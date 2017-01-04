We Forget by Clancy Sigal Bad regimes are in the business of making us forget. More than anything they want to cancel our feeling for the impossible that twists some of us…

The Last Campbell by Bob Dempel Just south of Healdsburg on the east side of Highway 101 was the Campbell Ranch. Almost every resident of Healdsburg and many on the North Coast knew…

They Said I’d Never Make A Fortune by Eric McMahon So many cubes of braised tofu, countless Hunan broccoli specials; turned out they could legitimately be written off and called research. Frequenting of Sino-American eateries, from an…

Jerry: A Scrappy Little Dog by Janie Sheppard In my mind’s eye, I see Jerry running along the fence line, snapping at the tolerant Malamute neighbor. An incongruous pair, Jerry is a 12-pound short-legged Jack…

A Spoonful Of Cat Tail by Flynn Washburne Prisoners, like the elderly and latter-day Luddites, are traveling way, way off the information superhighway. Me even employing a zero-currency term like “information superhighway” tells you just…