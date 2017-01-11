Anderson Valley

Valley People (Jan. 11, 2017)

by AVA News Service

HIGHWAY 128 was closed a little after 3pm Sunday when the Navarro spilled its banks, and the banks stayed spilled through Monday. CalTrans, County road crews and…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 11, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture

Coming Soon: Big headlines about the Valley’s restaurant situation. Full details next week! Meanwhile this coming weekend we will bid a final farewell to restaurateurs who have…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

by AVA News Service

BOONVILE WATER & SEWER ENGINEERING GRANTS OFFICIALLY IN PLACE Good News! We have finalized both Planning grants. The $500k Clean Water…

January 15, 20173 CommentsRead More

Mendo’s Murky Pot Rule Enforcement

by Mark Scaramella

With Big Pharma (aka Big Dope) poised to move big time into Mendocino County, we decided to take a look back…

January 12, 20172 CommentsRead More

Glusker Censured

by Malcolm Macdonald

At a hurriedly called January 3rd meeting, the Mendocino Coast District Hospital's Board of Directors voted a resolution of censure for…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

Off the Record (Jan. 11, 2017)

by AVA News Service

SUPERVISOR WOODHOUSE made it official last week, submitting the following letter of resignation to his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors:…

January 11, 2017No CommentRead More

SuperStar.com Tickets to live events

Mendocino County Today
Essays

Bicycling To Oblivion?

by Louis Bedrock

Thursday’s bike ride converted into a series of adventures and misadventures. During the eventful trip, I fell down two times while getting on or off my Cannondale…

January 12, 20178 CommentsRead More

Sunday Drive Over Skaggs Springs Road

by Katy Tahja

My husband an I are firm believes in the old fashioned concept of a “Sunday Drive.” We find a road we’ve never been on, make sure it…

January 12, 20172 CommentsRead More

HumCo’s Pot Brand Tracking

by Daniel Mintz

The importance of tracking and branding Humboldt County’s commercially-produced marijuana is being emphasized as the Board of Supervisors solicits proposals to transition a pilot program into formal…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

The Madball Scientist

by Flynn Washburne

“OOOOO-eeeeeeeeee!” I shouted, coming down hard on the second syllable and giving it some real verve and brio, the pitch steadily rising into the sensory realm of…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

Indiana Travelogue

by Byron Spooner

As soon as my wife Judy and I decided to go to Chicago for our vacation I started talking about going to Hammond. Judy understands all too…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

Scott Fitzgerald: Jazz, Martinis & White Hats

by Manuel Vincent

For someone enamored of success and not inclined to resign himself to his fate, it was a curse to live in a less than aristocratic neighborhood, study…

January 12, 2017No CommentRead More

Letters to the Editor

Letters (Jan. 11, 2017)

There is a move underway in Anderson Valley to persuade Redwood Credit Union to install a full service ATM in downtown Boonville. Signup sheets have been circulating from…

January 11, 20172 CommentsRead More

Permaculture Workshop

[Feb 4] If you think planting locally adapted seeds and personally grafted fruit trees is a fitting…

Milou Trio

[Jan 29] The Milou Trio, featuring Bay Area musicians David Michael Goldblatt (cello), Diane Nicholeris (violin), and…

Panchito Fundraiser

[Jan 28] On Saturday, January 28 we will have a fundraiser for Carlos Ojeda (Panchito) at the…

American Blues

[Jan 27 & 28] Mendocino Theater Company will host a musical multi-media event on Friday and Saturday,…

Acoustic Music

[Jan 21] Foxglove will take the stage on Saturday, January 21 at Mendocino Theater Company. Bring your…

Poetry Reading

[Jan 19] Three eminent Mendocino County poets––Linda Noel, Mary Norbert Korte, and WJ Ray––will read from recent…

Americana Night

[Jan 19] Americana Night Launches New Year with Feel Good Fun from The Bootleg Honeys Cloverdale Arts…

Immigration Rights

[Jan 17] Know Your Rights!: a presentation about Immigrant Rights at the Ukiah Library Tuesday, Jan. 17th, 6 pm…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Trash Dispute; Footlighters Lien; Replacing Woodhouse; Onan Concern; Little Dog; THP Challenged; Yesterday's Catch; Last Chance; Marco Radio; Replacing ACA; Uncle Tom; War Everywhere; Immigration Rights; Bullet Costs; Streep's Speech; Carbon Trading…

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Tweaker Remanded; Creek Fatality; Panchito Fundraiser; Little Dog; Four Thoughts; Mayberry WSJ; Yesterday's Catch; Obama Legacy; Financial Advice; Flooded Salmon; Capitalism; Broadband Meeting; American Pickers; Retirement Meeting; General Strike; Theatre Workshops; Defending Healthcare; Inaugural…

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

128 Open; Wolf Moon; Creek Tragedy; Housing Wanted; Panchito Fundraiser; Management Vacuum; Trash Negotiations; Shelter Update; Little Dog; Shamrock Ranch; Dear KZYX; Fund Woodhouse; Yesterday's Catch; HR 676; Mass Shooting; Library Events; Permaculture…

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Rainy Days; 175 Open; Blackbird Visit; Panchito Fundraiser; Trivia Quiz; PA Pervs; Siska Snow; Manbeater Chantal; Little Dog; Extremely Wrong; Palace Receiver; Yesterday's Catch; F&G Meeting; Earth's Crust; The Deluge; PA Agenda; Trump…

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Storm Updates; River Level; Dog Mauling; Huffman Boycott; Shoemaker Wrong; Boys Basketball; Little Dog; Chiropractor Missed; Cannabis Crimes; Flu Restrictions; Counterfeit Bills; Nature Reflections; Basketball Study; BabyBoo Annoyed; Planning Agenda; College Sports; Yesterday's…

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Storm Reports; Little Dog; Doctor Search; Community Sedation; Woodhouse Euphemisms; CEO Report; Brain Police; Courtney Renewals; School Closure; Anthropomorph Disappointment; Yesterday's Catch; Propaganda Outlet; Lansdown Art; Peer Review; Grant Programs; Heart Event; Housing…

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 9, 2016

Weekend Weather; Little Dog; Ray Pinoli; Animal Orphanage; Editorial Experience; Public Lands; Ballerina; Boonville ATM; Yesterday's Catch; White Radicals; Diminishing Returns; Gorbachev Impostor; My Story…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Flood Predictions; Trash Talk; Philo Speed Limit; Glusker Censured; Basketball Sweep; Physician Wanted; Yesterday's Catch; DiMauro Retires; Whale Migration; Fish Farming; Little Dog; Crab Compromise; Post Tortoise; Pet Rescue; Perjury Bad; Grand…

Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)

NOTE OVER THE TRANSOM: “Laytonville big bucks Stewart [Bewley] is also funding the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association,…

Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)

SEVERAL READERS have pointed out that the remains of Anne Shapiro, 33, of Little River, washed ashore…

Off the Record (Dec. 21, 2016)

SIZABLE front pager in Monday’s Wall St Journal ("The Hidden Hurt of Life on the Beat") spotlights…

Off the Record (Dec. 14, 2016)

A CLEVER and enterprising fellow called Stuart Bewley appeared with Laytonville's Swami Chaitanya, aka Bill Winans, before…

Off the Record (Dec. 7, 2016)

SEE THEIR LETTER, but it seems clear that the mass resignation of the Board of the Small…

Off the Record (Nov. 30, 2016)

WHAT TO DO ABOUT WOODHOUSE. We wrote last week that the Woodhouse family's attorney, Chris Neary of…

Off the Record (Nov. 23, 2016)

A READER WRITES: “I am in a flurry of reading, trying to understand my fellow 'mericans and…

Off the Record (Nov. 16, 2016)

MENDO COUNTY is dispatching eco-activists for North Dakota and the Standing Rock pipeline protests. One group left…

Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)

THE SECOND DAY of 2017 began with snow on the hills of Mendocino County, and a couple…

Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)

ANDERSON VALLEY'S NEWEST CEMETERY lies on the Hill Ranch, Yorkville, and is the final resting place of…

Valley People (Dec. 21, 2016)

BAD COLLISION at the big turn on Mountain View Road, just up from the high school Monday…

Valley People (Dec. 14, 2016)

RICKY OWENS of Boonville, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a six-year-old…

Valley People (Dec. 7, 2016)

SHORTY ADAMS, as always, is the man to beat in the Anderson Valley’s Christmas decoration sweepstakes, with…

Valley People (Nov. 30, 2016)

THE ESSENTIAL LIBBY’S RESTAURANT, Philo, closes after its Saturday night servings, and for many of us it’s…

Valley People (Nov. 23, 2016)

AT EASE, ANDERSON VALLEY. The McGhan matter has been amicably resolved. The wildly popular young doctor at…

Valley People (Nov. 16, 2016)

ON SATURDAY December 3rd at 5:30 pm, the final day of the 2016 Redwood Classic, the Anderson…

Letters (Jan. 4, 2017)

Having been a subscriber and avid reader of the AVA for the past 26 years, I’ve read…

Letters (Dec. 28, 2016)

In response to Todd Walton's article "The Greater Good" - Proposition 13, at least as I understand…

Letters (Dec. 21, 2016)

From the beginning of Blackbird Farm in 2013, an unaccredited nonprofit, the 24 "students" brought in for…

Letters (Dec. 14, 2016)

Keegan Personal Protective Equipment (KPPE) requirements per OSHA: Hard hat, eye protection, hearing earplugs, hobnail/safety steel-toed boots,…

Letters (Dec. 7, 2016)

Now that this year's grape crop is in and before next year's season I want to share…

Letters (Nov. 30, 2016)

The No on Measure AF Committee extends its thanks and gratitude to the voting public for listening…

Letters (Nov. 23, 2016)

I wake up this morning to discover that one week after the election, my vote has yet…

Letters (Nov. 16, 2016)

Many of us are reeling at the results of the national election. But whether you agree or…