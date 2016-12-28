Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)by AVA News Service
ANDERSON VALLEY'S NEWEST CEMETERY lies on the Hill Ranch, Yorkville, and is the final resting place of its creator, Ruth Hill, descendant of an old Valley family. Mrs.…
Bird’s Eye View (Dec. 28, 2016)by Turkey Vulture
How was your Christmas? Did the new sweater fit? Did it still fit after dinner? Did you keep the receipt for your nephew’s broken toy? Why was…
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016by AVA News Service
Frigid Air; Parvo Dog; Senior Care; Be Specific; Let RCS; Weather Deciders; Little Dog; Weed Newshour; Body Found; Crabbers Strike; Yesterday's Catch; Legalization Fallout; Trump Journalism; 20 Groups; Bicycle Ode; Audition Workshop; Milou Trio; Chamber Concert…
Coast Hospital: The New Administrationby Malcolm Macdonald
Mendocino Coast District Hospital held a special meeting of their Board of Directors three days before Christmas. With five board members,…
Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Random Physical Assault…by Bruce McEwen
The scene of the crime was the upscale Park Place Apartments, alongside shady Orr Creek bridge at 621 North State Street.…
Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)by AVA News Service
SEVERAL READERS have pointed out that the remains of Anne Shapiro, 33, of Little River, washed ashore near Fort Bragg about…
