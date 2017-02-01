Valley People (Feb. 1, 2017)by AVA News Service
YORKVILLE collected nine inches of rain over the six-day stretch of January 18-24, with the first day being the wettest at 3.32 inches. The High Rollers’ season total is now a…
Bird’s Eye View (Feb. 1, 2017)by Turkey Vulture
First let’s have a little recap or, some might say, a disclaimer! For those of you unaware of what this column of “Vulture-journalism” is all about let…
Mendocino County Today: Friday, Feb. 3, 2017by AVA News Service
Storm Arrives; Contreras Correction; Bee Rental; Coach Chat; Gypsy Jazz; Cannabis Complaint; Little Dog; Indians v Caltrans; Homeless Types; Radiation Concerns; Hoodie Hoodlums; Yesterday's Catch; Roy Book; GOP Blitzkrieg; DNC Resistance; Immigration Policy; Protesting Milo; Pension Mess; Houston Stands; Poverty…
Fort Bragg ‘Mummy’ Case Goes To Courtby Malcolm Macdonald
At a preliminary hearing in Ten Mile Superior Court on Monday, January 30th, caregiver Lori Fiorentino was bound over for trial by…
Loaded For Bearby Bruce McEwen
The prelim for Eugene ‘Bear’ Lincoln and his sister Sonia Lincoln began last week and ended severed, like a live worm,…
Off the Record (Feb. 1, 2017)by AVA News Service
CARL SHAPIRO, the ultimate public defender, has died at his home in Fairfax. Carl was 100, and lucid to the very…
