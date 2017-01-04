Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)by AVA News Service
THE SECOND DAY of 2017 began with snow on the hills of Mendocino County, and a couple of inches blanketed the Ukiah-Boonville Road beginning five miles up…
Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 4, 2017)by Turkey Vulture
Well 2017 is upon us and may it be happy and healthy for one and all. Any New Year’s Resolutions? These are difficult to maintain of course…
Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 9, 2016by AVA News Service
Weekend Weather; Little Dog; Ray Pinoli; Animal Orphanage; Editorial Experience; Public Lands; Ballerina; Boonville ATM; Yesterday's Catch; White Radicals; Diminishing Returns; Gorbachev Impostor; My Story…
Year-End Awards, 2016by AVA News Service
MOST ENCOURAGING ELECTION: Fort Bragg City Council, Mayor Lindy Peters. LEAST ENCOURAGING: Point Arena where city councils new and old think…
Goodbye 2016, Hello 2017by Bruce McEwen
Goodbye to Judges David Nelson and Richard Henderson, who are both retiring. Goodbye to prosecutor and memoirist Timothy Stoen, who is…
Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)by AVA News Service
NOTE OVER THE TRANSOM: “Laytonville big bucks Stewart [Bewley] is also funding the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, aka: Yes on AF;…
