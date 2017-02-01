Anderson Valley

Philo: Speed Trap Or Death Trap?

by Mark Scaramella

Mr. Darren Hill, a Caltrans traffic engineer out of the Eureka 1 District office, opened the discussion of the downtown Philo speed limit at the Board of…

Valley People (Feb. 1, 2017)

by AVA News Service

YORKVILLE collected nine inches of rain over the six-day stretch of January 18-24, with the first day being the wettest at 3.32 inches. The High Rollers’ season total is now a…

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

by AVA News Service

More Rain; Doomsday Tycoons; Little Dog; Wi-Fi Extender; Philo Speed; Emissions Proposal; Carl Shapiro; Timothy O'Brien; Police Reports; High-school Hoops; Cannabis Tax; Weed Women; Village Movement; Yesterday's Catch; Musburger Retires; Library Events; Clean Energy; Un Hospitality; Sako & Summers; Planning…

Fort Bragg ‘Mummy’ Case Goes To Court

by Malcolm Macdonald

At a preliminary hearing in Ten Mile Superior Court on Monday, January 30th, caregiver Lori Fiorentino was bound over for trial by…

Loaded For Bear

by Bruce McEwen

The prelim for Eugene ‘Bear’ Lincoln and his sister Sonia Lincoln began last week and ended severed, like a live worm,…

Off the Record (Feb. 1, 2017)

by AVA News Service

CARL SHAPIRO, the ultimate public defender, has died at his home in Fairfax. Carl was 100, and lucid to the very…

Mendocino County Today
Essays

‘Downtown Watch’

by Malcolm Macdonald

A large fir has uprooted and fallen across the footbridge directly in front of the Russian Gulch waterfall. For me that's the biggest takeaway in a week…

Uncle Wild Hair

by Flynn Washburne

You know the feeling you get when you casually flip on a light switch—the manner in which all of us nearly always do it, nonchalantly brushing it…

Accidents In Local Coast History—With Octopus

by Katy Tahja

Historians doing research are always coming up with interesting tidbits that deserve sharing, like a file full of gruesome accidents reported to the local newspaper. I must…

Floodwaters Still Rise

by Will Parrish

Every year, for more than two decades, the Elk River in Humboldt County has risen out of its banks following rainstorms of even moderate intensity, vomiting torrents…

Coming At Us From All Sides

by Louis Bedrock

It’s all but final now. Last efforts to force Roselle’s City Council to produce a detailed environmental impact statement have failed. The woods across the street are…

Return To Mendo

by Spec MacQuayde

Balmy weather has persisted in the Ohio valley throughout the month of January, with heavy rains and temperatures rarely dipping below 40 degrees. Grass is sprouting, to…

The Scum Also Rises

by Bruce Patterson

Beware of towns that have more churches than saloons. In places where even the Christians can’t agree on who exactly is a Christian, maintaining domestic tranquility means…

Letters to the Editor

Letters (Feb. 1, 2017)

In the January 4 AVA there was a short letter published commenting on the sorry condition and kill policy of the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Following the letter…

Farmers Convergence

[Feb 28] The Fifth-Annual Farmers Convergence Will Bring Together The North Coast Farming Community For Training And Networking.…

Ukiah Symphony

[Feb 11, 12] The Dances of Argentina, the third concert in the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra's 2016-17 season,…

Permaculture Workshop

[Feb 4] If you think planting locally adapted seeds and personally grafted fruit trees is a fitting…

Musical Audition

[Feb 3, 4] Auditions for Gloriana's Musical Theatre 100 Years of Broadway! Celebrate the history of Broadway…

Salmon Creek Tree Planting

[Jan. 30] The Conservation Fund and the Salmon Creek Project Team invite you to join us on…

Young Poets

[Jan 29] The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) invites the public to attend a free poetry…

Ukiah Author Reading

[Jan 29] On Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m., the Grace Hudson Museum will host a free…

Milou Trio

[Jan 29] The Milou Trio, featuring Bay Area musicians David Michael Goldblatt (cello), Diane Nicholeris (violin), and…

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Off the Record (Jan. 25, 2017)

Off the Record (Jan. 18, 2017)

Off the Record (Jan. 11, 2017)

Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)

Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)

Off the Record (Dec. 21, 2016)

Off the Record (Dec. 14, 2016)

Off the Record (Dec. 7, 2016)

Valley People (Jan. 25, 2017)

Valley People (Jan. 18, 2017)

Valley People (Jan. 11, 2017)

Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)

Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)

Valley People (Dec. 21, 2016)

Valley People (Dec. 14, 2016)

Valley People (Dec. 7, 2016)

Letters (Jan. 25, 2017)

Letters (Jan. 18, 2017)

Letters (Jan. 11, 2017)

Letters (Jan. 4, 2017)

Letters (Dec. 28, 2016)

Letters (Dec. 21, 2016)

Letters (Dec. 14, 2016)

Letters (Dec. 7, 2016)

