

Meryl Streep makes a beautiful, heartfelt (“sank hooks in my heart”) speech at the Golden Globes eviscerating Trump for mocking the disabled who lack “the power and…

Letters to the Editor

Letters (Jan. 18, 2017)

I find myself baffled by the idea that Caltrans would want to raise the speed limit through Philo based on a survey that finds most drivers travel…

Farmers Convergence

[Feb 28] The Fifth-Annual Farmers Convergence Will Bring Together The North Coast Farming Community For Training And Networking.…

Permaculture Workshop

[Feb 4] If you think planting locally adapted seeds and personally grafted fruit trees is a fitting…

Milou Trio

[Jan 29] The Milou Trio, featuring Bay Area musicians David Michael Goldblatt (cello), Diane Nicholeris (violin), and…

Winter Symphony Concert

[Jan 28 & 29] Symphony of the Redwoods 2017 Winter Symphony Concert January 28 & 29, Cotton…

Panchito Fundraiser

[Jan 28] On Saturday, January 28 we will have a fundraiser for Carlos Ojeda (Panchito) at the…

American Blues

[Jan 27 & 28] Mendocino Theater Company will host a musical multi-media event on Friday and Saturday,…

Vinifera Trio

[Jan 22] Don't miss this exciting opportunity to hear 20th century classical music inspired by American jazz!…

Acoustic Music

[Jan 21] Foxglove will take the stage on Saturday, January 21 at Mendocino Theater Company. Bring your…

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Second Storm; Trial Delayed; More Candidates; Ward Hopeful; Little Dog; Kane Surrenders; Adderall Huff; Mikey Legislates; Pot Regulation; Yesterday's Catch; Kevin Starr; Oxfam Report; Trump Protests; The Unraveling; Tribal Identity; America's Shadow; Hippy…

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

More Rain; CPS Attack; Fathom Released; Little Dog; Women's March; MCERA COLA; Mock Trial; Library Events; Remembering Shep; Yesterday's Catch; Tracking Cannabis; Bud Budget; News Hacking; Trump Love; Clean Teens; Petty President; Elite…

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Rain Expected; Cousin Visit; High-school Hoops; Silicon Valley Poser; Little Dog; MLK March; Shelter Reopens; Yorkville Pass; PG&E Inspection; Hales Grove; Hippy Queen; Pesticide Cup; Yesterday's Catch; Desecration; Helpful Democrats; Soccer Girl; Horoscope; Oligarch…

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017

Storms Approaching; Killing MLK; Towards Disaster; Slow Philo; Little Dog; Reopening Buckhorn; AV Housing; Principal West; Fish Friendly; Housing Wanted; Evaluating Dogs; Counterfeit Warning; Permanent Underclass; Hartzell TV; Yesterday's Catch; LBJ Photo; Foodie…

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Boonville Grants; Prop 58; Little Dog; News Biz; Superb Writing; Snowy Morning; Yesterday's Catch; Going, Going; Obama History; Shakespeare Down; Shareholder Values; KZYX Board; Your House; Bellevue Service; Vaccination Chat; Mendo Listserv; Airman…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Trash Dispute; Footlighters Lien; Replacing Woodhouse; Onan Concern; Little Dog; THP Challenged; Yesterday's Catch; Last Chance; Marco Radio; Replacing ACA; Uncle Tom; War Everywhere; Immigration Rights; Bullet Costs; Streep's Speech; Carbon Trading…

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Tweaker Remanded; Creek Fatality; Panchito Fundraiser; Little Dog; Four Thoughts; Mayberry WSJ; Yesterday's Catch; Obama Legacy; Financial Advice; Flooded Salmon; Capitalism; Broadband Meeting; American Pickers; Retirement Meeting; General Strike; Theatre Workshops; Defending Healthcare; Inaugural…

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

128 Open; Wolf Moon; Creek Tragedy; Housing Wanted; Panchito Fundraiser; Management Vacuum; Trash Negotiations; Shelter Update; Little Dog; Shamrock Ranch; Dear KZYX; Fund Woodhouse; Yesterday's Catch; HR 676; Mass Shooting; Library Events; Permaculture…

Off the Record (Jan. 11, 2017)

SUPERVISOR WOODHOUSE made it official last week, submitting the following letter of resignation to his colleagues on…

Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)

NOTE OVER THE TRANSOM: “Laytonville big bucks Stewart [Bewley] is also funding the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association,…

Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)

SEVERAL READERS have pointed out that the remains of Anne Shapiro, 33, of Little River, washed ashore…

Off the Record (Dec. 21, 2016)

SIZABLE front pager in Monday’s Wall St Journal ("The Hidden Hurt of Life on the Beat") spotlights…

Off the Record (Dec. 14, 2016)

A CLEVER and enterprising fellow called Stuart Bewley appeared with Laytonville's Swami Chaitanya, aka Bill Winans, before…

Off the Record (Dec. 7, 2016)

SEE THEIR LETTER, but it seems clear that the mass resignation of the Board of the Small…

Off the Record (Nov. 30, 2016)

WHAT TO DO ABOUT WOODHOUSE. We wrote last week that the Woodhouse family's attorney, Chris Neary of…

Off the Record (Nov. 23, 2016)

A READER WRITES: “I am in a flurry of reading, trying to understand my fellow 'mericans and…

Valley People (Jan. 11, 2017)

HIGHWAY 128 was closed a little after 3pm Sunday when the Navarro spilled its banks, and the…

Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)

THE SECOND DAY of 2017 began with snow on the hills of Mendocino County, and a couple…

Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)

ANDERSON VALLEY'S NEWEST CEMETERY lies on the Hill Ranch, Yorkville, and is the final resting place of…

Valley People (Dec. 21, 2016)

BAD COLLISION at the big turn on Mountain View Road, just up from the high school Monday…

Valley People (Dec. 14, 2016)

RICKY OWENS of Boonville, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a six-year-old…

Valley People (Dec. 7, 2016)

SHORTY ADAMS, as always, is the man to beat in the Anderson Valley’s Christmas decoration sweepstakes, with…

Valley People (Nov. 30, 2016)

THE ESSENTIAL LIBBY’S RESTAURANT, Philo, closes after its Saturday night servings, and for many of us it’s…

Valley People (Nov. 23, 2016)

AT EASE, ANDERSON VALLEY. The McGhan matter has been amicably resolved. The wildly popular young doctor at…

Letters (Jan. 11, 2017)

There is a move underway in Anderson Valley to persuade Redwood Credit Union to install a full…

Letters (Jan. 4, 2017)

Having been a subscriber and avid reader of the AVA for the past 26 years, I’ve read…

Letters (Dec. 28, 2016)

In response to Todd Walton's article "The Greater Good" - Proposition 13, at least as I understand…

Letters (Dec. 21, 2016)

From the beginning of Blackbird Farm in 2013, an unaccredited nonprofit, the 24 "students" brought in for…

Letters (Dec. 14, 2016)

Keegan Personal Protective Equipment (KPPE) requirements per OSHA: Hard hat, eye protection, hearing earplugs, hobnail/safety steel-toed boots,…

Letters (Dec. 7, 2016)

Now that this year's grape crop is in and before next year's season I want to share…

Letters (Nov. 30, 2016)

The No on Measure AF Committee extends its thanks and gratitude to the voting public for listening…

Letters (Nov. 23, 2016)

I wake up this morning to discover that one week after the election, my vote has yet…