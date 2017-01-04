Anderson Valley

Valley People (Jan. 4, 2017)

by AVA News Service

THE SECOND DAY of 2017 began with snow on the hills of Mendocino County, and a couple of inches blanketed the Ukiah-Boonville Road beginning five miles up…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 4, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture

Well 2017 is upon us and may it be happy and healthy for one and all. Any New Year’s Resolutions? These are difficult to maintain of course…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 9, 2016

by AVA News Service

Weekend Weather; Little Dog; Ray Pinoli; Animal Orphanage; Editorial Experience; Public Lands; Ballerina; Boonville ATM; Yesterday's Catch; White Radicals; Diminishing Returns; Gorbachev Impostor; My Story…

January 8, 20178 CommentsRead More

Year-End Awards, 2016

by AVA News Service

MOST ENCOURAGING ELECTION: Fort Bragg City Council, Mayor Lindy Peters. LEAST ENCOURAGING: Point Arena where city councils new and old think…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Goodbye 2016, Hello 2017

by Bruce McEwen

Goodbye to Judges David Nelson and Richard Henderson, who are both retiring. Goodbye to prosecutor and memoirist Timothy Stoen, who is…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Off the Record (Jan. 4, 2017)

by AVA News Service

NOTE OVER THE TRANSOM: “Laytonville big bucks Stewart [Bewley] is also funding the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, aka: Yes on AF;…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

SuperStar.com Tickets to live events

Mendocino County Today
Essays

We Forget

by Clancy Sigal

Bad regimes are in the business of making us forget. More than anything they want to cancel our feeling for the impossible that twists some of us…

January 5, 20171 CommentRead More

The Last Campbell

by Bob Dempel

Just south of Healdsburg on the east side of Highway 101 was the Campbell Ranch. Almost every resident of Healdsburg and many on the North Coast knew…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

They Said I’d Never Make A Fortune

by Eric McMahon

So many cubes of braised tofu, countless Hunan broccoli specials; turned out they could legitimately be written off and called research. Frequenting of Sino-American eateries, from an…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Jerry: A Scrappy Little Dog

by Janie Sheppard

In my mind’s eye, I see Jerry running along the fence line, snapping at the tolerant Malamute neighbor. An incongruous pair, Jerry is a 12-pound short-legged Jack…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

A Spoonful Of Cat Tail

by Flynn Washburne

Prisoners, like the elderly and latter-day Luddites, are traveling way, way off the information superhighway. Me even employing a zero-currency term like “information superhighway” tells you just…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

An Historical Point Of View

by Malcolm Macdonald

Some of you may have already paid your property taxes in full, some may have sent in half, with another half still due in the new year.…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Letters to the Editor

Letters (Jan. 4, 2017)

Having been a subscriber and avid reader of the AVA for the past 26 years, I’ve read my share of batshit crazy letters from people in the…

January 4, 2017No CommentRead More

Milou Trio

[Jan 29] The Milou Trio, featuring Bay Area musicians David Michael Goldblatt (cello), Diane Nicholeris (violin), and…

American Blues

[Jan 27 & 28] Mendocino Theater Company will host a musical multi-media event on Friday and Saturday,…

Acoustic Music

[Jan 21] Foxglove will take the stage on Saturday, January 21 at Mendocino Theater Company. Bring your…

Poetry Reading

[Jan 19] Three eminent Mendocino County poets––Linda Noel, Mary Norbert Korte, and WJ Ray––will read from recent…

Americana Night

[Jan 19] Americana Night Launches New Year with Feel Good Fun from The Bootleg Honeys Cloverdale Arts…

Chamber Concert

[Jan 15] The FBCA Coast Chamber Concert Series presents pianist Carolyn Steinbuck performing the Schubert B flat…

Eel River Recovery Project

[Jan 14] The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) is hosting a meeting at the Willits Hub on…

Piano Concerts

[Jan 6-8] The weekend of January 6 - 8, 2017 marks the 25th Anniversary of The Professional…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Flood Predictions; Trash Talk; Philo Speed Limit; Glusker Censured; Basketball Sweep; Physician Wanted; Yesterday's Catch; DiMauro Retires; Whale Migration; Fish Farming; Little Dog; Crab Compromise; Post Tortoise; Pet Rescue; Perjury Bad; Grand…

Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Rain Forecast; Ray Pinoli; Judge Faulder; River Sediment; MLK Day; Little Dog; Sand Bagging; Discatified Customer; Road Crew; Offshore Oil; Yesterday's Catch; Music Book; Tiresome Things; Not SMART; Pension Reform; ERRP Meeting; Mendo…

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Flood Prediction; Little Dog; Pot Regulations; Blackbird Roads; Help Wanted; Princess & Peasant; Escareno Again; Conviction Stats; Bank Robber; Yesterday's Catch; Crozes Hermitage; Undermining Elections; Holman Rule; Animal Care; Bookshop Events; Library…

Mendocino County Today: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Flooding Expected; Machete Sentence; Mayor Meetings; Little Dog; Supe Vacancy; Snow-cat Rescue; Dodger Game; Yesterday's Catch; President Jawbone; Baby 2017; Cannabis Bank; Italian View; Dog Training; Interior Order; Bellicose Nations; Library Events…

Mendocino County Today: Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017

Between Storms; Woodhouse Resigns; Attempted Murder; DA Award; Pleasing Dad; Skaggs Springs; Little Dog; Bypass Effects; Undercover Transient; Nelson Retires; Standing Rock; Yesterday's Catch; Democratic Stables; Laminated Timber; Criminal Neighbor; Cornball Empire; Three…

Mendocino County Today: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Wet Ahead; Woodhouse Expectation; Noyo Tragedy; Trash Contracts; AV Awards; Drug Kingpins; Jude Nagle; Mendo Greens; Little Dog; Permit Scam; Split California; Yesterday's Catch; Mormon Rockettes; Crab Price; Occupy Inaguration; ERRP Meeting; Piano…

Mendocino County Today: Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Snow; Fisherman Lost; More Awards; Mendocino History; Social Breakdown; Batshit Crazy; Yesterday's Catch; The Dream; Democratic Heavyweights; Little Dog; Hezbollah Missiles; Chewbacca Chess; Unhealthy Voting; Bourdain Interview…

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Winter Weather; Boonville Night; Trash Contract; Little Dog; 2016 Awards; SFO Parking; White Lightning; Yesterday's Catch; New Laws; Katsu Goto; Social Security; Water Enforcement; Microaggressions; Obama's Watch…

Off the Record (Dec. 28, 2016)

SEVERAL READERS have pointed out that the remains of Anne Shapiro, 33, of Little River, washed ashore…

Off the Record (Dec. 21, 2016)

SIZABLE front pager in Monday’s Wall St Journal ("The Hidden Hurt of Life on the Beat") spotlights…

Off the Record (Dec. 14, 2016)

A CLEVER and enterprising fellow called Stuart Bewley appeared with Laytonville's Swami Chaitanya, aka Bill Winans, before…

Off the Record (Dec. 7, 2016)

SEE THEIR LETTER, but it seems clear that the mass resignation of the Board of the Small…

Off the Record (Nov. 30, 2016)

WHAT TO DO ABOUT WOODHOUSE. We wrote last week that the Woodhouse family's attorney, Chris Neary of…

Off the Record (Nov. 23, 2016)

A READER WRITES: “I am in a flurry of reading, trying to understand my fellow 'mericans and…

Off the Record (Nov. 16, 2016)

MENDO COUNTY is dispatching eco-activists for North Dakota and the Standing Rock pipeline protests. One group left…

Off the Record (Nov. 9, 2016)

THAT GRANT of $105k to Fort Bragg’s burgeoning Hospitality Center on last Tuesday’s Supe’s consent calendar means…

Valley People (Dec. 28, 2016)

ANDERSON VALLEY'S NEWEST CEMETERY lies on the Hill Ranch, Yorkville, and is the final resting place of…

Valley People (Dec. 21, 2016)

BAD COLLISION at the big turn on Mountain View Road, just up from the high school Monday…

Valley People (Dec. 14, 2016)

RICKY OWENS of Boonville, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a six-year-old…

Valley People (Dec. 7, 2016)

SHORTY ADAMS, as always, is the man to beat in the Anderson Valley’s Christmas decoration sweepstakes, with…

Valley People (Nov. 30, 2016)

THE ESSENTIAL LIBBY’S RESTAURANT, Philo, closes after its Saturday night servings, and for many of us it’s…

Valley People (Nov. 23, 2016)

AT EASE, ANDERSON VALLEY. The McGhan matter has been amicably resolved. The wildly popular young doctor at…

Valley People (Nov. 16, 2016)

ON SATURDAY December 3rd at 5:30 pm, the final day of the 2016 Redwood Classic, the Anderson…

Valley People (Nov. 9, 2016)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 385 will be honoring this nation's veterans on Veteran's Day at the Evergreen Cemetery…

Letters (Dec. 28, 2016)

In response to Todd Walton's article "The Greater Good" - Proposition 13, at least as I understand…

Letters (Dec. 21, 2016)

From the beginning of Blackbird Farm in 2013, an unaccredited nonprofit, the 24 "students" brought in for…

Letters (Dec. 14, 2016)

Keegan Personal Protective Equipment (KPPE) requirements per OSHA: Hard hat, eye protection, hearing earplugs, hobnail/safety steel-toed boots,…

Letters (Dec. 7, 2016)

Now that this year's grape crop is in and before next year's season I want to share…

Letters (Nov. 30, 2016)

The No on Measure AF Committee extends its thanks and gratitude to the voting public for listening…

Letters (Nov. 23, 2016)

I wake up this morning to discover that one week after the election, my vote has yet…

Letters (Nov. 16, 2016)

Many of us are reeling at the results of the national election. But whether you agree or…

Letters (Nov. 9, 2016)

The unfortunate situation with the Mendocino College athletes has come to my attention and deserves the attention…