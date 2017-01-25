Valley People (Jan. 25, 2017)by AVA News Service
SUNDAY AFTERNOON'S RAIN left a fairly heavy snow on Boonville's hills, and the final downpour washing down the curtain on the third storm in a week fell…
Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 25, 2017)by Turkey Vulture
Restaurant Report: Lauren’s Restaurant in Downtown Boonville will introduce their first “Natalie’s Sunday Supper” (presented by co-owner Natalie Matson) this coming Sunday evening, January 29, from 5-8.30pm.…
Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017by AVA News Service
DOROTHY MARIE CAGLE Dorothy Marie Cagle, known as Nannie by her family, passed away peacefully in her home on December 21,…
County Newsby Mark Scaramella
Ward & County Reach Tentative Settlement For more than a year an ad hoc committee composed of former Supervisor Tom Woodhouse…
Murders On Holdby Bruce McEwen
All of the county’s current homicide cases are on hold. There’s quite a few and with one thing and another, all…
Off the Record (Jan. 25, 2017)by AVA News Service
A HUGE NEGATIVE for contemporary demonstrations is the truly awful rhetoric out of the selected (self-selecting in Mendocino County) speakers. Young…
