that’s a lot of info, haha, thank you Don’t know Les Crane although sounds familiar… A church of shrooms really??…
Perhaps microdose psilocybin capsules, is the organic drug in the arrest charging documents. Seems that cops would rather have their…
ohhhh … interesting.. thanks mm 💕
To the Editor: The Ukiah Daily Journal got it wrong. On character and integrity alone, Jacob Brown is a far…
Correct
It seems like someone would have been required to make a mandatory report to Adult Protective Services who claim they…
Is Mo still tending bar at "The Pub" where she also instructs 'Line Dancing" as part of her daytime job's,…
most likely mushroom's MAGA Marmon
Wow! What an endorsement, there is a reason why I stopped getting the Urinal and this just reminds me why.…
https://consortiumnews.com/2024/02/26/caitlin-johnstone-he-burned-himself-alive-to-tur-eyes-to-gaza/ What a putrid bunch we have become. The guy oughta get a monument built in his honor in corrupt,…
I would hope where one stands on a subject is taking the bigger picture into consideration. But most people can…
well … relatively small community so I imagine people are scared to speak up and reveal their true identity, they…
I can’t recall Shanahan ever doing so.
“An anonymous forum seems to be a new form of the gallows in our nation. Sad times.” Agree 100%. I…
Whatever floats your boat. I prefer a discourse with a modicum of knowledge, which the anonymous cowards cowering behind their…
It’s easy to support people who take accountability for their mistakes.
I think most folks weighing in on things are normally well educated. However education is often steered by their experiences…
well you know what they say about opinions, they are like assholes everyone has one.! If I had to choose…
Kunstler In Wonderland., or, Kunstler Through The Looking Glass.
Exactly, Mike. Some while overcoming a deficit with far less talented teams than Shanahan’s 49ers.
I agree Norm. Marines tend to have thicker skin when criticized, too.
An example of the opposite effect was Bruce Bochy leading the Giants to three championships in five years (2010, 2012,…
Not to mention that the current pom pom girl, er, incumbent, is lacking in what Hercule Poirot calls “the little…
Not in this case.
“WHY ARE THE 49ERS SO HISTORICALLY TERRIBLE AT CLOSING OUT BIG GAMES?” There’s a common denominator that most of the…
appearances are deceiving…. mm 💕
I agree. Having worked with plenty of MBA's as well as former military members, I'd also put forward that his…
I must disagree with the Ukiah Daily Journal recommendation for the 2d supervisorial district. Candidate Jacob Brown has broad experience…
Happy Monday…. “VICTORIA IDICA, Ukiah. Organic drug sales, failure to appear, probation revocation.” What does that mean? Organic drug sales?…
UPS AND DOWNS Lawrence Ferlinghetti does remind us of it all, and the end of it all, in his poem.…
LANDLINES ARE NOT INTERNET PHONES ALL "public" utilities should have been nationalized long ago. Screw their greedy stock holders.
Landlines: It is not entirely true that landlines always work during power outage. Each neighborhood or zone has a hub…
Educated? They don’t appear to be the brightest bulbs in the package.
+1
Dear Larry As you already surely know you are not alone. I have had almost identical hospital experiences. Thanks for…
Let's have some perspective here, MCSO is the best run county government office in the county.
Sorry to hear about your cancer. I have an 18 year old grandson with a malignant brain tumor so I…
My only concern is that the detectives knew about the 911 call for help from the mom and that info…
Thanks for the chuckle! Maybe you could spend more time solving your officer retention issues and less commenting online if…
LOL. We have a Sheriff with a sense of humor. Good to see.
Well Bruce you may notice the folks demanding transparency are the ones refusing to use their names. Now that’s priceless.!
I jumped on it because they are same questions I had when I read the reporting of the crime. Same…
glad the rumor is not true… no disrespect to LE The truth is people do call for help and receive…
Do you care to specify exactly which rumor is untrue? If MCSO neglected a call for assistance due to a…
Absolutely. Blame a rare matricide on the cops? Very unfair.
What’s shameful is when a BS rumor grows wings and educated folks jump on it.
❤️💕
Measure B has little to nothing to do with services. Brick and Mortar has been the mantra for years. I…
Answering a question isn’t being “on the defense”. As far as that rumor it’s not true. Horrific crime and somehow…
You know how it is, Sheriff. You aren't using your magical law enforcement powers to make a fire burn faster.…
IN a very difficult context, i think she'd doing well. I don't understand the ref to Cubbison as not a…
Everything is so convoluted, there is no intervention or responsibility. Really scary.. mm 💕
Yep here we are amazing nothing has changed. Measure B is a joke..
Dual Crisis Response, should have been initiated!! mm 💕
If that woman called for help and her need for help and intervention was denied by MCSO we are all…
I am not surprised if that is in fact true !!! Calls for help when someone is unraveling often are…
Maybe felonies, but in terms of danger to the U.S. democracy, nowhere near close in scale.
Snappiest backhanded compliment I’ve heard in a while! Kudos.
Go after the NGO,s (Non-profits). Marmon
A short inquiry to Pinkham’s history might suggest this situation could have been avoided. He had already committed homicide once,…
Why wasn't mental health involved, I guess the Schraeder's must not have been alerted, or they didn't care. Maybe this…
I might have you on efficiency, but you’ve got me on longevity by miles.
How would Maga Nation have handled?
Sink that ship, the sheriff’s reaction to the press indicates he’s on defense with his handling of this sad and…
Attended a reading by him in North Beach SF around 1976 in a small gymnasium near City Lights bookstore. The…
Someone said Linda called the sheriff office to report her son was threatening to cut her head off a few…
So sorry to hear of Judge Nelson’s passing. An excellent judge and a great human being. A 2014 article by…
We're not as efficient as you are
If you click on the hyperlink to my article, you will notice I updated that she was located safe and…
Same sentiments from, Bruce. As a avid, long time reader of the mighty AVA I wish you well.
💕 good news!!! mm 💕
“A LOCAL WONDERS WHY NO COVERAGE” I was clear with my PIO, Capt.Cromer we wouldn’t be releasing anything on this…
thank you … ❤️ mm 💕
"12-YEAR-OLD WILLITS GIRL MISSING, POTENTIALLY IN CUSTODY OF MENTALLY UNSTABLE FAMILY MEMBER" The "Willits CA 95490 Community Awareness Information page"…
My heart is warm with the friends I make And better friends I'll not be knowing Yet there isn't a…
We are in “Standard Time” currently until March when “Savings Time” starts and the clock moves forward one hour. Back…
Don't think I don't appreciate your kind words. Depleted at the moment but I won't be depleted long.
I'm sad about the loss too. The county was lucky to have both you & Judge Nelson looking out for…
Why do you ignore the big lie Hillary Clinton paid for in 2016? Why do you ignore Joe Biden’s lie…
Editor: Please get better! Counting on you to be around and in your unfailing good form for some years more.…
Trump's out of control mouth would make sure Newsom would beat him, like Trump's mouth would make sure Biden will…
When I worked my last few years as a social worker supervisor for Family and Children's Services, Dave Nelson was…
Says the person who backs Trump and the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
I don’t know who the Dodger is, but I wouldn’t want him on my team. Insecure!
Happy Saturday, I have a question, I am hoping someone has the answer and can enlighten me. Figured I would…
I just want to thank Mike Geniella for writing about Dave Nelson. That was lovely. He was a gentleman and…
No 'e' at the end of Newsom, and he'd beat the orange windbag fer shure
I dare Newsome to go head to head with Trump, Trump will win bigly. MAGA MARMON
"I have exorcised the Deamons!" -Ace Ventura www.youtube.com/watch?v=n83iuO6KZEo
Big thanks to Adam Gaska. I want to give a big thanks to Adam for telling me about the stove…
Trump could turn California red on just the water issue alone. All the way from the Klamath to the Tijuana…
I ran into this site quite by accident as I was searching "Ransoming Pagan Babies," which I did in the…
None of my comments today are meant to be insulting, but if the truth hurts, so be it. MAGA Marmon
President Trump just mentioned the dam removals in California during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He…
PG&E never misses an opportunity to make more money and stick it to the public.
Since when did Democrats start caring about free and fair elections? This question is in general and not meant to…
I noticed Bruce printed his response to me in the AVA today. Before I go on, I hope all is…
Adam may be right about recalling Katrina but she could do us all a favor and just retire or resign.…
The California In-Home Supportive Service Consumer Alliance (www.cicaihss.org) is a statewide consortium of IHSS "consumers" and advocates that is very…
—> November 18, 2022 Then, in late summer, seeking to use a religious exemption to allow people access to cannabis,…