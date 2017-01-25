Anderson Valley

Valley People (Jan. 25, 2017)

by AVA News Service

SUNDAY AFTERNOON'S RAIN left a fairly heavy snow on Boonville's hills, and the final downpour washing down the curtain on the third storm in a week fell…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 25, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture

Restaurant Report: Lauren’s Restaurant in Downtown Boonville will introduce their first “Natalie’s Sunday Supper” (presented by co-owner Natalie Matson) this coming Sunday evening, January 29, from 5-8.30pm.…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

by AVA News Service

DOROTHY MARIE CAGLE Dorothy Marie Cagle, known as Nannie by her family, passed away peacefully in her home on December 21,…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

County News

by Mark Scaramella

Ward & County Reach Tentative Settlement For more than a year an ad hoc committee composed of former Supervisor Tom Woodhouse…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Murders On Hold

by Bruce McEwen

All of the county’s current homicide cases are on hold. There’s quite a few and with one thing and another, all…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Off the Record (Jan. 25, 2017)

by AVA News Service

A HUGE NEGATIVE for contemporary demonstrations is the truly awful rhetoric out of the selected (self-selecting in Mendocino County) speakers. Young…

January 25, 20171 CommentRead More

SuperStar.com Tickets to live events

Mendocino County Today
Essays

Coming At Us From All Sides

by Louis Bedrock

It’s all but final now. Last efforts to force Roselle’s City Council to produce a detailed environmental impact statement have failed. The woods across the street are…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

The Scum Also Rises

by Bruce Patterson

Beware of towns that have more churches than saloons. In places where even the Christians can’t agree on who exactly is a Christian, maintaining domestic tranquility means…

January 25, 20171 CommentRead More

Circus Maximus

by Todd Walton

After over a hundred years as the premier circus in America, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey will present their final performances in May of 2017. High…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

A Real Turkey Shoot

by Malcolm Macdonald

A couple of corrections from last week's piece. The four to five stacks of lumber usually present, and visible out to sea, in the Mendocino of 1879…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Tomato Raid Goes Sideways

by Flynn Washburne

I'm not in the habit of issuing disclaimers here; way I sees it, you pays your money, you takes your chances. Life is a crapshoot in all…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

The Prince Of Alienation

by Tom Cahill

I wasn't born a crazy, radical, hippie. I had a lot of help getting here over the years. My mother passed her bipolar gene on to me…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Letters to the Editor

Letters (Jan. 25, 2017)

Random thoughts on "downtown Ukiah." With the exception of the looming smoke shops in the criminal "injustice" industry, our big city, like the Palace Hotel, is on the…

January 25, 2017No CommentRead More

Farmers Convergence

[Feb 28] The Fifth-Annual Farmers Convergence Will Bring Together The North Coast Farming Community For Training And Networking.…

Ukiah Symphony

[Feb 11, 12] The Dances of Argentina, the third concert in the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra's 2016-17 season,…

Permaculture Workshop

[Feb 4] If you think planting locally adapted seeds and personally grafted fruit trees is a fitting…

Ukiah Author Reading

[Jan 29] On Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m., the Grace Hudson Museum will host a free…

Milou Trio

[Jan 29] The Milou Trio, featuring Bay Area musicians David Michael Goldblatt (cello), Diane Nicholeris (violin), and…

Winter Symphony Concert

[Jan 28, 29] Symphony of the Redwoods 2017 Winter Symphony Concert January 28 & 29, Cotton Auditorium,…

Panchito Fundraiser

[Jan 28] On Saturday, January 28 we will have a fundraiser for Carlos Ojeda (Panchito) at the…

American Blues

[Jan 27, 28] Mendocino Theater Company will host a musical multi-media event on Friday and Saturday, January…

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Sneaker Waves; Little Dog; Snow Cat; Philo Speed; Anderson v Caltrans; Bear's Prelim; PD Headline; Vandal Apprehended; Insider George; Erika Tyler; Guest House; Ghost Buses; Yesterday's Catch Granny D; FB Homeless; Women's…

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Wet Week; Comptche Detour; Civil Response; Bum Bench; 101 Closure; MCAVHN Event; Trump Protests; Fathom Freed; Survival Condo; Poetry Reading; Sanitation Lawsuit; New GM; Yesterday's Catch; Women's March; Trump Money; President Meshuga; Call…

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

175 Open; Colder Weather; Ukiah Dispensaries; Owsley Arrested; KZYX Records; Ukiah Utilities; Westside Rental; FB Notes; Albion School; Poor Speakers; Gram's Pissed; Little Dog; Yesterday's Catch; Sort Of; Present Catastrophe; White Moderates; Ukiah…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Highway Closures; Annelisa Found; Tree Fatality; Supe Recommendation; Little Dog; Mental Health; Sanitation Board; Trump Protests; Marco Radio; Peggy Lee; Turkey Shoot; Yesterday's Catch; Global Soul; Trump Vote; Terrific Ability; Redwood Summer…

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

128 Closed; Homeless Count; Trash Settlement; Little Dog; Ukiah Dispensaries; Fathom Thoughts; Philo Speed; Windy Promises; Yesterday's Catch; Chron Marchers; O-bomb-a Unmasked; Pizza Time; Status Quo; Sustainable Technology; Farmers Convergence; Gardening Workshops; Maha…

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Second Storm; Trial Delayed; More Candidates; Ward Hopeful; Little Dog; Kane Surrenders; Adderall Huff; Mikey Legislates; Pot Regulation; Yesterday's Catch; Kevin Starr; Oxfam Report; Trump Protests; The Unraveling; Tribal Identity; America's Shadow; Hippy…

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

More Rain; CPS Attack; Fathom Released; Little Dog; Women's March; MCERA COLA; Mock Trial; Library Events; Remembering Shep; Yesterday's Catch; Tracking Cannabis; Bud Budget; News Hacking; Trump Love; Clean Teens; Petty President; Elite…

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Rain Expected; Cousin Visit; High-school Hoops; Silicon Valley Poser; Little Dog; MLK March; Shelter Reopens; Yorkville Pass; PG&E Inspection; Hales Grove; Hippy Queen; Pesticide Cup; Yesterday's Catch; Desecration; Helpful Democrats; Soccer Girl; Horoscope; Oligarch…

Off the Record (Jan. 18, 2017)

DEPARTMENT OF THE MACABRE: According to a presser from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the three pit…

Off the Record (Jan. 11, 2017)

SUPERVISOR WOODHOUSE made it official last week, submitting the following letter of resignation to his colleagues on…

Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)

NOTE OVER THE TRANSOM: “Laytonville big bucks Stewart [Bewley] is also funding the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association,…

Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)

SEVERAL READERS have pointed out that the remains of Anne Shapiro, 33, of Little River, washed ashore…

Off the Record (Dec. 21, 2016)

SIZABLE front pager in Monday’s Wall St Journal ("The Hidden Hurt of Life on the Beat") spotlights…

Off the Record (Dec. 14, 2016)

A CLEVER and enterprising fellow called Stuart Bewley appeared with Laytonville's Swami Chaitanya, aka Bill Winans, before…

Off the Record (Dec. 7, 2016)

SEE THEIR LETTER, but it seems clear that the mass resignation of the Board of the Small…

Off the Record (Nov. 30, 2016)

WHAT TO DO ABOUT WOODHOUSE. We wrote last week that the Woodhouse family's attorney, Chris Neary of…

Valley People (Jan. 18, 2017)

BOONVILLE WATER & SEWER ENGINEERING GRANTS OFFICIALLY IN PLACE. “Good News!” write Val Hanelt and Kathleen McKenna. “We…

Valley People (Jan. 11, 2017)

HIGHWAY 128 was closed a little after 3pm Sunday when the Navarro spilled its banks, and the…

Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)

THE SECOND DAY of 2017 began with snow on the hills of Mendocino County, and a couple…

Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)

ANDERSON VALLEY'S NEWEST CEMETERY lies on the Hill Ranch, Yorkville, and is the final resting place of…

Valley People (Dec. 21, 2016)

BAD COLLISION at the big turn on Mountain View Road, just up from the high school Monday…

Valley People (Dec. 14, 2016)

RICKY OWENS of Boonville, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a six-year-old…

Valley People (Dec. 7, 2016)

SHORTY ADAMS, as always, is the man to beat in the Anderson Valley’s Christmas decoration sweepstakes, with…

Valley People (Nov. 30, 2016)

THE ESSENTIAL LIBBY’S RESTAURANT, Philo, closes after its Saturday night servings, and for many of us it’s…

Letters (Jan. 18, 2017)

I find myself baffled by the idea that Caltrans would want to raise the speed limit through…

Letters (Jan. 11, 2017)

There is a move underway in Anderson Valley to persuade Redwood Credit Union to install a full…

Letters (Jan. 4, 2017)

Having been a subscriber and avid reader of the AVA for the past 26 years, I’ve read…

Letters (Dec. 28, 2016)

In response to Todd Walton's article "The Greater Good" - Proposition 13, at least as I understand…

Letters (Dec. 21, 2016)

From the beginning of Blackbird Farm in 2013, an unaccredited nonprofit, the 24 "students" brought in for…

Letters (Dec. 14, 2016)

Keegan Personal Protective Equipment (KPPE) requirements per OSHA: Hard hat, eye protection, hearing earplugs, hobnail/safety steel-toed boots,…

Letters (Dec. 7, 2016)

Now that this year's grape crop is in and before next year's season I want to share…

Letters (Nov. 30, 2016)

The No on Measure AF Committee extends its thanks and gratitude to the voting public for listening…